Top 20 des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch au Japon sur le mois de mai 2021

Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en mai 2021, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play). Voici le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période du 1er au 31 mai :

01./01. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)

02./New. – Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous) [20.5.2021] (7 678¥)

03./02. – New Pokémon Snap (The Pokémon Company) [30.4.2021] (6 578¥)

04./03. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)

05./New. – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] (5 478¥)

06./05. – Super Nodage Party (Yoshimoto Kyogo) [29.4.2021] (1 000¥)

07./11. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)

08./09. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)

09./07. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)

10./12. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)

11./00. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019]

12./16. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020] (6 380¥)

13./19. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (2 750 yen}

14./14. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378¥)

15./08. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)

16./New. – Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir (Nintendo) [14.5.2021] (4 378¥)

17./06. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021] (6 578¥)

18./00. – Kunio-kun The World ~Downtown Special: Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!~ (Arc System Works) [25.6.2020] (500¥)

19./00. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] (6 578¥)

20./New. – Terra Tech (Teyon Japan) [28.4.2021] (2 200¥)