Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

2. Mario Golf: Super Rush

3. NBA 2K21

4. Minecraft

5. Among Us

6. Monster Hunter Stories 2

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Just Dance 2021

9. Stardew Valley

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

12. Monopoly

13. LEGO Worlds

14. Boomerang Fu

15. Hungry Shark World

16. Hunting Simulator

17. Super Mario Party

18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

19. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

20. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition

23. Mortal Kombat 11

24. Cooking Simulator

25. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

26. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

27. Hollow Knight

28. Thief Simulator

29. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

30. Miitopia

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Boomerang Fu

4. Hungry Shark World

5. Cooking Simulator

6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

7. Hollow Knight

8. Thief Simulator

9. Cuphead

10. Human: Fall Flat

11. Ultimate Fishing Simulator

12. Terraria

13. Child of Light

14. Celeste

15. Wheel of Fortune

16. Streets of Rage 4

17. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle

18. Resident Evil Revelations 2

19. South Park: The Stick of Truth

20. Figment

21. Car Mechanic Simulator

22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

23. American Fugitive

24. Crypt of the NecroDancer

25. Cattails

26. Legrand Legacy

27. Dadish

28. Cozy Grove

29. Goblin Sword

30. Minecraft Dungeons