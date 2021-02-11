WWE 2K Battlegrounds fait le plein de contenus supplémentaires

2K et Saber Interactive dévoile le planning des nouveaux contenus supplémentaires.

Disponible depuis le 10 février :

M. McMahon;
Gran Metalik (déverrouillé);
Mojo Rawley (déverrouillé).

Mercredi 17 février :

Mr. Perfect;
Doink the Clown;
Vader;
Sonya Deville (déverrouillé).

Mercredi 24 février :

Paige;
Cactus Jack;
Mustafa Ali (déverrouillé);
Tucker (déverrouillé).

Mercredi 3 mars :

Ricky Steamboat;
Bulldog britannique;
Maryse (déverrouillée);
Big Boss Man (déverrouillé).

Mercredi 10 mars :

Jim «The Anvil» Neidhart;
Earthquake;
Tamina (déverrouillé);
Austin 3:16 Anniversary Arena (débloqué).

Mercredi 17 mars :

Typhoon;
Le Brian Kendrick;
Lana (déverrouillée).

Mercredi 24 mars :

Curtis Axel;
Alundra Blayze;
Bo Dallas (déverrouillé);
Arène WrestleMania 37 (débloqué).

WWE Battlegrounds (Nintendo Switch)
