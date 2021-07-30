Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 22 au 28 juillet 2021).

01./01. – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) [16.7.2021] (6 578¥)

02./00. – Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) [03.12.2020] (2 000¥)

03./02. – Crayon Shin-chan “Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi” ~ Owaranai Nanakakan no Tabi (Neos) [15.7.2021] (6 580¥)

04./04. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)

05./00. – Final Fantasy IX (Square-Enix) [14.2.2019] (2 547¥)

06./06. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)

07./00. – Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD (Square-Enix) [11.4.2019] (6 688¥)

08./00. – Octopath Traveler (Square-Enix) [13.7.2018] (7 480¥)

09./New. – The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Capcom) [29.7.2021] (4 990¥)

10./03. – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom) [09.7.2021] (6 990¥)

11./08. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)

12./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (2 750¥)

13./New. – NEO: The World Ends With You (Square-Enix) [27.7.2021] (7 480¥)

14./00. – Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019] (1 834¥)

15./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)

16./14. – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] (2 728¥)

17./16. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)

18./00. – Romancing SaGa 3 (Square-Enix) [11.11.2019] (3 500¥)

19./18. – Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) [07.8.2020] (1 500¥)

20./00. – Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Square-Enix) [03.9.2019] (2 547¥)