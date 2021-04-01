Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|
|Football Manager 2021 Touch
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Serious Sam Collection
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Saints Row: The Third — The Full Package
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|15,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Joggernauts
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Just A Phrase By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Word Puzzles By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|The Bullet: Time Of Revenge
|26 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,24 €
|Switch
|4,49 €
|
|The Forgotten Land
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−81%
|Super One More Jump
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,06 €
|Switch
|5,59 €
|
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|34,99 €
|Switch
|69,99 €
|
|Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−60%
|Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|15,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Word Wheel By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−80%
|Mutant Mudds Collection
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Tens!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Mercury Race
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Contra Anniversary Collection
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Fairy Tail
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|48,99 €
|Switch
|69,99 €
|
|Lego DC Super-Villains
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Overwatch: Legendary Edition
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−66%
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,79 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|My Hero One’s Justice 2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|34,99 €
|Switch
|69,99 €
|
|Blazing Chrome
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,79 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,97 €
|Switch
|39,90 €
|
|Lego Jurassic World
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,89 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Cake Bash
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Aery — Little Bird Adventure
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Rico
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe
|01/05/2021 00:59
|3,89 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−48%
|Unruly Heroes
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−70%
|Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief Of Castles
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Another World
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|Totes The Goat
|01/05/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Transformers: Battlegrounds
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|23,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Dininho Adventures
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Monster Puzzle
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Trials Rising
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|A Long Way Down
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Micro Pico Racers
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Grey Skies: A War Of The Worlds Story
|26 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Retro Tanks
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Sword Of The Necromancer
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−30%
|Killer Queen Black
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,39 €
|Switch
|17,70 €
|
|Pang Adventures
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Pixeljunk Monsters 2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Skelattack
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−60%
|Pooplers
|26 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,59 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|−50%
|Tower Of Babel — No Mercy
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Block-A-Pix Deluxe
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Heave Ho
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Speedrunners
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Streets Of Rogue
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Super Mario Party
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−80%
|Harvest Life
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|27,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−33%
|Rollin’ Eggz
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Snooker 19
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|Squidgies Takeover
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Lego City Undercover
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|−10%
|Make A Killing
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Hypercharge Unboxed
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−60%
|Oceanhorn — Monster Of Uncharted Seas
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|A Hat In Time
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,59 €
|Switch
|27,99 €
|
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−50%
|Brawlout
|01/05/2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−85%
|Uglydolls: An Imperfect Adventure
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Streets Of Rage 4
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|16,24 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−30%
|Journey To The Savage Planet
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|20,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Arms
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Word Search By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Retimed
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,66 €
|Switch
|13,80 €
|−60%
|Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Defentron
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−30%
|Fast Rmx
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Grip
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−20%
|Muse Dash
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|23,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−33%
|Cake Laboratory
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−50%
|Trollhunters: Defenders Of Arcadia
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Toolboy
|26 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,19 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Fifty Words By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Save Your Nuts
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,39 €
|Switch
|79,99 €
|
|Mario Tennis Aces
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Crypto By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−20%
|Hexagroove: Tactical Dj
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|27,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|Wordsweeper By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Party Golf
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Biped
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,82 €
|Switch
|14,95 €
|−75%
|The Warlock Of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition!
|01/05/2021 00:59
|6,24 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|One Step From Eden
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|The Stretchers
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Sports Party
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Hardcore Mecha
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Tricky Towers
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Train Station Simulator
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|16,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−30%
|Chess Ultra
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,74 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|Gonner2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,79 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Boxboy! + Boxgirl!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Beach Buggy Racing
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−80%
|Xeodrifter
|01/05/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Dicey Dungeons
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,04 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Pic-A-Pix Pieces
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Good Job!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−80%
|Crayola Scoot
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Grid Autosport
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|Torchlight II
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Fight Crab
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Uno
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,89 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Contra Rogue Corps
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Legendary Fishing
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Dragon Ball Fighterz
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,59 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|−30%
|Indivisible
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|20,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Katana Kami: A Way Of The Samurai Story
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Word Sudoku By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|MotoGP 20
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|Pic-A-Pix Deluxe
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Milkmaid Of The Milky Way
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−45%
|Headspun
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,14 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Cat Quest II
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Cattails
|01/05/2021 00:59
|1,94 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Puzzle Box Maker
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Gibbous — A Cthulhu Adventure
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−35%
|Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy Of The Duelist: Link Evolution!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|15,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|24,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|27,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Aegis Defenders
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Suicide Guy Collection
|01/05/2021 00:59
|8,24 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Bff Or Die
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Lego Worlds
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,89 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Team Sonic Racing
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|27,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Ultra Space Battle Brawl
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Fuser
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|69,99 €
|
|Woodle Tree Adventures
|01/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Zen Chess Collection
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|35,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|−50%
|Bleep Bloop
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−40%
|Goat Simulator: The Goaty
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−60%
|Just Dance 2020
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|23,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Lego The Incredibles
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|−50%
|The Adventure Pals
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−50%
|Eternum Ex
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Monopoly For Nintendo Switch
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Soulblight
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Broforce
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Risk: The Game Of Global Domination
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Fill-A-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Road Redemption
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Tanky Tanks
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Super Bomberman R
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Epic Word Search Collection
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−70%
|Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−40%
|A.O.T. 2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|41,99 €
|Switch
|69,99 €
|
|Negative: The Way Of Shinobi
|26 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Alphaset By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Stealth
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,89 €
|Switch
|5,79 €
|−10%
|Cars 3: Driven To Win
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|53,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Ben 10: Power Trip!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|27,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−50%
|Goosebumps The Game
|
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Link-A-Pix Deluxe
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Mortal Kombat 11
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−40%
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−40%
|Ages Of Mages: The Last Keeper
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,59 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Scribblenauts: Showdown
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Yoshi’s Crafted World
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Bakugan: Champions Of Vestroia
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|24,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|Treadnauts
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Terraria
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−80%
|Soccer Slammers
|01/05/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Windjammers
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Chickens Madness
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,27 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|
|Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|16,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Blazblue Centralfiction Special Edition
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|59,99 €
|Switch
|99,99 €
|−10%
|103
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Raiden V: Director’s Cut
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|15,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−60%
|Venture Kid
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|4 €
|Switch
|10 €
|
|Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Torchlight III
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Kunai
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,79 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|−63%
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−40%
|Wargroove
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,19 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|Child Of Light Ultimate Edition
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Ys Origin
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Debris Infinity
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−30%
|Wilmot’s Warehouse
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,79 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|Embracelet
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,49 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Splatoon 2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Fobia
|01/05/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Jumanji: The Video Game
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−30%
|Pure Pool
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,79 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|−75%
|Pikuniku
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,39 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|24,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|A.O.T. 2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|48,99 €
|Switch
|69,99 €
|
|Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[Cl-R]
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|The Otterman Empire
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,49 €
|Switch
|22,99 €
|
|Fire Emblem Warriors
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Deru — The Art Of Cooperation
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Castlevania Anniversary Collection
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Nidhogg 2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Roundout By Powgi
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−50%
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Snipperclips – Cut It Out, Together!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Epic Word Search Collection 2
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|What The Fork
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Race With Ryan
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−60%
|Bloody Zombies
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,39 €
|Switch
|13,49 €
|
|Huntdown
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−50%
|Riptide Gp: Renegade
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|Slayin 2
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|8-Ball Pocket
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|The Lego Movie 2 Videogame
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|15,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|The Swords Of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−50%
|Gigantosaurus The Game
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Welcome To Hanwell
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,77 €
|Switch
|13,89 €
|
|Wizard Of Legend
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,39 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|Monster Prom: XXL
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,39 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|Skullgirls 2Nd Encore
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−30%
|Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,40 €
|Switch
|2 €
|−30%
|Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|34,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−75%
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,59 €
|Switch
|14,39 €
|
|Sea King
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Aery — Sky Castle
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Rivals Of Aether
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−70%
|Aces Of The Luftwaffe — Squadron
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Hyperbrawl Tournament
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Dark Devotion
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,91 €
|Switch
|16,79 €
|
|Portal Knights
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−90%
|Conduct Together!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Enter The Gungeon
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Blazblue Cross Tag Battle
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Conga Master Party!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Death Road To Canada
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−81%
|Death Squared
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,37 €
|Switch
|12,50 €
|
|Hungry Shark World
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Kirby Star Allies
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|39,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Black Rainbow
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−70%
|Julie’s Sweets
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|The Last Days
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Unspottable
|9 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−75%
|Portal Dogs
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−70%
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Red Crow Mysteries: Legion
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−30%
|Darkwood
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Zombie Apocalypse
|01/05/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|−40%
|Project Warlock
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−70%
|Riverbond
|8 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,59 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|−70%
|My Memory Of Us
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−60%
|Butcher
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Mousecraft
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−40%
|Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs — Royal Edition
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Cinders
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Timber Tennis: Versus
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Farm Mystery
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Country Tales
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−70%
|The Drama Queen Murder
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Parking Madness
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|Miner Warfare
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Ghost Blade HD
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Task Force Kampas
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Fun! Fun! Animal Park
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Pocket Academy
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,50 €
|Switch
|13 €
|
|Blue Rider
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Bunny Adventure
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|Spintires: Mudrunner — American Wilds
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Domiverse
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Boxing Champs
|01/05/2021 00:59
|1,27 €
|Switch
|8,50 €
|−70%
|Tower Climb
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind +
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Superepic: The Entertainment War
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Omg Police — Car Chase TV Simulator
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Abbie’s Farm For Kids And Toddlers
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Habroxia
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−70%
|The Office Quest
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Ghost Parade
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Sense — A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−59%
|Rogue Robots
|
|5,69 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|War Of Stealth — Assassin
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|10,95 €
|Switch
|12,89 €
|
|Moorhuhn Kart 2
|01/05/2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Quarantine Circular
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−70%
|Up Cliff Drive
|16 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Mega Mall Story
|22 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,50 €
|Switch
|13 €
|−75%
|Skyscrappers
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,24 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Doom & Destiny
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Tin & Kuna
|30 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness And The Secret Hideout
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|47,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Guitar
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers
|27 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Night Vision
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Hidden
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Battlloon
|27 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Monkey Business
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Tiny Metal
|27 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|−20%
|Among Us
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,43 €
|Switch
|4,29 €
|
|Korg Gadget For Nintendo Switch
|19 avr. 2021 00:59
|27,29 €
|Switch
|38,99 €
|
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|83,99 €
|Switch
|104,99 €
|
|Fight
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Instant Chef Party
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Tokyo Dark – Remembrance –
|27 avr. 2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|−50%
|Super Kickers League Ultimate
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−50%
|Mechanika
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Fantasy Friends
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|The Midnight Sanctuary
|27 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Agatha Knife
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Necrosphere Deluxe
|27 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Dogfight
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|59,99 €
|Switch
|74,99 €
|
|Teddy Gangs
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|−40%
|Son Of A Witch
|01/05/2021 00:59
|7,79 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−40%
|Rogue Bit
|01/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Squad Killer
|21 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−47%
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|27 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,24 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Spartan
|
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Shaolin Vs Wutang
|11 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Crysis Remastered
|23 avr. 2021 00:59
|16,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Dead By Daylight
|15 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Elemental Knights R
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|1 €
|Switch
|7,11 €
|
|Star-Crossed Myth — The Department Of Punishments –
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|20,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Enchanted In The Moonlight — Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon –
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Enchanted In The Moonlight — Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo –
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|My Forged Wedding
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Our Two Bedroom Story
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Love Letter From Thief X
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Star-Crossed Myth — The Department Of Wishes –
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|20,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Kissed By The Baddest Bidder
|14 avr. 2021 00:59
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Xcom 2 Collection
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−40%
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−47%
|Flying Soldiers
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,94 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Naught
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−75%
|Hacky Zack
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|The Outer Worlds
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Bioshock Remastered
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−60%
|Stab Stab Stab!
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Heart&Slash
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,91 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|Sticky Monsters
|6 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−60%
|Immortal Planet
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−66%
|Straimium Immortaly
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,07 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Valfaris
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,24 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−75%
|Nefarious
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−25%
|I Am Dead
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|12,74 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|−50%
|Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|13 avr. 2021 00:59
|13,79 €
|Switch
|22,99 €
|−80%
|Digerati Indie Bundle: Ink & Hacky Zack
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Mahjong Adventure
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|6,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−67%
|WWE 2K18
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|14,84 €
|Switch
|44,99 €
|−75%
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−75%
|Vertical Drop Heroes HD
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|12 avr. 2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−50%
|Super Blood Hockey
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|The Unexpected Quest
|18 avr. 2021 00:59
|11,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Cosmic Defenders
|5 avr. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Horror Bundle Vol. 1
|29 avr. 2021 00:59
|4,57 €
|Switch
|30,49 €