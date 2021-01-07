Top 20 des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch au Japon sur le mois de décembre 2020

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Au Japon, Nintendo dévoile régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur la boutique en ligne Nintendo en décembre 2020, et ne couvre que les téléchargements payants de la boutique en ligne Nintendo et de la boutique My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut évidemment les titres Free 2 Play). Voici le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour la boutique Nintendo eShop du Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 décembre :

01./01. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020]

02./New. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020]

03./00. – Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom) [25.8.2017]

04./11. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

05./13. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

06./New. – Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Spike-Chunsoft) [03.12.2020]

07./17. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018]

08./New. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020]

09./09. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

10./07. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

11./15. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]

12./00. – Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) [13.6.2018]

13./New. – Derby Stallion (Game Addict) [03.12.2020]

14./00. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [30.12.2018]

15./14. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [03.3.2017]

16./04. – Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) [30.10.2020]

17./12. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

18./02. – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) [12.11.2020]

19./New. – Sa･Ga Collection (Square-Enix) [15.12.2020]

20./New. – Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) [10.12.2020]