Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Drawful 2
3. Conduct Together!
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Minecraft
6. Just Dance 2020
7. Watermelon Party
8. Thief Simulator
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
11. Unravel Two
12. Pocket Mini Golf
13. Super Mario Party
14. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
15. Good Job!
16. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
17. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
18. Revenge of the Bird King
19. Pokemon Sword
20. Diablo III: The Eternal Collection
21. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
22. Draw a Stickman: Epic 2
23. Stardew Valley
24. Luigi’s Mansion 3
25. Doom 64
26. Cuphead
27. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
28. Super Mario Odyssey
29. Overcooked 2
30. Mortal Kombat 11
Download-Only Games
1. Drawful 2
2. Conduct Together!
3. Watermelon Party
4. Thief Simulator
5. Pocket Mini Golf
6. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
7. Good Job!
8. Revenge of the Bird King
9. Draw a Stickman: Epic 2
10. Stardew Valley
11. Doom 64
12. Cuphead
13. Untitled Goose Game
14. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
15. Bastion
16. Flowlines VS
17. Uno
18. Agony
19. Golf Story
20. Final Fantasy VII
21. Invisigun Reloaded
22. Timberman VS
23. The Escapists: Complete Edition
24. Vasara Collection
25. Hollow Knight
26. Runner3
27. Breakfast Bar Tycoon
28. Pan-Pan
29. Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition
30. Gris