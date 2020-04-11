Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Drawful 2

3. Conduct Together!

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Minecraft

6. Just Dance 2020

7. Watermelon Party

8. Thief Simulator

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

11. Unravel Two

12. Pocket Mini Golf

13. Super Mario Party

14. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

15. Good Job!

16. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

17. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

18. Revenge of the Bird King

19. Pokemon Sword

20. Diablo III: The Eternal Collection

21. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

22. Draw a Stickman: Epic 2

23. Stardew Valley

24. Luigi’s Mansion 3

25. Doom 64

26. Cuphead

27. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

28. Super Mario Odyssey

29. Overcooked 2

30. Mortal Kombat 11

Download-Only Games

1. Drawful 2

2. Conduct Together!

3. Watermelon Party

4. Thief Simulator

5. Pocket Mini Golf

6. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

7. Good Job!

8. Revenge of the Bird King

9. Draw a Stickman: Epic 2

10. Stardew Valley

11. Doom 64

12. Cuphead

13. Untitled Goose Game

14. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1

15. Bastion

16. Flowlines VS

17. Uno

18. Agony

19. Golf Story

20. Final Fantasy VII

21. Invisigun Reloaded

22. Timberman VS

23. The Escapists: Complete Edition

24. Vasara Collection

25. Hollow Knight

26. Runner3

27. Breakfast Bar Tycoon

28. Pan-Pan

29. Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition

30. Gris