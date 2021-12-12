Le classement des lancements de jeux Pokémon au Royaume-Uni

De nouvelles données provenant du Royaume-Uni ont permis de classer tous les principaux jeux Pokemon depuis le Game Boy en fonction de l’importance de leur lancement en termes de ventes.

C’est Pokemon Soleil et Pokemon Lune, le combo de jeux 3DS, qui sont en tête de ce classement. Pokemon Épée et Pokemon Bouclier sont juste derrière, à la deuxième place. La sortie de Pokemon Brilliant Diamond et Pokemon Shining Pearl sur Switch, qui arrivent en 5ème position. Mais, avec les ventes sur l’eShop, le jeu devrait être aux alentours de la troisième place.

So Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl are the fifth biggest Pokémon game launches in UK history (GfK data). If we had digital data, I suspect they would actually have been the third biggest pic.twitter.com/1cjjvGVzmG — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) November 24, 2021

1. [3DS] Pokemon Sun and Moon – 2016

2. [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield – 2019

3. [3DS] Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire – 2014

4. [NDS] Pokemon Black and White – 2011

5. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – 2021

6. [3DS] Pokemon X and Y – 2013

7. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee – 2018

8. [GB] Pokemon Yellow – 2000

9. [NDS] Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver – 2010

10. [GB] Pokemon Gold and Silver – 2001

11. [NDS] Pokemon Diamond and Pearl – 2007

12. [GBA] Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire – 2003

13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon – 2017

14. [NDS] Pokemon Platinum – 2009

15. [NDS] Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 – 2012

16. [GBA] Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green – 2004

17. [GBA] Pokemon Emerald – 2005

18. [GBC] Pokemon Crystal – 2001

19. [GB] Pokemon Red and Blue – 1999