Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Drawful 2
3. Conduct Together!
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Minecraft
6. Just Dance 2020
7. Watermelon Party
8. Thief Simulator
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
11. Unravel Two
12. Pocket Mini Golf
13. Super Mario Party
14. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
15. Good Job!
16. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
17. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
18. Revenge of the Bird King
19. Pokemon Sword
20. Diablo III: The Eternal Collection
21. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
22. Draw a Stickman: Epic 2
23. Stardew Valley
24. Luigi’s Mansion 3
25. Doom 64
26. Cuphead
27. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
28. Super Mario Odyssey
29. Overcooked 2
30. Mortal Kombat 11

Download-Only Games

1. Drawful 2
2. Conduct Together!
3. Watermelon Party
4. Thief Simulator
5. Pocket Mini Golf
6. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
7. Good Job!
8. Revenge of the Bird King
9. Draw a Stickman: Epic 2
10. Stardew Valley
11. Doom 64
12. Cuphead
13. Untitled Goose Game
14. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
15. Bastion
16. Flowlines VS
17. Uno
18. Agony
19. Golf Story
20. Final Fantasy VII
21. Invisigun Reloaded
22. Timberman VS
23. The Escapists: Complete Edition
24. Vasara Collection
25. Hollow Knight
26. Runner3
27. Breakfast Bar Tycoon
28. Pan-Pan
29. Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition
30. Gris

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire