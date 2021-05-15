Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 15 mai aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. New Pokemon Snap
2. Among Us
3. Minecraft
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
6. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
7. Super Mario Party
8. Stardew Valley
9. Monster Hunter Rise
10. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
11. Monopoly
12. Miitopia
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
15. Uno
16. Old Man’s Journey
17. NBA 2K21
18. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
19. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
20. Subnautica
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Pokemon Sword
23. Just Dance 2021
24. Super Mario Odyssey
25. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
26. Hades
27. Stick Fight: The Game
28. Cuphead
29. Subnautica: Below Zero
30. Cooking Simulator
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Uno
4. Old Man’s Journey
5. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
6. Subnautica
7. Stick Fight: The Game
8. Cuphead
9. Subnautica: Below Zero
10. Cooking Simulator
11. Cozy Grove
12. Risk of Rain 2
13. Child of Light
14. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
15. Final Fantasy VII
16. Hollow Knight
17. Journey of the Broken Circle
18. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
19. Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
20. Ultimate Custom Night
21. Wheel of Fortune
22. South Park: The Stick of Truth
23. Grand Guilds
24. Skate City
25. Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind
26. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
27. Thief Simulator
28. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
29. Final Fantasy IX
30. Doodle God Evolution