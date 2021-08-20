Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Greak: Memories of Azur
Adventure Field 4
Arietta of Spirits
Buissons
Chess Gambit
City Driving Simulator 2
Mayhem Brawler
Metal Commando
Monster Train First Class
Pile Up! Box by Box
Road 96
Rogue Explorer
Rush Rally Origins
Sakura Succubus 4
Shape Suitable
Shark Pinball
Space Invaders Invincible Collection
Space Scavenger
Thea 2: The Shattering
Ultimate Bumper Cars: Dodgems
Volleyball Challenge
Where’s Samantha?
World Soccer Strikers ’91
Wrestledunk Sports
Zombo Buster Advance

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • Bonkies
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2
  • Road 96
  • Ultra Age

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
  • RPG Maker MV
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 5

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix
−80%
Breathing Fear 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Bridge Strike 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Gas Station: Highway Services 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−40% Kingdom Rush 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Tiny Racer 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
13 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Sushi Time! 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−21% Wrestling Empire 15,79 €
Switch 19,99 €
28/08/2021 00:59
−20% Moorhuhn Wanted 5,59 €
Switch 6,99 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
City Driving Simulator 2 8,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Bubble Cats Rescue 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Sparkle 2 Evo 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−66% Verlet Swing 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−33%
Overcooked! 2 28,46 €
Switch 42,49 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Fight Of Gods 5,64 €
Switch 11,29 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−20% The Complex 10,39 €
Switch 12,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Teddy The Wanderer: Kayaking 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Violett 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−74% Poly Puzzle 1,29 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−80% Escape From The Universe 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Thea: The Awakening 5,39 €
Switch 17,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−49% Timberman Vs 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Tower Climb 1,50 €
Switch 5 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Worms W.M.D 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−49% Mr Blaster 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Garfield Kart Furious Racing 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Crypto By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−49%
Binarystar Infinity 2,54 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Persian Nights: Sands Of Wonders 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−49%
Hyperide: Vector Raid 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
Gunpowder On The Teeth: Arcade 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Under The Jolly Roger 10,79 €
Switch 17,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Pic-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Digerati Best Sellers 7,79 €
Switch 51,97 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Gerritory 5,25 €
Switch 7,50 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
Dark Veer 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Up Cliff Drive 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−49% Bomber Fox 2,54 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Blacksad: Under The Skin 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Super Toy Cars 2 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−49% No Thing 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Spyhack 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Bad Dream: Coma 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 7,57 €
Switch 50,49 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−74%
Virus: The Outbreak 2,59 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Blasphemous 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Diggerman 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Syberia 2,98 €
Switch 14,90 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−60% Moonfall Ultimate 5,19 €
Switch 12,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Epic Word Search Collection 2 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Sakura Succubus 3 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Racing Xtreme 2 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Unexplored 4,50 €
Switch 15 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
King Of Seas 18,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−74%
Clock Simulator 1,03 €
Switch 3,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Q-Yo Blaster 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 5,24 €
Switch 34,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−80% Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Bleed 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Kuukiyomi 2: Consider It More! — New Era 3,29 €
Switch 4,39 €
15 sep. 2021 00:59
−49% Fly O’Clock 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Réussir: Code De La Route — Nouvelle Édition (French Highway Code) 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Bedtime Blues 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 2,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Anti Hero Bundle 6,14 €
Switch 40,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Ladders By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Reverse Crawl 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Phantom Doctrine 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Towaga: Among Shadows 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−49% Nice Slice 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−35% Tower Of Time 16,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Smashing The Battle 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Fifty Words By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−65% Valfaris & Slain Double Pack 13,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Sudoku By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Narita Boy 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Bunny Adventure 1,50 €
Switch 5 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
Pack Master 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Bad Dream: Fever 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Shikhondo: Soul Eater 4,19 €
Switch 13,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Realpolitiks 2,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Star Story: The Horizon Escape 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
My Brother Rabbit 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Wordsweeper By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Through The Darkest Of Times 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−50% Defoliation 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−60% Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Just A Phrase By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Epic Word Search Collection 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Merchants Of Kaidan 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Gaps By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Blood And Guts Bundle 6,74 €
Switch 44,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Sakura Succubus 4 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Omen Exitio: Plague 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−25% Superliminal 13,49 €
Switch 17,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Cooking Simulator 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−93% Syberia 2 1,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Gear.Club Unlimited 2,98 €
Switch 14,90 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
Masky 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Oniken: Unstoppable Edition 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Agony 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Uncanny Valley 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Aeolis Tournament 1,24 €
Switch 12,49 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Zombillie 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Odysseus Kosmos And His Robot Quest 6,99 €
Switch 13,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Bossgard 9,49 €
Switch 18,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 4,49 €
Switch 44,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Hot Shot Burn 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Grave Keeper 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Iconoclasts 6,79 €
Switch 19,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Hob: The Definitive Edition 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Fight Of Animals 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Frontline Zed 1,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Puzzles By Powgi 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1 3,19 €
Switch 31,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−74% Shut Eye 1,03 €
Switch 3,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90% Hollow 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Black Paradox 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
Pixboy 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Thief Simulator 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−80% The Unholy Society 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Link-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Mini Island Challenge Bundle 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 3,79 €
Switch 37,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Fill-A-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Roundout By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Qbik 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Alphaset By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
My Time At Portia 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Depth Of Extinction 5,39 €
Switch 13,49 €
8 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Startide 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 7,87 €
Switch 52,49 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Tennis Open 2020 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−85% Polyroll 1,34 €
Switch 8,99 €
8 sep. 2021 00:59
−74%
Ihugu 1,03 €
Switch 3,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Skelly Selest 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−78%
The Gardens Between 4,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Goetia 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Terrorhythm (Trrt) 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Glass Masquerade Double Pack 3,29 €
Switch 21,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Go All Out! 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−33%
Monster Sanctuary 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Odallus: The Dark Call 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
Risky Rescue 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−49%
Estiman 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−74%
Dungeons & Aliens 1,03 €
Switch 3,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−45%
Biped 8,22 €
Switch 14,95 €
29/08/2021 00:59
−70% Glass Masquerade 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
Grab Lab 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Hyperforma 1,25 €
Switch 12,59 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% The Mahjong Huntress 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition 11,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Wheel By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Torchlight II 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−70% The Office Quest 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Hard West 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−60% Gnomes Garden: Lost King 3,51 €
Switch 8,79 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Block-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Parking Madness 1,50 €
Switch 5 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 6,89 €
Switch 45,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−33%
Neon Abyss 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−80% Vosaria: Lair Of The Forgotten 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Sparkle 4 Tales 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Phantaruk 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Frederic: Resurrection Of Music 1,25 €
Switch 5,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Omotomo 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Jdm Racing — 2 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
19 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Seeds Of Resilience 1,39 €
Switch 13,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Neoverse Trinity Edition 9,74 €
Switch 19,49 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−49% Roll’D 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 5,24 €
Switch 34,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Forward To The Sky 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf 7,19 €
Switch 17,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Noreload Heroes 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Asterix & Obelix Xxl3: The Crystal Menhir 6,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Zombo Buster Advance 2,79 €
Switch 3,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Wanderlust Travel Stories 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
Surfingers 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Tiny Hands Adventure 1,57 €
Switch 7,49 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Sparkle Zero 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Fishing Universe Simulator 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Fred3Ric 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Sinless 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−45% Headspun 7,14 €
Switch 12,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Search By Powgi 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Monster Slayers 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Sparkle 3 Genesis 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 5,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−49% Hyperide 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
G-Mode Archives29 Zanac 3,29 €
Switch 4,39 €
19 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Golf With Your Friends 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 2,39 €
Switch 23,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Thea 2: The Shattering 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−63%
Torchlight III 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−60% Mimic Hunter 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
19 sep. 2021 00:59
−79% Millie 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Unto The End 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Bleed 2 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−49% Biolab Wars 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
Tap Skaters 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−79%
The Childs Sight 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Pic-A-Pix Pieces 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−30% The True 6,65 €
Switch 9,50 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−71% Draw A Stickman: Epic 2 1,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Bad North 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Radon Blast 1,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Snowball Collections Bubble 1,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
18 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Rolling Sky 2 5,84 €
Switch 11,69 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Hair Mower 3D 2,75 €
Switch 5,50 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Ball Attraction 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
M.A.C.E. Tower Defense 1,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Karma Knight 3,08 €
Switch 7,70 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Swallow Up 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Word Mesh 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Rolling Sky 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−60% Ministry Of Broadcast 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
夕鬼 零 Yuoni: Rises 5,49 €
Switch 10,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−41%
Where’s Samantha? 5 €
Switch 8,49 €
8 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Monster Blast 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Off And On Again 7,76 €
Switch 11,09 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−66% Footgoal! Tiki Taka 1,66 €
Switch 4,99 €
18 sep. 2021 00:59
−85% Duke Of Defense 1,99 €
Switch 13,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Laws Of Machine 2,80 €
Switch 4 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−81% A Robot Named Fight 1,99 €
Switch 10,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Jungle Z 5,74 €
Switch 11,49 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Silk 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−50% Skulls Of The Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−35% Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Galak-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition 6,99 €
Switch 13,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Retro Classix 2-In-1 Pack: Gate Of Doom & Wizard Fire 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Fancy Solitaire 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Real Heroes: Firefighter 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Bonkies 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Retro Classix 2In1: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe And Mac Caveman Ninja 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Retro Classix 2-In-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs — Royal Edition 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−80% Urban Trial Playground 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
15 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe And Mac Returns 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Retro Classix 4In1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin 7,99 €
Switch 15,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Retro Classix 2-In-1: Heavy Barrel & Super Burgertime 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50% Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Fighter’s History 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−70%
She Sees Red — Interactive Movie 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
18 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Here Be Dragons 6,39 €
Switch 15,99 €
18 sep. 2021 00:59
−15%
Wonder Boy Asha In Monster World 29,74 €
Switch 34,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Rogue Explorer 6,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
8 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Warparty 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Death Come True 12,59 €
Switch 17,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Darkestville Castle 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Toby: The Secret Mine 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
The Inner World — The Last Wind Monk 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Fear Effect Sedna 1,99 €
Switch 19,95 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Dead End Job 1,69 €
Switch 16,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Stealth 1,66 €
Switch 4,16 €
8 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Pumpkin Jack 17,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition — The Card Warriors 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Bloo Kid 2 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−80% In Between 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Octahedron: Transfixed Edition 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
The Coma: Recut 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Earth Atlantis 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Rigid Force Redux 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Colt Canyon 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−60% Safety First! 1,19 €
Switch 2,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Marbles Rush 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Oh My Godheads: Party Edition 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−35%
Knights And Bikes 14,29 €
Switch 21,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−90%
The Inner World 1,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Word Crush Hidden 3,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Forgotton Anne 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Super Treasure Arena 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Notes 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Under Leaves 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
17 sep. 2021 00:59
−10%
Greak: Memories Of Azur 17,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−33%
Black Legend 19,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−65% Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast 1,22 €
Switch 3,49 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Cyber Hook 11,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
22/08/2021 00:59
−66% State Of Anarchy: Master Of Mayhem 2,71 €
Switch 7,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Mousecraft 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−70% Moonlighter 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Multi Quiz 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−83%
Find 10 Differences 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Warsaw 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−66% Energy Balance 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Never Again 5,79 €
Switch 11,59 €
7 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Cyberhive 6,55 €
Switch 8,19 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Fates Of Ort 8,74 €
Switch 12,49 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−87%
Atomik: Rungunjumpgun 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−66% Deep Ones 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Ovivo 2,37 €
Switch 6,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Cinders 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−75%
The Storytale 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Crashbots 3,39 €
Switch 9,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−66% One Eyed Kutkh 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Semblance 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Planet Rix-13 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−66% Grab The Bottle 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Skytime 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Energy Cycle 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% My Memory Of Us 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−35%
I Dream Of You And Ice Cream 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Vasilis 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Retro Game Pack 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Case 2: Animatronics Survival 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Sigi — A Fart For Melusina 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−25% Lofi Ping Pong 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Horned Knight 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Grass Cutter — Mutated Lawns 2,37 €
Switch 6,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−35%
Gleaner Heights 6,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−72%
Super Street: Racer 12,49 €
Switch 44,99 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−60% Butcher 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Metropolis: Lux Obscura 2,71 €
Switch 7,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−56%
Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator 0,99 €
Switch 2,29 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Energy Invasion 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Olliolli: Switch Stance 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Milanoir 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−25%
The Choice Of Life: Middle Ages 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Warriorb 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−40%
Color Your World 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−60%
A Fold Apart 7,19 €
Switch 17,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−30% Candy 2048 Challenge 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−30% Gems Of Magic: Lost Family 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Fatum Betula 2,19 €
Switch 5,49 €
16 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
The Secret Order: Return To The Buried Kingdom 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−35%
Project: Knight 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
9 sep. 2021 00:59
−28%
Taxi Chaos 24,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−65%
Singled Out 1,53 €
Switch 4,39 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
The Secret Order: Shadow Breach 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
6 sep. 2021 00:59
−74%
Switch ‘N’ Shoot 0,99 €
Switch 3,89 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−65%
Ghost Grab 3000 1,53 €
Switch 4,39 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Nowhere Prophet 8,67 €
Switch 21,69 €
15 sep. 2021 00:59
−40% Hero Express 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Hypnospace Outlaw 6,87 €
Switch 17,19 €
15 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Descenders 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
15 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Yes, Your Grace 6,71 €
Switch 16,79 €
15 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Firework 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
22/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition 2,29 €
Switch 22,99 €
15 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Perfect Traffic Simulator 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
15 sep. 2021 00:59
