Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 25 au 31 mars 2024) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Ventes jeux :

01./01. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! <ACT> (Nintendo) {2024.03.22} (¥5.980) – 27.258 / 104.820 <40-60%> (-65%)

02./03. [PS5] Rise of the Ronin # <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.03.22} (¥8.164) – 20.139 / 84.785 <80-100%> (-69%)

03./00. [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2024.03.28} (¥8.800) – 12.845 / NEW <40-60%>

04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.432 / 5.768.608 <80-100%> (+12%)

05./02. [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II <ACT> (Capcom) {2024.03.22} (¥8.990) – 9.172 / 77.764 <80-100%> (-87%)

06./06. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.10.20} (¥5.980) – 8.163 / 1.803.747 <80-100%> (+1%)

07./00. [PS5] Winning Post 10 2024 # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2024.03.28} (¥9.800) – 6.733 / NEW <40-60%>

08./10. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.618 / 3.483.557 <80-100%> (+1%)

09./12. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.411 / 7.729.183 <80-100%> (+4%)

10./11. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 6.172 / 4.264.330 <80-100%> (-3%)

11./09. [NSW] Mario Vs. Donkey Kong <PZL> (Nintendo) {2024.02.16} (¥4.980) – 5.941 / 137.369 <80-100%> (-15%)

12./13. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! <TBL> (Konami) {2023.11.16} (¥6.300) – 5.289 / 1.023.124 <80-100%> (-10%)

13./08. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.02.29} (¥8.980) – 4.840 / 310.596 <80-100%> (-32%)

14./17. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 4.802 / 1.299.683 <80-100%> (+15%)

15./00. [PS4] Winning Post 10 2024 # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2024.03.28} (¥8.800) – 4.702 / NEW <40-60%>

16./14. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 4.633 / 5.476.270 <80-100%> (-2%)

17./18. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 4.310 / 5.320.999 <80-100%> (+4%)

18./19. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 3.160 / 1.419.708 <80-100%> (+6%)

19./20. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 2.839 / 1.265.195 <80-100%> (+3%)

20./21. [NSW] Pikmin 4 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.07.21} (¥5.980) – 2.595 / 1.194.882 <80-100%> (-6%)

21./23. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] <PZL> (Sega) {2022.11.17} (¥3.500) – 2.519 / 148.943 <80-100%> (+5%)

22./22. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 2.480 / 2.270.837 <80-100%> (-1%)

23./29. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 2.088 / 967.855 <80-100%> (+11%)

24./30. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 2.052 / 3.538.329 <80-100%> (+10%)

25./26. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2023.05.12} (¥7.200) – 2.047 / 1.970.381 <80-100%> (-7%)

26./00. [NSW] Super Mario RPG <RPG> (Nintendo) {2023.11.17} (¥5.980) – 2.034 / 473.939 <80-100%>

27./27. [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch <TBL> (Takara Tomy) {2023.10.06} (¥6.000) – 1.980 / 197.995 <80-100%> (+0%)

28./24. [PS5] Unicorn Overlord # <SLG> (Atlus) {2024.03.08} (¥7.980) – 1.839 / 34.220 <80-100%> (-23%)

29./25. [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku <HOB> (Imagineer) {2024.03.07} (¥6.345) – 1.788 / 25.220 <60-80%> (-22%)

30./00. [NSW] Hakuoki: Shinkai – Yuugi Roku – Taishitachi no Daienkai for Nintendo Switch <Hakuoki: Yuugi Roku \ Hakuoki: Yuugi Roku Ni – Matsuri Hayashi to Taishitachi> # <ADV> (Idea Factory) {2024.03.28} (¥6.500) – 1.750 / NEW <60-80%>

Ventes consoles :

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 57.533 | 60.828 | 56.543 | 721.741 | 936.351 | 32.508.397 | | PS5 # | 20.846 | 27.788 | 34.677 | 494.706 | 858.644 | 5.459.563 | | XBS # | 1.376 | 1.360 | 621 | 29.013 | 36.401 | 569.120 | | PS4 # | 679 | 250 | 1.540 | 10.003 | 21.570 | 9.501.062 | | 3DS # | 6 | 9 | 29 | 162 | 1.395 | 24.601.092 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 80.440 | 90.235 | 93.410 | 1.255.625 | 1.854.361 | 73.832.140 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 18.272 | 24.183 | 28.654 | 414.832 | 726.546 | 4.713.002 | | PS5DE | 2.574 | 3.605 | 6.023 | 79.874 | 132.098 | 746.561 | | XBS X | 938 | 958 | 312 | 17.690 | 11.286 | 262.674 | | XBS S | 438 | 402 | 309 | 11.323 | 25.115 | 306.446 | |NSWOLED| 42.957 | 46.851 | 38.880 | 530.622 | 571.801 | 6.958.780 | | NSW L | 8.302 | 7.826 | 7.304 | 119.631 | 160.531 | 5.793.705 | | NSW | 6.274 | 6.151 | 10.359 | 71.488 | 204.019 | 19.755.912 | | PS4 | 679 | 250 | 1.540 | 10.003 | 21.570 | 7.925.339 | |n-2DSLL| 6 | 9 | 29 | 162 | 1.395 | 1.206.147 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+