Nintendo a dévoilé aujourd’hui une grosse fournée d’informations sur la Switch 2, dont une date de sortie fixée au 5 juin 2025. Vous vous demandez ce que vous pourrez prendre et jouer dès le premier jour ? Voici un aperçu de tous les jeux de lancement de la Switch 2 jusqu’à présent.
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster
- Split Fiction
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
Hogwarts Legacy : L’Héritage de Poudlard
- Street Fighter 6
- Civilization VII: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
- Fortnite
- Hitman: World of Assassination – Signature Edition
- Deltarune
- Kunitsu-GamI: Path of the Goddess
- Fast: Fusion
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Survival Kids
