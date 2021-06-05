Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Miitopia
- Among Us
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- New Pokemon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Mario Party
- Unravel Two
- Subnautica
- Cooking Simulator
- LEGO City Undercover
- Monster Hunter Rise
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- NBA 2K21
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Pokemon Sword
- Cattails
- Cuphead
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
- Thief Simulator
- Overcooked! 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
- AER: Memories of Old
- LEGO Worlds
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Subnautica
- Cooking Simulator
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Cattails
- Cuphead
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
- Thief Simulator
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
- AER: Memories of Old
- The Almost Gone
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 2
- Hollow Knight
- Piano
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Okami HD
- Dragon Quest
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Bowling
- Paint
- American Fugitive
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Cozy Grove
- Human: Fall Flat
- Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
- Boomerang Fu
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.