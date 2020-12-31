Le plein de vidéos pour Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town sur Nintendo Switch

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town est le tout premier opus totalement inédit de la série principale à paraître sur Nintendo Switch. Venez découvrir un nouveau monde où l’exploration, la romance et, bien sûr, l’agriculture seront de mise, alors que vous vous efforcerez de redonner aux terres de votre grand-père leur gloire d’antan. Prenez le temps de vous aventurer dans Oliville pour trouver l’amour, tandis que les nouvelles fonctionnalités vous permettront d’adopter le mode de vie rural avec plus de liberté que jamais. Remodelez la nature sauvage, découvrez de nouveaux animaux et cultures, et personnalisez votre nouvelle maison avec un niveau de détail jamais vu dans la série.

À propos de STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town :

La dernière nouveauté de la franchise STORY OF SEASONS s’enracine sur la Nintendo Switch ! Ce titre de simulation de ferme/vie originale tant attendu donne aux joueurs plus de liberté que jamais ! Adoptez l’esprit des pionniers pour dompter la nature sauvage, découvrez de nouveaux animaux, produisez et faites prospérer votre ferme. Personnalisez chaque centimètre de votre domaine pour impressionner un nouvel ensemble de candidats au mariage d’Oliville, un site touristique en devenir qui se développe et prospère parallèlement à votre ferme.

Have you met Bridget? She may be a bit clumsy, but this bachelorette can befriend any animal she meets! 🐾✨ Start your new farm life from scratch and get to know the locals in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, coming March 23, 2021: https://t.co/X4beRj1NZz pic.twitter.com/EimxYjZ5R2 — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 29, 2020

Every town needs a good tour guide, and Olive Town’s no exception! Meet Laura, a town tour guide with a love for the ocean! ☀️🌊 Head to Olive Town and meet all of the bachelorettes in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, coming March 23, 2021: https://t.co/X4beRj1NZz pic.twitter.com/7v7hAsA54c — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 25, 2020

Let’s welcome Linh to the bachelorette lineup! This wholesome girl has a kind heart, enjoys gardening, and even knows quite a bit about herbal medicine! 🌿 Meet Linh in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, coming March 23, 2021 to #NintendoSwitch: https://t.co/X4beRj1NZz pic.twitter.com/wDYCxrEYrS — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 23, 2020

🎉 It’s not a party without Reina! 🎉 Find Reina at Olive Museum working with Gloria! Meet Reina and the rest of the bachelorettes of Olive Town in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, coming March 23, 2021 to #NintendoSwitch: https://t.co/5ezH122102 pic.twitter.com/vlIAR8yicr — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 21, 2020

Meet Damon, the coffee-loving motorcyclist! While he may be a bit of a mysterious misfit, this brooding bachelor is surprisingly reliable. Get to know Damon and the rest of the marriage candidates in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town: https://t.co/X4beRj1NZz pic.twitter.com/eEYm4walsK — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 30, 2020

Generous and sociable, Emilio has a deep connection to the ocean and can often be found fishing! 🐟🎣 Meet Emilio and the rest of the new bachelors in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, coming March 23, 2021 to #NintendoSwitch: https://t.co/X4beRj1NZz pic.twitter.com/8wt1BsAUuw — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 22, 2020

Today’s bachelor hails from a far-off country to the east! Meet Iori, a dignified young man who came to Olive Town with his retainer. 🌲 Discover more about Iori and begin your new farm life in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, coming 3.23.2021: https://t.co/X4beRj1NZz pic.twitter.com/onBDeVRIJp — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 24, 2020

Searching for a laid-back bachelor to match your vibe? Look no further than Jack, our next potential romantic interest from Olive Town! 🍃🌲 Meet Jack and the rest of the locals in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, sprouting up March 23, 2021: https://t.co/X4beRj1NZz pic.twitter.com/WEVzrXlTAb — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 28, 2020

Our next bachelor has a rugged side and prefers to spend his time in the wilderness! If you’re looking for a reliable leader, Ralph’s a natural. 🌲 Meet Ralph in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, sprouting up March 23, 2021: https://t.co/X4beRj1NZz pic.twitter.com/t0IeyqnAdY — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 26, 2020

Caractéristiques principales :

Un monde sauvage à découvrir: Domptez la nature de la péninsule, découvrez la faune et la flore locales, ainsi que les secrets du monde autour de vous. Travaillez la terre pour construire la ferme de vos rêves à partir de rien. Construisez des installations comme vous le souhaitez, améliorez vos compétences agricoles et fabriquez tout, des clôtures aux arroseurs pour les cultures !

Cultivez votre ferme, cultivez votre ville: Réunissez et traitez les matériaux pour répondre aux demandes et améliorer l’infrastructure d’Oliville, mettez vos outils à niveau ou commandez de nouveaux accessoires ou tenues.

Mécanismes simples, jeu riche: Les fermiers en herbe peuvent avoir l’esprit tranquille avec le retour du Mode Pousse et du Mode Normal, avec un nouveau système de demande mettant en évidence les nouvelles fonctionnalités alors que vous aidez les habitants locaux ! Les joueurs expérimentés prêts à créer leur ferme dynamique trouveront tous les éléments fondamentaux de la série STORY OF SEASONS, avec de nouvelles variations par rapport au jeu classique.

Il se passe toujours quelque chose à Oliville !: Participez aux festivals locaux alors que la ville s’anime avec plus de 200 événements uniques ! Apprenez à mieux connaître vos voisins et vous pourriez même trouver l’amour parmi eux.

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town sera disponible le 26 mars 2021 sur Nintendo Switch.