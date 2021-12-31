IGN révise son top jeux vidéo de tous les temps et sacre Zelda : Breath of the Wild

Nintendo Switch, Retro, Wii U

IGN a révisé son classement des meilleurs jeux vidéo de tous les temps et le nouveau numéro un n’est autre que l’excellent et cultissime The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, disponible à la fois sur Nintendo Switch et la Wii U.

Nintendo compte cinq jeux dans le top 10 : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past, Super Metroid et Super Mario 64.

IGN’s top ten video games of all-time (2021)

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Super Mario World
  3. Portal 2
  4. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  5. Super Metroid
  6. Mass Effect 2
  7. Super Mario 64
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. Half Life 2
  10. Disco Elysium

Source

