Les nouveaux jeux Nes & Super Nintendo sur le Nintendo Switch Online sont disponibles

Alors qu’il n’y a plus de sorties mensuelles, Nintendo ne nous oublie pas, de nouveaux jeux arrivent aujourd’hui. Trois jeux sur Super Nintendo: Wild Guns, Panel de Pon, and Operation Logic Bomb. Un jeu sur NES: Rygar.
Comme souvent,c’est un peu mieux au Japon avec Super Punch-Out!!, Panel de Pon, Argus no Senshi (Rygar), et Rough World (Journey to Silius).
Super Punch-Out!! (Nintendo)
Panel de Pon (Nintendo)
Argus no Senshi (Koei Tecmo Games)
Rough World (Sunsoft)
Super Nintendo Entertainment System
Regular games
- Brawl Brothers
- Breath of Fire
- Breath of Fire II
- Demon’s Crest
- F-Zero
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Kirby Super Star
- Operation Logic Bomb (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Panel de Pon
- Pilotwings
- Pop ‘n TwinBee
- Smash Tennis (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Star Fox
- Starfox 2
- Stunt Race FX / Wild Trax
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Family Tennis (uniquement au Japon)
- Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshis Island
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer / Super Formation Soccer
- Super Tennis (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Wild Guns (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
Nintendo Entertainment System
Regular games
- ADVENTURES OF LOLO
- Atlantis no Nazo (uniquement au Japon)
- Balloon Fight
- Baseball
- Blaster Master
- City Connection
- Clu Clu Land
- Crystalis (uniquement au Japon)
- Donkey Kong
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Donkey Kong 3
- Double Dragon
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Downtown Nekketsu Koushinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundoukai (uniquement au Japon)
- Dr. Mario
- Eliminator Boat Duel (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Excitebike
- Famicom Wars (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem [Japan-only]
- Ghosts’n Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Ice Hockey (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Ice Hockey (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)
- Journey to Silus
- Joy Mech Fight [Japan-only]
- Kid Icarus (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Kid Icarus (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Legend of Zelda (The) (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Legend of Zelda (The) (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)
- Mario Bros.
- Metroid (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Metroid (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)
- Mighty Bomb Jack
- NES Open Tournament Golf
- Ninja Gaiden
- Pro Wrestling (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Pro Wrestling (Famicom Disk System version, Japan-only)
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr Dream
- River City Ransom
- Route 16 Turbo (uniquement au Japon)
- Rygar
- Shadow of the Ninja (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Soccer
- Solomon’s Key
- Star Soldier
- Star Tropics [uniquement en Europe et aux USA]
- Super Chinese / Kung-Fu Heroes
- Super Dodge Ball
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
- Super Mario Bros. 2 / Super Mario USA
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Tecmo Bowl
- Tennis
- Tsuppari Ozumo [Japan-only]
- TwinBee
- Vice: Project Doom (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Volley Ball (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Volley Ball (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
- VS. Excitebike (Famicom Disk System)
- Wario’s Woods
- Wrecking Crew
- Yie Ar Kung-Fu [Japan-only]
- Yoshi
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Nintendo Entertainment System ver., uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Famicom Disk System ver., Japan-only)
SP Games
- Blaster Master SP
- Crystalis (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Double Dragon SP (from ???)
- Dr. Mario SP
- Fire Emblem: Climax Version (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem: Weapon Triangle Version (uniquement au Japon)
- Ghosts’n Goblins SP
- Gradius SP
- Gradius SP (2nd version)
- Kid Icarus SP (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Kid Icarus SP (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
- Kirby’s Adventure SP
- Legend of Zelda SP (The)
- Metroid SP (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Metroid SP (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA) (2nd version)
- Metroid SP (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only)
- Metroid SP (Famicom Disk System, Japan-only) (2nd version)
- Mighty Bomb Jack SP
- NES Open Tournament Golf SP (uniquement au Japon)
- Ninja Gaiden SP
- Star Soldier SP
- Super Mario Bros. SP (from ???)
- Super Mario Bros. 3 SP (from ???)
- TwinBee SP
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP (Nintendo Entertainment System ver., uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP (Famicom Disk System ver., Japan-only)
Lestef
Rygar sur NES, un souvenir d’enfance refait surface! Panel de Pon ou Tetris Attack chez nous avec un habillage Super Mario World 2 c’est pas ma came, Wild Guns est sympatoche et Operation Logic Bomb plutôt une bonne surprise. Un bon cru cette fois-ci en attendant des jeux cultes style DKC sue SNES!