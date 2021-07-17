Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- Monster Hunter Stories 2
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Boomerang Fu
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Cooking Simulator
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus
- Stardew Valley
- Celeste
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Thief Simulator
- Just Dance 2020
- Super Mario Party
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Deluxe Edition
- NBA 2K21
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- AER: Memories of Old
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Miitopia
- Game Builder Garage
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Worlds
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Monopoly
- Hollow Knight
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Boomerang Fu
- Cooking Simulator
- Stardew Valley
- Celeste
- Thief Simulator
- AER: Memories of Old
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Hollow Knight
- Cuphead
- Cattails
- Hungry Shark World
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- ENDER LILIES
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors + Ghoul Patrol
- Human: Fall Flat
- Figment
- Legend of Mana
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Monster Prom XXL
- Dadish
- Legrand Legacy
- Wheel of Fortune
- Cozy Grove
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Overwatch
- Stick Fight: The Game