Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 24 avril aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Little Nightmares
  3. Monster Hunter Rise
  4. New Pokemon Snap
  5. Minecraft
  6. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  9. Hades
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Cozy Grove
  13. Limbo
  14. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  15. Just Dance 2021
  16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  17. Cattails
  18. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ultimate Edition
  19. Star Wars: Republic Commando
  20. Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
  21. AER: Memories of Old
  22. FEZ
  23. Super Mario Party
  24. Ni no Kuni
  25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  26. Doom Eternal
  27. Night Vision
  28. Pokemon Sword
  29. Stick Fight: The Game
  30. Terraria

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Little Nightmares
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Cozy Grove
  5. Limbo
  6. Cattails
  7. Star Wars: Republic Commando
  8. AER: Memories of Old
  9. FEZ
  10. Night Vision
  11. Stick Fight: The Game
  12. Terraria
  13. OlliOlli: Switch Stance
  14. SaGa Frontier Remastered
  15. Castle Crashers Remastered
  16. Sally Face
  17. Bastion
  18. Inside
  19. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  20. The Longing
  21. Human: Fall Flat
  22. Cuphead
  23. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
  24. Spiritfarer
  25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  26. Toree 3D
  27. Outlast II
  28. Hollow Knight
  29. Hotline Miami Collection
  30. There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension
