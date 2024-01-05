Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en décembre 2023, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon.

Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des jeux du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 31 décembre :

01./01. – Suika Game (Aladdin X) [09.12.2021] {240¥}

02./05. – DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (Square-Enix) [01.12.2023] {7 678 ¥}

03./04. – Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {6 500 ¥}

04./03. – Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami) [16.11.2023] {6 930 ¥}

05./15. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3 990 ¥}

06./11. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750 ¥}

07./02. – Super Mario RPG (Nintendo) [17.11.2023] {6 500 ¥}

08./18. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578 ¥}

09./17. – Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) [28.12.2017] {1 530 ¥}

10./20. – Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) [21.7.2023] {6 500 ¥}

11./10. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2 990 ¥}

12./00. – Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) [13.6.2018] {1 480 ¥}

13./00. – HADES (Supergiant Games) [24.6.2021] {2 800 ¥}

14./00. – Romancing SaGa 2 (Square-Enix) [15.12.2017] {3 259 ¥}

15./16. – Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Takara TOMY) [06.10.2023] {6 600 ¥}

16./00. – Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) [22.3.2019] {3 024 ¥}

17./00. – Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500 ¥}

18./14. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {7 900 ¥}

19./00. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920 ¥}

20./00. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2023} {6 500 ¥}