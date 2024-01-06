Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Just Dance 2023 Edition
3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
5. Nintendo Switch Sports
6. Minecraft
7. Among Us
8. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
9. Overcooked 2
10. Suika Game
11. Hogwarts Legacy
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
14. Stardew Valley
15. Portal: Companion Collection
16. Super Mario Party
17. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
18. Bluey: The Videogame
19. Unpacking
20. Dave the Diver
21. EA Sports FC 24
22. Super Mario RPG
23. Poppy Playtime
24. Hades
25. Untitled Goose Game
26. It Takes Two
27. Unravel Two
28. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
29. Red Dead Redemption
30. Monopoly
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Suika Game
3. Stardew Valley
4. Dave the Diver
5. Poppy Playtime
6. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
7. A Little to the Left
8. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
9. Ori and the Blind Forest
10. Hollow Knight
11. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
12. Disney Dreamlight Valley
13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
14. Hole io
15. Uno
16. Boomerang Fu
17. Inside
18. Pico Park
19. Little Nightmares
20. Subnautica
21. Vampire Survivors
22. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
23. Sea of Stars
24. Terraria
25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
26. Ultimate Chicken Horse
27. Trombone Champ
28. SpongeBob Krusty Cook-Off
29. Stick Fight: The Game
30. Firewatch
Laisser un commentaire