Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 15 mai aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. New Pokemon Snap

2. Among Us

3. Minecraft

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

7. Super Mario Party

8. Stardew Valley

9. Monster Hunter Rise

10. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

11. Monopoly

12. Miitopia

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

15. Uno

16. Old Man’s Journey

17. NBA 2K21

18. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

19. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

20. Subnautica

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. Pokemon Sword

23. Just Dance 2021

24. Super Mario Odyssey

25. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

26. Hades

27. Stick Fight: The Game

28. Cuphead

29. Subnautica: Below Zero

30. Cooking Simulator

Download-Only Games

11. Cozy Grove

12. Risk of Rain 2

13. Child of Light

14. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

15. Final Fantasy VII

16. Hollow Knight

17. Journey of the Broken Circle

18. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

19. Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir

20. Ultimate Custom Night

21. Wheel of Fortune

22. South Park: The Stick of Truth

23. Grand Guilds

24. Skate City

25. Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind

26. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

27. Thief Simulator

28. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

29. Final Fantasy IX

30. Doodle God Evolution