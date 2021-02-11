WWE 2K Battlegrounds fait le plein de contenus supplémentaires

2K et Saber Interactive dévoile le planning des nouveaux contenus supplémentaires.
Disponible depuis le 10 février :
M. McMahon;
Gran Metalik (déverrouillé);
Mojo Rawley (déverrouillé).
Mercredi 17 février :
Mr. Perfect;
Doink the Clown;
Vader;
Sonya Deville (déverrouillé).
Mercredi 24 février :
Paige;
Cactus Jack;
Mustafa Ali (déverrouillé);
Tucker (déverrouillé).
Mercredi 3 mars :
Ricky Steamboat;
Bulldog britannique;
Maryse (déverrouillée);
Big Boss Man (déverrouillé).
Mercredi 10 mars :
Jim «The Anvil» Neidhart;
Earthquake;
Tamina (déverrouillé);
Austin 3:16 Anniversary Arena (débloqué).
Mercredi 17 mars :
Typhoon;
Le Brian Kendrick;
Lana (déverrouillée).
Mercredi 24 mars :
Curtis Axel;
Alundra Blayze;
Bo Dallas (déverrouillé);
Arène WrestleMania 37 (débloqué).