Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
#1 Sudoku
Airport Simulator: Day & Night
Aliens Strike
Cabin Fever
Date Night Bowling
Death’s Door
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
DoDonPachi Resurrection
Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
Farmquest: A Hidden Object Search Game for Kids and Toddlers
Little Bug
My Last First Kiss
Night Lights
Poker Club
Puzzle Frenzy
Real Boxing 2
Shiro
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
N.C
Démo de la semaine :
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
- Family Trainer
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows
Les DLC de la semaine :
- BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
- hexceed
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE
- PAC-MAN 99
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Réduction
|Nom
|Prix
|
|Sudoku Classic
|1,49 €
|Switch
|6,09 €
|
|26 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Doodle Derby
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|26 déc. 2021 01:59
|−25%
|The Big Journey
|3,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|War Solution — Casual Math Game
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|−25%
|Sorry, James
|3,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|They Breathe
|1,19 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|17 déc. 2021 01:59
|−75%
|Robothorium
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Strikey Sisters
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Radio Commander
|5,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|−70%
|Super Star Path
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|#1 Anagrams
|2,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|7 déc. 2021 01:59
|−56%
|Sky Mercenaries Redux
|6,15 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|17 déc. 2021 01:59
|−70%
|Up Cliff Drive
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|#1 Crosswords
|2,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|7 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Mushroom Savior
|1,83 €
|Switch
|4,59 €
|
|3 déc. 2021 01:59
|−25%
|Lines X
|1,49 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Box Align
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Magicolors
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Chess Knights: Shinobi
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Parking Madness
|1,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|29 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Cryogear
|7,69 €
|Switch
|17,49 €
|
|17 déc. 2021 01:59
|−70%
|Bulb Boy
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|17 déc. 2021 01:59
|−15%
|Pixeljunk Eden 2
|11,04 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|−66%
|Slime-San
|3,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|26 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Steel Rain
|6,15 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|17 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|#1 Sudokus
|2,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|7 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Windscape
|2,49 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|26 déc. 2021 01:59
|−25%
|Wayout
|2,24 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|−70%
|The Office Quest
|3,59 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Trios — Lofi Beats / Numbers To Chill To
|5,24 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|16 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Poopdie — Chapter One
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|17 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Bunny Adventure
|1,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|−60%
|Space Elite Force
|1,19 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|−60%
|Savage Halloween
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Monkey Barrels
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|9 déc. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Vosaria: Lair Of The Forgotten
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|29 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Shiro
|4,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|4 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Puzzletronics
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Pianista
|14,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|23 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|#1 Crosswords Bundle
|4,49 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|7 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Cyber Complex
|6,15 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|17 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
|8,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|26 déc. 2021 01:59
|−70%
|Tower Climb
|1,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|−25%
|Lines Infinite
|1,49 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Corridor Z
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|17 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Tied Together
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|26 déc. 2021 01:59
|−50%
|Ubermosh:Black
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Happy Animals Bowling
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|−70%
|Bot Vice
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Half Dead
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|−60%
|Dayd: Through Time
|3,51 €
|Switch
|8,79 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Top Gun Air Combat
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Nosferatu Lilinor
|11,33 €
|Switch
|14,53 €
|
|9 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Skatemasta Tcheco
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Cave Bad
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Task Force Kampas
|1,79 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Squad Killer
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|−74%
|Kid Tripp
|1 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|23 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Rift Racoon
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Doctor Who: The Edge Of Reality
|24,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|2 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Jin Conception
|9,46 €
|Switch
|12,62 €
|
|28 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|3,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Robozarro
|2,09 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|10 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Classic Pool
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Stickman: Far East Battle
|1,19 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Thimbleweed Park
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|The Swindle
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Have A Blast
|9,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|When Ski Lifts Go Wrong
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Instant Tennis
|2,97 €
|Switch
|9,90 €
|
|30 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Doom & Destiny
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Warp Shift
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Bomber Crew
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Hero Pop
|2,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|13 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|American Fugitive
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Equestrian Training
|24,49 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels
|5,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Doom & Destiny Advanced
|8,39 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Smoke And Sacrifice
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Manual Samuel
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Doom & Destiny Worlds
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Hotshot Racing
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Pumped Bmx Pro
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
|4,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|−85%
|Serial Cleaner
|2,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|−40%
|1993 Shenandoah
|7,79 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Battery Jam
|2,49 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Velocity 2X
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|−50%
|Puddle Knights
|4,09 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Beholder: Complete Edition
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Embr
|12,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Airheart — Tales Of Broken Wings
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|A Knight’s Quest
|4,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Arcaea
|31,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Miner Warfare
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|−60%
|Space Crew: Legendary Edition
|9,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|For The King
|7,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Hue
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Just Die Already
|8,39 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Motorsport Manager For Nintendo Switch
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Spelunky 2
|15,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Lotus Bloom
|2,39 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Laid-Back Camp — Virtual — Fumoto Campsite
|16,79 €
|Switch
|20,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Castlestorm II
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Warplanes: Ww1 Sky Aces
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|25 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Laid-Back Camp — Virtual — Lake Motosu
|16,79 €
|Switch
|20,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|−50%
|Bake ‘N Switch
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
|5,59 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Cloudbase Prime
|0,99 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|
|3 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|R.B.I. Baseball 21
|5,24 €
|Switch
|17,49 €
|
|30 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Snooker 19
|13,99 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|6 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Instant Farmer
|2,19 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|14 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|23 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|I, Zombie
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|23 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Crowdy Farm Puzzle
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Solitaire Tripeaks Flowers
|1,49 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|24 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Fury Unleashed
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|23 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Despotism 3K
|2,19 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|15 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Nightmares From The Deep 2: The Siren`S Call
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|13 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Dune Sea
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|27 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Meganoid
|6,29 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|28 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Azurebreak Heroes
|1,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|13 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Demon’s Rise — Lords Of Chaos
|2,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|13 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Enigmatis 2: The Mists Of Ravenwood
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|13 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Torn Tales: Rebound Edition
|2,49 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|13 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Subnautica
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|20,09 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Super Mutant Alien Assault
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived
|4,41 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Far: Lone Sails
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Minute Of Islands
|13,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|A Juggler’s Tale
|11,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Tokyo Dark – Remembrance –
|8,99 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|The Midnight Sanctuary
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|−93%
|Offroad Racing — Buggy X Atv X Moto
|1,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|11 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|−92%
|Toki
|1,11 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|
|11 déc. 2021 01:59
|−90%
|Super Chariot
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,90 €
|
|11 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Necrosphere Deluxe
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Battlloon
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Tiny Metal
|6,99 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|1 déc. 2021 01:59
|
|Tyd Wag Vir Niemand
|1,07 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|20 déc. 2021 01:59