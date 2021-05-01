Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 1er mai aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. New Pokemon Snap
  2. Among Us
  3. Minecraft
  4. Just Dance 2021
  5. Monster Hunter Rise
  6. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Hades
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  10. Little Nightmares
  11. Limbo
  12. Stardew Valley
  13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  14. Super Mario Party
  15. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  16. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  18. Castle Crashers Remastered
  19. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  20. Terraria
  21. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
  22. Spiritfarer
  23. Pokemon Sword
  24. Bastion
  25. Risk of Rain 2
  26. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
  27. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  28. Inside
  29. OlliOlli: Switch Stance
  30. Stick Fight: The Game

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Little Nightmares
  3. Limbo
  4. Stardew Valley
  5. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  6. Castle Crashers Remastered
  7. Terraria
  8. Spiritfarer
  9. Bastion
  10. Risk of Rain 2
  11. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
  12. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  13. Inside
  14. OlliOlli: Switch Stance
  15. Stick Fight: The Game
  16. Cozy Grove
  17. FEZ
  18. Cattails
  19. Outlast II
  20. Cuphead
  21. Toree 3D
  22. Star Wars: Republic Commando
  23. .Cat
  24. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
  25. Hotline Miami Collection
  26. Sally Face
  27. Pikuniku
  28. Hollow Knight
  29. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
  30. SaGa Frontier Remastered
