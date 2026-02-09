De nouvelles promotions sont actuellement disponibles sur le Nintendo Switch eShop US, avec une sélection particulièrement large et marquée par plusieurs prix historiquement bas. Parmi les offres les plus notables figurent Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate à 4,99 $, Potion Permit à 6,99 $ et Slime Rancher à 6,24 $, trois titres qui atteignent ici leur tarif le plus bas jamais constaté sur la plateforme.

Cette vague de réductions couvre un spectre très large du catalogue Switch, allant des productions indépendantes aux licences majeures, avec des remises parfois extrêmement agressives. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, initialement proposé à 39,99 $, passe sous la barre des cinq dollars, tandis que Potion Permit et Slime Rancher bénéficient de baisses de prix similaires par rapport à leur tarif d’origine fixé à 19,99 $ et 24,99 $. D’autres jeux atteignent également des planchers inédits, à l’image de titres comme 20XX, 30XX, Afterimage, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Fear Effect Sedna ou encore The House of the Dead: Remake, tous proposés à des montants très inférieurs à leur prix de lancement.

Les éditeurs japonais sont particulièrement bien représentés dans cette opération. Square Enix applique de fortes remises sur une grande partie de son catalogue, incluant Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, la Collection of Mana, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, de nombreux épisodes de Final Fantasy en version individuelle ou remasterisée, ainsi que plusieurs volets de Dragon Quest, dont Dragon Quest XI S, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince et Dragon Quest Treasures. Les remakes HD-2D de Dragon Quest III et Dragon Quest I & II sont également concernés, tout comme Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler II et Triangle Strategy.

Capcom n’est pas en reste avec Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Monster Hunter Rise, Dragon’s Dogma, ainsi que plusieurs titres Resident Evil et Devil May Cry absents mais remplacés ici par une forte présence d’autres franchises. Du côté des jeux d’action et d’aventure, on retrouve notamment NieR: Automata, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Sifu, Dredge ou encore Disco Elysium, tous affichant des réductions substantielles par rapport à leur prix habituel.

La scène indépendante bénéficie également d’une visibilité importante avec des jeux comme Celeste, Citizen Sleeper et sa suite, Beacon Pines, Manifold Garden, Paradise Killer, Venba, Undertale ou Chants of Senaar, souvent proposés à moins de dix dollars. Certains titres descendent même sous la barre symbolique des deux dollars, à l’image de Caveblazers, Teslagrad Remastered, Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders ou Paper Trail.

Enfin, cette opération inclut aussi des collections complètes et des licences grand public comme Borderlands Legendary Collection, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection et The Rebel Collection, ou encore NBA 2K26 et Just Dance 2026 Edition, toutes proposées avec des remises importantes par rapport à leur prix initial.

Tableau des promotions