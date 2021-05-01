Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 1er mai aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- New Pokemon Snap
- Among Us
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2021
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Hades
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Little Nightmares
- Limbo
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Mario Party
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Terraria
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Pokemon Sword
- Bastion
- Risk of Rain 2
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Inside
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance
- Stick Fight: The Game
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Little Nightmares
- Limbo
- Stardew Valley
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Terraria
- Spiritfarer
- Bastion
- Risk of Rain 2
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Inside
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Cozy Grove
- FEZ
- Cattails
- Outlast II
- Cuphead
- Toree 3D
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- .Cat
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Hotline Miami Collection
- Sally Face
- Pikuniku
- Hollow Knight
- Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
- SaGa Frontier Remastered