Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
2. Overcooked: Special Edition
3. Just Dance 2024 Edition
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Overcooked 2
6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. Minecraft
8. It Takes Two
9. Unravel Two
10. Among Us
11. Stardew Valley
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Hogwarts Legacy
14. EA Sports FC 24
15. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
18. NBA 2K24
19. Suika Game
20. Nintendo Switch Sports
21. Red Dead Redemption
22. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
23. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
24. Monopoly
25. Poppy Playtime
26. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
27. Unpacking
28. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
30. Untitled Goose Game
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Suika Game
4. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
5. Poppy Playtime
6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
7. Sea of Stars
8. Hollow Knight
9. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
10. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
11. Lost in Random
12. Contra Anniversary Collection
13. Human: Fall Flat
14. Uno
15. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
16. Dave the Diver
17. Surgeon Simulator CPR
18. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
19. Castle Crashers Remastered
20. Doom
21. Disney Dreamlight Valley
22. Raft Survival Simulator
23. Good Pizza, Great Pizza
24. Hole io
25. Persona 4 Golden
26. Stick Fight: The Game
27. Trombone Champ
28. Boomerang Fu
29. Grim Fandango Remastered
30. South Park: The Stick of Truth
