Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium confirmé sur Nintendo Switch

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium est enfin officiel. La sortie de ce jeu avait été « annoncée » par une classification découvert au début du mois, mais une annonce officielle vient d’être faite via twitter.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium comprendra un autre lot de 32 classiques de l’arcade. Il a également été confirmé que le titre de 1984, SonSon, sera téléchargeable gratuitement. De plus, ceux qui précommanderont ou achèteront Capcom Fighting Collection au lancement recevront Three Wonders en bonus. À part cela, on ne sait pas grand-chose. Nous attendons toujours les détails les plus précis, comme la liste complète des classiques prévus.

Le premier Capcom Arcade Stadium est arrivé sur Nintendo Switch en février 2021. Il proposait des jeux comme Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Bionic Commando, Strider, Street Fighter II Turbo : Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, etc…

