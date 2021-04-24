Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 24 avril aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Among Us
- Little Nightmares
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New Pokemon Snap
- Minecraft
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Hades
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Cozy Grove
- Limbo
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Just Dance 2021
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Cattails
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
- AER: Memories of Old
- FEZ
- Super Mario Party
- Ni no Kuni
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Doom Eternal
- Night Vision
- Pokemon Sword
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Terraria
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Little Nightmares
- Stardew Valley
- Cozy Grove
- Limbo
- Cattails
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- AER: Memories of Old
- FEZ
- Night Vision
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Terraria
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance
- SaGa Frontier Remastered
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Sally Face
- Bastion
- Inside
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- The Longing
- Human: Fall Flat
- Cuphead
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Spiritfarer
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Toree 3D
- Outlast II
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami Collection
- There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension