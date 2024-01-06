Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Just Dance 2023 Edition

3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

5. Nintendo Switch Sports

6. Minecraft

7. Among Us

8. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

9. Overcooked 2

10. Suika Game

11. Hogwarts Legacy

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14. Stardew Valley

15. Portal: Companion Collection

16. Super Mario Party

17. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

18. Bluey: The Videogame

19. Unpacking

20. Dave the Diver

21. EA Sports FC 24

22. Super Mario RPG

23. Poppy Playtime

24. Hades

25. Untitled Goose Game

26. It Takes Two

27. Unravel Two

28. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

29. Red Dead Redemption

30. Monopoly

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Suika Game

3. Stardew Valley

4. Dave the Diver

5. Poppy Playtime

6. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

7. A Little to the Left

8. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

9. Ori and the Blind Forest

10. Hollow Knight

11. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

12. Disney Dreamlight Valley

13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

14. Hole io

15. Uno

16. Boomerang Fu

17. Inside

18. Pico Park

19. Little Nightmares

20. Subnautica

21. Vampire Survivors

22. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

23. Sea of Stars

24. Terraria

25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

26. Ultimate Chicken Horse

27. Trombone Champ

28. SpongeBob Krusty Cook-Off

29. Stick Fight: The Game

30. Firewatch