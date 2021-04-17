Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 17 avril aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Among Us
2. Monster Hunter Rise
3. Minecraft
4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Little Nightmares
9. Cozy Grove
10. Stardew Valley
11. Doom Eternal
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Star Wars: Republic Commando
14. AER: Memories of Old
15. LEGO City Undercover
16. Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
17. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
18. Hades
19. Sonic Mania
20. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
22. Stick Fight The Game
23. Super Mario Party
24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
25. Mortal Kombat 11
26. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
27. Thief Simulator
28. Pokemon Sword
29. Night Vision
30. Cattails
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Little Nightmares
3. Cozy Grove
4. Stardew Valley
5. Star Wars: Republic Commando
6. AER: Memories of Old
7. Stick Fight The Game
8. Thief Simulator
9. Night Vision
10. Cattails
11. Human: Fall Flat
12. Cuphead
13. Overwatch
14. Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition
15. Doom
16. Sally Face
17. Doom 64
18. SaGa Frontier Remastered
19. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
20. Hollow Knight
21. FEZ
22. Doom 3
23. Ghostrunner
24. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
25. Streets of Rage 4
26. Ys Origin
27. Doom II
28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
30. Limbo