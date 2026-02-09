De nouvelles promotions sont actuellement disponibles sur le Nintendo Switch eShop US, avec une sélection particulièrement large et marquée par plusieurs prix historiquement bas. Parmi les offres les plus notables figurent Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate à 4,99 $, Potion Permit à 6,99 $ et Slime Rancher à 6,24 $, trois titres qui atteignent ici leur tarif le plus bas jamais constaté sur la plateforme.
Cette vague de réductions couvre un spectre très large du catalogue Switch, allant des productions indépendantes aux licences majeures, avec des remises parfois extrêmement agressives. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, initialement proposé à 39,99 $, passe sous la barre des cinq dollars, tandis que Potion Permit et Slime Rancher bénéficient de baisses de prix similaires par rapport à leur tarif d’origine fixé à 19,99 $ et 24,99 $. D’autres jeux atteignent également des planchers inédits, à l’image de titres comme 20XX, 30XX, Afterimage, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Fear Effect Sedna ou encore The House of the Dead: Remake, tous proposés à des montants très inférieurs à leur prix de lancement.
Les éditeurs japonais sont particulièrement bien représentés dans cette opération. Square Enix applique de fortes remises sur une grande partie de son catalogue, incluant Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, la Collection of Mana, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, de nombreux épisodes de Final Fantasy en version individuelle ou remasterisée, ainsi que plusieurs volets de Dragon Quest, dont Dragon Quest XI S, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince et Dragon Quest Treasures. Les remakes HD-2D de Dragon Quest III et Dragon Quest I & II sont également concernés, tout comme Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler II et Triangle Strategy.
Capcom n’est pas en reste avec Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Monster Hunter Rise, Dragon’s Dogma, ainsi que plusieurs titres Resident Evil et Devil May Cry absents mais remplacés ici par une forte présence d’autres franchises. Du côté des jeux d’action et d’aventure, on retrouve notamment NieR: Automata, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Sifu, Dredge ou encore Disco Elysium, tous affichant des réductions substantielles par rapport à leur prix habituel.
La scène indépendante bénéficie également d’une visibilité importante avec des jeux comme Celeste, Citizen Sleeper et sa suite, Beacon Pines, Manifold Garden, Paradise Killer, Venba, Undertale ou Chants of Senaar, souvent proposés à moins de dix dollars. Certains titres descendent même sous la barre symbolique des deux dollars, à l’image de Caveblazers, Teslagrad Remastered, Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders ou Paper Trail.
Enfin, cette opération inclut aussi des collections complètes et des licences grand public comme Borderlands Legendary Collection, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection et The Rebel Collection, ou encore NBA 2K26 et Just Dance 2026 Edition, toutes proposées avec des remises importantes par rapport à leur prix initial.
Tableau des promotions
|Jeu
|Prix actuel
|Ancien prix
|20XX
|$3.59
|$17.99
|30XX
|$9.99
|$19.99
|1000xResist
|$12.99
|$19.99
|Aaero
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Achilles: Legends Untold
|$6.24
|$24.99
|Actraiser Renaissance
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Afterimage
|$3.74
|$24.99
|Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
|$2.99
|$19.99
|Among Us
|$3.00
|$5.00
|Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
|$11.99
|$39.99
|Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
|$14.79
|$39.99
|Astria Ascending
|$7.99
|$39.99
|Atelier Resleriana
|$41.99
|$59.99
|Balan Wonderworld
|$5.99
|$39.99
|Beacon Pines
|$5.99
|$19.99
|Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Biped
|$2.24
|$14.99
|Biped 2
|$12.99
|$19.99
|BlazBlue: Central Fiction
|$9.99
|$49.99
|BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Blossom Tales
|$3.74
|$14.99
|Blossom Tales 2
|$7.49
|$14.99
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|$9.99
|$49.99
|BPM: Beats Per Minute
|$7.49
|$24.99
|Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
|$7.99
|$49.99
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Castlevania Dominus Collection
|$17.49
|$24.99
|Cat Quest 2
|$3.74
|$14.99
|Cat Quest 3
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Caveblazers
|$1.99
|$14.99
|Celeste
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Chants of Senaar
|$11.99
|$19.99
|Child of Light
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Children of Morta
|$3.29
|$21.99
|Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy
|$15.99
|$39.99
|Chocobo GP
|$14.99
|$49.99
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Citizen Sleeper
|$5.99
|$19.99
|Citizen Sleeper 2
|$14.99
|$24.99
|Cobalt Core
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Collection of Mana
|$15.99
|$39.99
|Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Cris Tales
|$3.99
|$39.99
|Curse of the Sea Rats
|$2.99
|$19.99
|Dead by Daylight
|$10.49
|$29.99
|Demon Turf
|$11.24
|$24.99
|Disco Elysium
|$11.99
|$39.99
|Discounty
|$13.99
|$19.99
|Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
|$7.49
|$24.99
|Double Dragon Revive
|$24.49
|$34.99
|Dragon’s Dogma
|$4.99
|$29.99
|Dragon Quest
|$2.99
|$4.99
|Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD‑2D Remake
|$47.99
|$59.99
|Dragon Quest 2
|$3.89
|$6.49
|Dragon Quest 3
|$7.49
|$12.49
|Dragon Quest 3 HD‑2D Remake
|$35.99
|$59.99
|Dragon Quest 11 S
|$19.99
|$39.99
|Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
|$23.99
|$39.99
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|$29.99
|$59.99
|Dredge
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Dungeon Encounters
|$8.99
|$29.99
|Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
|$23.99
|$39.99
|Eiyuden Chronicle
|$14.99
|$49.99
|Family Feud
|$7.49
|$29.99
|Fantasian Neo Dimension
|$24.99
|$49.99
|Fashion Police Squad
|$8.99
|$19.99
|Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
|$27.99
|$39.99
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|$29.99
|$49.99
|Fate/Samurai Remnant
|$29.99
|$39.99
|Fear Effect Sedna
|$1.99
|$19.99
|Final Fantasy
|$7.79
|$11.99
|Final Fantasy 1‑6 Pixel Remaster Collection
|$48.74
|$74.99
|Final Fantasy 2
|$7.79
|$11.99
|Final Fantasy 2 (duplicate entry)
|$11.69
|$17.99
|Final Fantasy 4
|$11.69
|$17.99
|Final Fantasy 5
|$11.69
|$17.99
|Final Fantasy 6
|$11.69
|$17.99
|Final Fantasy 7
|$6.39
|$15.99
|Final Fantasy 8 Remastered
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Final Fantasy 9
|$8.39
|$20.99
|Final Fantasy 10/10‑2 HD Remaster
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
|$39.99
|$49.99
|Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark
|$20.99
|$29.99
|Gang Beasts
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
|$7.49
|$29.99
|Ghost of a Tale
|$3.74
|$24.99
|Ghostpia Season One
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Ghostrunner
|$7.49
|$29.99
|Going Under
|$3.99
|$19.99
|GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition
|$19.79
|$59.99
|Guacamelee 2
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Guilty Gear Strive
|$29.99
|$59.99
|Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
|$3.74
|$14.99
|Harvestella
|$23.99
|$59.99
|High On Life
|$27.99
|$39.99
|I Am Setsuna
|$11.99
|$39.99
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|$7.99
|$39.99
|Indika
|$16.24
|$24.99
|Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest Dai
|$23.99
|$59.99
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|$5.99
|$29.99
|Just Dance 2026 Edition
|$24.99
|$49.99
|Kao the Kangaroo
|$3.80
|$29.99
|Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (Cloud)
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
|$23.99
|$59.99
|Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 (Cloud)
|$15.99
|$39.99
|Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 (Cloud)
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece (Cloud)
|$35.99
|$89.99
|Lair of the Clockwork God
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Legend of Mana
|$11.99
|$29.99
|LEGO Party
|$29.99
|$39.99
|Life is Strange 2
|$6.39
|$31.99
|Life is Strange: Double Exposure
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|$17.99
|$59.99
|Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection
|$7.99
|$39.99
|Lil Gator Game
|$0.99
|$19.99
|Little Goody Two Shoes
|$11.99
|$19.99
|Loddlenaut
|$6.79
|$19.99
|Lost Sphear
|$12.49
|$49.99
|Manifold Garden
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|$9.99
|$29.99
|Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|$4.99
|$39.99
|Monster Hunter Rise
|$7.99
|$39.99
|NBA 2K26
|$14.99
|$59.99
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|$23.99
|$59.99
|Neo Cab
|$2.99
|$19.99
|New Monopoly
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny
|$19.99
|$49.99
|NieR: Automata
|$15.99
|$39.99
|Nobody Saves the World
|$7.49
|$24.99
|Oceanhorn
|$3.74
|$14.99
|Octopath Traveler
|$23.99
|$59.99
|Octopath Traveler 0
|$39.99
|$49.99
|Octopath Traveler 2
|$23.99
|$59.99
|OlliOlli World
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Oninaki
|$14.99
|$49.99
|Overcooked 2
|$6.24
|$24.99
|Paper Trail
|$1.99
|$19.99
|Paradise Killer
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Paranormasight
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Penny’s Big Breakaway
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Phoenix Wright Trilogy
|$9.99
|$29.99
|Portal Knights
|$5.99
|$19.99
|Potion Permit
|$6.99
|$19.99
|PowerWash Simulator
|$12.49
|$24.99
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Pumpkin Jack
|$5.99
|$29.99
|Railgrade
|$8.99
|$29.99
|Red Dead Redemption
|$24.99
|$49.99
|Resident Evil
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Resident Evil Revelations
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Rift of the NecroDancer
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Risk of Rain
|$2.49
|$9.99
|Risk of Rain 2
|$6.24
|$24.99
|River City Saga: Three Kingdoms
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Rogue Flight
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Romancing SaGa 2
|$7.49
|$24.99
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|$29.99
|$49.99
|Romancing SaGa 3
|$8.69
|$28.99
|Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered
|$12.49
|$24.99
|Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
|$9.99
|$19.99
|SaGa Emerald Beyond
|$24.99
|$49.99
|SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered
|$17.99
|$29.99
|SaGa Frontier Remastered
|$12.49
|$24.99
|SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions
|$8.99
|$29.99
|Samurai Warriors 5
|$29.99
|$59.99
|Sifu
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Slime Rancher
|$6.24
|$24.99
|Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders
|$1.99
|$9.99
|Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club
|$19.99
|$39.99
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole
|$8.99
|$29.99
|Spelunker Party
|$5.99
|$29.99
|Star Ocean: First Departure R
|$6.29
|$20.99
|Star Ocean: The Second Story R
|$24.99
|$49.99
|Star Overdrive
|$24.49
|$34.99
|Tactics Ogre: Reborn
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Tchia
|$9.89
|$29.99
|TMNT Arcade
|$7.49
|$29.99
|Terraria
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Teslagrad 2
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Teslagrad Remastered
|$1.99
|$9.99
|Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
|$24.99
|$49.99
|The Centennial Case
|$19.99
|$49.99
|The DioField Chronicle
|$23.99
|$59.99
|The Holy Gosh Darn
|$3.99
|$19.99
|The House of the Dead Remake
|$2.49
|$24.99
|The Last Remnant Remastered
|$7.99
|$19.99
|The Rogue Prince of Persia
|$19.99
|$39.99
|The Wandering Village
|$22.49
|$29.99
|Tiny Thor
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Trials of Mana
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Triangle Strategy
|$23.99
|$59.99
|Trover Saves the Universe
|$7.49
|$29.99
|Undertale
|$9.89
|$14.99
|Various Daylife
|$11.59
|$28.99
|Venba
|$4.94
|$14.99
|Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
|$10.99
|$21.99
|Warriors: Abyss
|$14.99
|$24.99
|World of Final Fantasy Maxima
|$15.99
|$39.99
|Worms Armageddon
|$12.49
|$24.99
