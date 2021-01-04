Sky: Children of the Light confirmé au printemps prochain sur Nintendo Switch

Sky : Children of the Light n’est pour l’instant disponible qu’en version mobile, mais le développeur thatgamecompany a annoncé au début d’année qu’une version Nintendo Switch serait bientôt disponible.
Sur mobile, Sky : Children of the Light est un jeu gratuit. Le co-fondateur de cette société, Jenova Chen, a déclaré à GamesIndustry que le projet est d’offrir un hybride entre le premium et le free-to-play. M Chen a également abordé un sujet dont nous avons déjà entendu parler : le cross-play. Lorsque Sky : Children of the Light sera lancé sur Nintendo Switch, il sera compatible avec les versions mobiles.
Thatgamecompany reconfirme aujourd’hui la version Nintendo Switch pour le printemps 2021.