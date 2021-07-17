Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
  2. Mario Golf: Super Rush
  3. Monster Hunter Stories 2
  4. Minecraft
  5. Among Us
  6. Boomerang Fu
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Cooking Simulator
  9. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. Celeste
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  14. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  15. Thief Simulator
  16. Just Dance 2020
  17. Super Mario Party
  18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  19. Monster Hunter Stories 2 Deluxe Edition
  20. NBA 2K21
  21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  22. AER: Memories of Old
  23. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
  24. Miitopia
  25. Game Builder Garage
  26. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  27. LEGO Worlds
  28. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  29. Monopoly
  30. Hollow Knight

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Boomerang Fu
  3. Cooking Simulator
  4. Stardew Valley
  5. Celeste
  6. Thief Simulator
  7. AER: Memories of Old
  8. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
  9. Hollow Knight
  10. Cuphead
  11. Cattails
  12. Hungry Shark World
  13. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  14. ENDER LILIES
  15. Zombies Ate My Neighbors + Ghoul Patrol
  16. Human: Fall Flat
  17. Figment
  18. Legend of Mana
  19. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
  20. Minecraft Dungeons
  21. Resident Evil Revelations 2
  22. Car Mechanic Simulator
  23. Monster Prom XXL
  24. Dadish
  25. Legrand Legacy
  26. Wheel of Fortune
  27. Cozy Grove
  28. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  29. Overwatch
  30. Stick Fight: The Game
