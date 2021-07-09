Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon sur Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 1er au 7 juillet 2021).

01./New. – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom) [09.7.2021] (6 990¥)

02./New. – eBaseball Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2021 Grand Slam (Konami) [08.7.2021] (7 678¥)

03./02. – Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) [25.6.2021] (6 578¥)

04./06. – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) [12.11.2020] (5 478¥)

05./08. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)

06./10. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)

07./04. – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] (2 728¥)

08./19. – Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (SEGA) [18.10.2018] (5 390¥)

09./03. – Hades (Supergiant Games) [24.6.2021] (2 800¥)

10./01. – Legend of Mana (Square-Enix) [24.6.2021] (3 520¥)

11./05. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] (2 980¥)

12./17. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)

13./18. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)

14./09. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)

15./00. – Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) [02.8.2018] (815¥)

16./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378¥)

17./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678¥)

18./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)

19./00. – Arcade Archives Raiden (Hamster) [01.7.2021] (838¥)

20./00. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)