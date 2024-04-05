Nintendo Europe partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console.

Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en mars 2024, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop. Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des jeux du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 31 mars :

01./00. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

02./00. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo) [22.3.2024] {59.99€ / £49.99} / NEW

03./00. [NSW] Balatro (Playstack) [20.2.2024] {13.99€ / £12.79}

04./00. [NSW] Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

05./00. [NSW] Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (Mob Entertainment) [15.01.2024] {4.49€ / £4.09}

06./00. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

07./00. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

08./00. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

09./00. [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (SEGA) [08.3.2024] {59.98€ / £54.99} / NEW

10./00. [NSW] STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection (Aspyr) [14.3.2024] {35.01€ / £31.49} / NEW

11./00. [NSW] Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Raw Fury) [07.3.2024] {19.99€ / £17.99} / NEW

12./00. [NSW] Suika Game (Aladdin X) [20.10.2023] {2.99€ / £2.69}

13./00. [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo) [16.2.2024] {49.99€ / £39.99}

14./00. [NSW] Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (Aspyr) [14.2.2024] {29.99€ / £26.99}

15./00. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] {59.99€/ £49.99}