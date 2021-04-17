Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 17 avril aux États-Unis

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Among Us

2. Monster Hunter Rise

3. Minecraft

4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Little Nightmares

9. Cozy Grove

10. Stardew Valley

11. Doom Eternal

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Star Wars: Republic Commando

14. AER: Memories of Old

15. LEGO City Undercover

16. Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition

17. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

18. Hades

19. Sonic Mania

20. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

22. Stick Fight The Game

23. Super Mario Party

24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

25. Mortal Kombat 11

26. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

27. Thief Simulator

28. Pokemon Sword

29. Night Vision

30. Cattails

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Little Nightmares

3. Cozy Grove

4. Stardew Valley

5. Star Wars: Republic Commando

6. AER: Memories of Old

7. Stick Fight The Game

8. Thief Simulator

9. Night Vision

10. Cattails

11. Human: Fall Flat

12. Cuphead

13. Overwatch

14. Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition

15. Doom

16. Sally Face

17. Doom 64

18. SaGa Frontier Remastered

19. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

20. Hollow Knight

21. FEZ

22. Doom 3

23. Ghostrunner

24. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

25. Streets of Rage 4

26. Ys Origin

27. Doom II

28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

30. Limbo