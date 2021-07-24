Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
2. Mario Golf: Super Rush
3. NBA 2K21
4. Minecraft
5. Among Us
6. Monster Hunter Stories 2
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Just Dance 2021
9. Stardew Valley
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
12. Monopoly
13. LEGO Worlds
14. Boomerang Fu
15. Hungry Shark World
16. Hunting Simulator
17. Super Mario Party
18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
19. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
20. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
23. Mortal Kombat 11
24. Cooking Simulator
25. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus
26. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
27. Hollow Knight
28. Thief Simulator
29. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
30. Miitopia
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Boomerang Fu
4. Hungry Shark World
5. Cooking Simulator
6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
7. Hollow Knight
8. Thief Simulator
9. Cuphead
10. Human: Fall Flat
11. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
12. Terraria
13. Child of Light
14. Celeste
15. Wheel of Fortune
16. Streets of Rage 4
17. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
18. Resident Evil Revelations 2
19. South Park: The Stick of Truth
20. Figment
21. Car Mechanic Simulator
22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
23. American Fugitive
24. Crypt of the NecroDancer
25. Cattails
26. Legrand Legacy
27. Dadish
28. Cozy Grove
29. Goblin Sword
30. Minecraft Dungeons