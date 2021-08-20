Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

|Réduction
|Nom
|Prix
|
|Breathing Fear
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bridge Strike
|0,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Gas Station: Highway Services
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|−40%
|Kingdom Rush
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Tiny Racer
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|13 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Sushi Time!
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|−21%
|Wrestling Empire
|15,79 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|28/08/2021 00:59
|−20%
|Moorhuhn Wanted
|5,59 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|City Driving Simulator 2
|8,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bubble Cats Rescue
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Sparkle 2 Evo
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−66%
|Verlet Swing
|5,09 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Overcooked! 2
|28,46 €
|Switch
|42,49 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Fight Of Gods
|5,64 €
|Switch
|11,29 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−20%
|The Complex
|10,39 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Teddy The Wanderer: Kayaking
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Violett
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−74%
|Poly Puzzle
|1,29 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Escape From The Universe
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Thea: The Awakening
|5,39 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|Timberman Vs
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Tower Climb
|1,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Worms W.M.D
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|Mr Blaster
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Garfield Kart Furious Racing
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Crypto By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Binarystar Infinity
|2,54 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Persian Nights: Sands Of Wonders
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Hyperide: Vector Raid
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Gunpowder On The Teeth: Arcade
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Under The Jolly Roger
|10,79 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Pic-A-Pix Deluxe
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Digerati Best Sellers
|7,79 €
|Switch
|51,97 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Gerritory
|5,25 €
|Switch
|7,50 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Dark Veer
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Up Cliff Drive
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|Bomber Fox
|2,54 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Blacksad: Under The Skin
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Super Toy Cars 2
|2,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|No Thing
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Spyhack
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bad Dream: Coma
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3
|7,57 €
|Switch
|50,49 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Virus: The Outbreak
|2,59 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Blasphemous
|9,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Diggerman
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Syberia
|2,98 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Moonfall Ultimate
|5,19 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Epic Word Search Collection 2
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Sakura Succubus 3
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Racing Xtreme 2
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Unexplored
|4,50 €
|Switch
|15 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|King Of Seas
|18,74 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Clock Simulator
|1,03 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Q-Yo Blaster
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1
|5,24 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Bleed
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Kuukiyomi 2: Consider It More! — New Era
|3,29 €
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|15 sep. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|Fly O’Clock
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Réussir: Code De La Route — Nouvelle Édition (French Highway Code)
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bedtime Blues
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1
|2,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Anti Hero Bundle
|6,14 €
|Switch
|40,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Ladders By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Reverse Crawl
|3,24 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Phantom Doctrine
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Towaga: Among Shadows
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|Nice Slice
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−35%
|Tower Of Time
|16,24 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Smashing The Battle
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Fifty Words By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−65%
|Valfaris & Slain Double Pack
|13,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Sudoku By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Narita Boy
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bunny Adventure
|1,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Pack Master
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bad Dream: Fever
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Shikhondo: Soul Eater
|4,19 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Realpolitiks
|2,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Star Story: The Horizon Escape
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|My Brother Rabbit
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Wordsweeper By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Through The Darkest Of Times
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|27/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Defoliation
|4,49 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|27/08/2021 00:59
|
|Just A Phrase By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Epic Word Search Collection
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Merchants Of Kaidan
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Gaps By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Blood And Guts Bundle
|6,74 €
|Switch
|44,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Sakura Succubus 4
|7,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Omen Exitio: Plague
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−25%
|Superliminal
|13,49 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Cooking Simulator
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−93%
|Syberia 2
|1,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Gear.Club Unlimited
|2,98 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Masky
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Oniken: Unstoppable Edition
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Agony
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Uncanny Valley
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Aeolis Tournament
|1,24 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Zombillie
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Odysseus Kosmos And His Robot Quest
|6,99 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bossgard
|9,49 €
|Switch
|18,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1
|4,49 €
|Switch
|44,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Hot Shot Burn
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Grave Keeper
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Iconoclasts
|6,79 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Hob: The Definitive Edition
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Fight Of Animals
|6,29 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Frontline Zed
|1,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Puzzles By Powgi
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1
|3,19 €
|Switch
|31,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−74%
|Shut Eye
|1,03 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−90%
|Hollow
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Black Paradox
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Pixboy
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Thief Simulator
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|The Unholy Society
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Link-A-Pix Deluxe
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Mini Island Challenge Bundle
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1
|3,79 €
|Switch
|37,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Fill-A-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Roundout By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Qbik
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Alphaset By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|My Time At Portia
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Depth Of Extinction
|5,39 €
|Switch
|13,49 €
|
|8 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Startide
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1
|7,87 €
|Switch
|52,49 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Tennis Open 2020
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−85%
|Polyroll
|1,34 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|8 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Ihugu
|1,03 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Skelly Selest
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|The Gardens Between
|4,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Goetia
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Terrorhythm (Trrt)
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Glass Masquerade Double Pack
|3,29 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Go All Out!
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Monster Sanctuary
|13,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Odallus: The Dark Call
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Risky Rescue
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Estiman
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Dungeons & Aliens
|1,03 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Biped
|8,22 €
|Switch
|14,95 €
|
|29/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Glass Masquerade
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Grab Lab
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Hyperforma
|1,25 €
|Switch
|12,59 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|The Mahjong Huntress
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
|11,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Wheel By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Torchlight II
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|The Office Quest
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Hard West
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Gnomes Garden: Lost King
|3,51 €
|Switch
|8,79 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Block-A-Pix Deluxe
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Parking Madness
|1,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2
|6,89 €
|Switch
|45,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Neon Abyss
|13,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Vosaria: Lair Of The Forgotten
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Sparkle 4 Tales
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Phantaruk
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Frederic: Resurrection Of Music
|1,25 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Omotomo
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Jdm Racing — 2
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Seeds Of Resilience
|1,39 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Neoverse Trinity Edition
|9,74 €
|Switch
|19,49 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|Roll’D
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2
|5,24 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Forward To The Sky
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
|7,19 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Noreload Heroes
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Asterix & Obelix Xxl3: The Crystal Menhir
|6,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Zombo Buster Advance
|2,79 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Wanderlust Travel Stories
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Surfingers
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Tiny Hands Adventure
|1,57 €
|Switch
|7,49 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Sparkle Zero
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Fishing Universe Simulator
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Fred3Ric
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Sinless
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−45%
|Headspun
|7,14 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Search By Powgi
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Monster Slayers
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Sparkle 3 Genesis
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1
|5,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|Hyperide
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|G-Mode Archives29 Zanac
|3,29 €
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|19 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Golf With Your Friends
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Card Game Bundle Vol. 1
|2,39 €
|Switch
|23,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Thea 2: The Shattering
|15,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Torchlight III
|14,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|−60%
|Mimic Hunter
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19 sep. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Millie
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos
|14,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|10 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Unto The End
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Bleed 2
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|Biolab Wars
|1,01 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Tap Skaters
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|The Childs Sight
|1,04 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Pic-A-Pix Pieces
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|The True
|6,65 €
|Switch
|9,50 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|−71%
|Draw A Stickman: Epic 2
|1,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bad North
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/08/2021 00:59
|
|Radon Blast
|1,19 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Snowball Collections Bubble
|1,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|18 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Rolling Sky 2
|5,84 €
|Switch
|11,69 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Hair Mower 3D
|2,75 €
|Switch
|5,50 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Ball Attraction
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|M.A.C.E. Tower Defense
|1,19 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Karma Knight
|3,08 €
|Switch
|7,70 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Swallow Up
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Mesh
|2,09 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Rolling Sky
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Ministry Of Broadcast
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|夕鬼 零 Yuoni: Rises
|5,49 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Where’s Samantha?
|5 €
|Switch
|8,49 €
|
|8 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Monster Blast
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Off And On Again
|7,76 €
|Switch
|11,09 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|−66%
|Footgoal! Tiki Taka
|1,66 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|18 sep. 2021 00:59
|−85%
|Duke Of Defense
|1,99 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Laws Of Machine
|2,80 €
|Switch
|4 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|−81%
|A Robot Named Fight
|1,99 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Jungle Z
|5,74 €
|Switch
|11,49 €
|
|3 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Silk
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Skulls Of The Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−35%
|Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
|12,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Galak-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition
|6,99 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Retro Classix 2-In-1 Pack: Gate Of Doom & Wizard Fire
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Fancy Solitaire
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Real Heroes: Firefighter
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Bonkies
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Retro Classix 2In1: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe And Mac Caveman Ninja
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Retro Classix 2-In-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs — Royal Edition
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|1 sep. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Urban Trial Playground
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe And Mac Returns
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Retro Classix 4In1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin
|7,99 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Retro Classix 2-In-1: Heavy Barrel & Super Burgertime
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Fighter’s History
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|She Sees Red — Interactive Movie
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|18 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Here Be Dragons
|6,39 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|18 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Wonder Boy Asha In Monster World
|29,74 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Rogue Explorer
|6,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|8 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Warparty
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Death Come True
|12,59 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Darkestville Castle
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Toby: The Secret Mine
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|The Inner World — The Last Wind Monk
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Fear Effect Sedna
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,95 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Dead End Job
|1,69 €
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Stealth
|1,66 €
|Switch
|4,16 €
|
|8 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Pumpkin Jack
|17,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition — The Card Warriors
|0,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bloo Kid 2
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|In Between
|2,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Octahedron: Transfixed Edition
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Coma: Recut
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Earth Atlantis
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Rigid Force Redux
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Colt Canyon
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Safety First!
|1,19 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Marbles Rush
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Oh My Godheads: Party Edition
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Knights And Bikes
|14,29 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Inner World
|1,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Word Crush Hidden
|3,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Forgotton Anne
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Super Treasure Arena
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Notes
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Under Leaves
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|17 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Greak: Memories Of Azur
|17,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Black Legend
|19,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−65%
|Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast
|1,22 €
|Switch
|3,49 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Cyber Hook
|11,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22/08/2021 00:59
|−66%
|State Of Anarchy: Master Of Mayhem
|2,71 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Mousecraft
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Moonlighter
|7,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Multi Quiz
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Find 10 Differences
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|1 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Warsaw
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−66%
|Energy Balance
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Never Again
|5,79 €
|Switch
|11,59 €
|
|7 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Cyberhive
|6,55 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Fates Of Ort
|8,74 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|
|Atomik: Rungunjumpgun
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|−66%
|Deep Ones
|1,69 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Ovivo
|2,37 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Cinders
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Storytale
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Crashbots
|3,39 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|−66%
|One Eyed Kutkh
|1,69 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Semblance
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Planet Rix-13
|1,69 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|−66%
|Grab The Bottle
|1,69 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Skytime
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Energy Cycle
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|My Memory Of Us
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|I Dream Of You And Ice Cream
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Vasilis
|1,69 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Retro Game Pack
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Case 2: Animatronics Survival
|14,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sigi — A Fart For Melusina
|1,69 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|−25%
|Lofi Ping Pong
|2,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Horned Knight
|4,19 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Grass Cutter — Mutated Lawns
|2,37 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Gleaner Heights
|6,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Super Street: Racer
|12,49 €
|Switch
|44,99 €
|
|23/08/2021 00:59
|−60%
|Butcher
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Metropolis: Lux Obscura
|2,71 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|
|Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,29 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Energy Invasion
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Olliolli: Switch Stance
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Milanoir
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Choice Of Life: Middle Ages
|2,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Warriorb
|3,24 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|23/08/2021 00:59
|
|Color Your World
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|A Fold Apart
|7,19 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|30/08/2021 00:59
|−30%
|Candy 2048 Challenge
|5,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|−30%
|Gems Of Magic: Lost Family
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31/08/2021 00:59
|
|Fatum Betula
|2,19 €
|Switch
|5,49 €
|
|16 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|The Secret Order: Return To The Buried Kingdom
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Project: Knight
|3,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|9 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Taxi Chaos
|24,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|23/08/2021 00:59
|
|Singled Out
|1,53 €
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|The Secret Order: Shadow Breach
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|6 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Switch ‘N’ Shoot
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,89 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Ghost Grab 3000
|1,53 €
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|2 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Nowhere Prophet
|8,67 €
|Switch
|21,69 €
|
|15 sep. 2021 00:59
|−40%
|Hero Express
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22/08/2021 00:59
|
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|6,87 €
|Switch
|17,19 €
|
|15 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Descenders
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|15 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Yes, Your Grace
|6,71 €
|Switch
|16,79 €
|
|15 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Firework
|0,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|22/08/2021 00:59
|
|Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
|2,29 €
|Switch
|22,99 €
|
|15 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Perfect Traffic Simulator
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 sep. 2021 00:59