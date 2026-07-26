Final Fantasy 14 Online Switch 2 117.2 GB

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 45.8GB

Blue Reflection Quartet Switch 2 34.7GB

Truxton Extreme Switch 2 9.8GB

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival: Eternal Passion – Tie Break Game – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 5.7GB

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival: 40 and More – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 5.6GB

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel Switch 2 3.6GB

Ira Switch 2 1.9GB

Constance Switch 2 1.5GB

Valkyrie Saga Switch 2 750MB

Bokura Switch 2 300MB

Blue Reflection Quartet Switch 13.9GB

Tome of the Damned Switch 7.0GB

Volcano Princess Switch 3.7GB

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival: Eternal Passion – Tie Break Game Switch 3.4GB

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival: 40 and More Switch 3.3GB

Kugayama Shiori’s Death Diary Switch 3.3GB

Kusan: City of Wolves Switch 2.4GB

Shard Squad Switch 2.1GB

Cento Switch 1.6GB

Titanic Survival Simulator Switch 1.6GB

Verho: Curse of Faces Switch 1.3GB

Escape Game R00M15 Switch 1.2GB

Ocean Shark Survival: Float Home Builder Simulator Switch 1.1GB

Lily Fantasia Switch 1.0GB

Get Fit: Beach Workout Switch 1000MB

Truck Parking Simulator 2026 Switch 969MB

Neko Odyssey Switch 925MB

Drive Horizon Story Switch 798MB

The King is Watching Switch 672MB

Sizeable Switch 606MB

Cute Animals Switch 500MB

Bicycle Quiz & Riding Switch 424MB

Leafy Corner Switch 350MB

The Person Living Next Door Switch 340MB

Solitaire Paradise: Anime Bikini Babes Switch 300MB

Mechaconda Switch 282MB

Wake Up, Lia Switch 265MB

Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost & Flora Switch 255MB

Pixel Warrior Switch 237MB

Cyber City: Science Crime Mystery Switch 230MB

Bowling In A Skate Park Switch 215MB

Case Solved: The London Files Switch 207MB

Turnip Mountain Switch 205MB

One-Move Checkmate: Chess Brain Trainer Switch 172MB

Be Kind Rewind Switch 168MB

Something That Shouldn’t Be There Is Visible Switch 154MB

Radiation Caterpillar Switch 142MB

Eden Coil Switch 113MB

Dungeon Antiqua Switch 109MB