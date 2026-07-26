Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch et Switch 2.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
|Jeu
|Console
|Taille
|Final Fantasy 14 Online
|Switch 2
|117.2 GB
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Switch 2
|45.8GB
|Blue Reflection Quartet
|Switch 2
|34.7GB
|Truxton Extreme
|Switch 2
|9.8GB
|The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival: Eternal Passion – Tie Break Game – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Switch 2
|5.7GB
|The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival: 40 and More – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Switch 2
|5.6GB
|Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel
|Switch 2
|3.6GB
|Ira
|Switch 2
|1.9GB
|Constance
|Switch 2
|1.5GB
|Valkyrie Saga
|Switch 2
|750MB
|Bokura
|Switch 2
|300MB
|Blue Reflection Quartet
|Switch
|13.9GB
|Tome of the Damned
|Switch
|7.0GB
|Volcano Princess
|Switch
|3.7GB
|The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival: Eternal Passion – Tie Break Game
|Switch
|3.4GB
|The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival: 40 and More
|Switch
|3.3GB
|Kugayama Shiori’s Death Diary
|Switch
|3.3GB
|Kusan: City of Wolves
|Switch
|2.4GB
|Shard Squad
|Switch
|2.1GB
|Cento
|Switch
|1.6GB
|Titanic Survival Simulator
|Switch
|1.6GB
|Verho: Curse of Faces
|Switch
|1.3GB
|Escape Game R00M15
|Switch
|1.2GB
|Ocean Shark Survival: Float Home Builder Simulator
|Switch
|1.1GB
|Lily Fantasia
|Switch
|1.0GB
|Get Fit: Beach Workout
|Switch
|1000MB
|Truck Parking Simulator 2026
|Switch
|969MB
|Neko Odyssey
|Switch
|925MB
|Drive Horizon Story
|Switch
|798MB
|The King is Watching
|Switch
|672MB
|Sizeable
|Switch
|606MB
|Cute Animals
|Switch
|500MB
|Bicycle Quiz & Riding
|Switch
|424MB
|Leafy Corner
|Switch
|350MB
|The Person Living Next Door
|Switch
|340MB
|Solitaire Paradise: Anime Bikini Babes
|Switch
|300MB
|Mechaconda
|Switch
|282MB
|Wake Up, Lia
|Switch
|265MB
|Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost & Flora
|Switch
|255MB
|Pixel Warrior
|Switch
|237MB
|Cyber City: Science Crime Mystery
|Switch
|230MB
|Bowling In A Skate Park
|Switch
|215MB
|Case Solved: The London Files
|Switch
|207MB
|Turnip Mountain
|Switch
|205MB
|One-Move Checkmate: Chess Brain Trainer
|Switch
|172MB
|Be Kind Rewind
|Switch
|168MB
|Something That Shouldn’t Be There Is Visible
|Switch
|154MB
|Radiation Caterpillar
|Switch
|142MB
|Eden Coil
|Switch
|113MB
|Dungeon Antiqua
|Switch
|109MB
|Bee With Gun
|Switch
|54MB
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