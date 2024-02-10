Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

2. Overcooked: Special Edition

3. Just Dance 2024 Edition

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Overcooked 2

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

7. Minecraft

8. It Takes Two

9. Unravel Two

10. Among Us

11. Stardew Valley

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Hogwarts Legacy

14. EA Sports FC 24

15. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

18. NBA 2K24

19. Suika Game

20. Nintendo Switch Sports

21. Red Dead Redemption

22. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

23. Mario vs. Donkey Kong

24. Monopoly

25. Poppy Playtime

26. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

27. Unpacking

28. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

30. Untitled Goose Game

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Suika Game

4. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

5. Poppy Playtime

6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

7. Sea of Stars

8. Hollow Knight

9. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

10. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

11. Lost in Random

12. Contra Anniversary Collection

13. Human: Fall Flat

14. Uno

15. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

16. Dave the Diver

17. Surgeon Simulator CPR

18. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

19. Castle Crashers Remastered

20. Doom

21. Disney Dreamlight Valley

22. Raft Survival Simulator

23. Good Pizza, Great Pizza

24. Hole io

25. Persona 4 Golden

26. Stick Fight: The Game

27. Trombone Champ

28. Boomerang Fu

29. Grim Fandango Remastered

30. South Park: The Stick of Truth