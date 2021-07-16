Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 8 au 14 juillet 2021).

01./01. – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom) [09.7.2021] (6 990¥)

02./New. – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) [16.7.2021] (6 578¥)

03./02. – eBaseball Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2021 Grand Slam (Konami) [08.7.2021] (7 678¥)

04./New. – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition (Capcom) [09.7.2021] (7 990¥)

05./New. – Crayon Shin-chan “Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi” ~ Owaranai Nanakakan no Tabi (Neos) [15.7.2021] (6 580¥)

06./05. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)

07./06. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)

08./New. – Earth Defense Force 2 for Nintendo Switch (D3 Publisher) [15.7.2021] (3 980¥)

09./03. – Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) [25.6.2021] (6 578¥)

10./07. – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] (2 728¥)

11./00. – Valkyria Chronicles for Nintendo Switch (SEGA) [18.7.2021] (2 189¥)

12./13. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)

13./New. – Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (Pixmain) [15.7.2021] (1 180¥)

14./12. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)

15./11. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] (2 980¥)

16./00. – Resident Evil 6 (Capcom) [31.10.2019] (3 300¥)

17./00. – Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) [12.11.2020] (1 499¥)

18./09. – Hades (Supergiant Games) [24.6.2021] (2 800¥)

19./14. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)

20./00. – Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) [07.8.2020] (1 500¥)