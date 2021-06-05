Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Miitopia
  2. Among Us
  3. Minecraft
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  6. Mortal Kombat 11
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. New Pokemon Snap
  9. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Super Mario Party
  13. Unravel Two
  14. Subnautica
  15. Cooking Simulator
  16. LEGO City Undercover
  17. Monster Hunter Rise
  18. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  20. NBA 2K21
  21. Subnautica: Below Zero
  22. Pokemon Sword
  23. Cattails
  24. Cuphead
  25. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
  26. Thief Simulator
  27. Overcooked! 2
  28. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  29. AER: Memories of Old
  30. LEGO Worlds

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Subnautica
  4. Cooking Simulator
  5. Subnautica: Below Zero
  6. Cattails
  7. Cuphead
  8. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
  9. Thief Simulator
  10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  11. AER: Memories of Old
  12. The Almost Gone
  13. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
  14. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 2
  15. Hollow Knight
  16. Piano
  17. Stick Fight: The Game
  18. Okami HD
  19. Dragon Quest
  20. Minecraft Dungeons
  21. Bowling
  22. Paint
  23. American Fugitive
  24. Crypt of the NecroDancer
  25. Cozy Grove
  26. Human: Fall Flat
  27. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
  28. Boomerang Fu
  29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  30. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
