Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium confirmé sur Nintendo Switch

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium est enfin officiel. La sortie de ce jeu avait été « annoncée » par une classification découvert au début du mois, mais une annonce officielle vient d’être faite via twitter.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium comprendra un autre lot de 32 classiques de l’arcade. Il a également été confirmé que le titre de 1984, SonSon, sera téléchargeable gratuitement. De plus, ceux qui précommanderont ou achèteront Capcom Fighting Collection au lancement recevront Three Wonders en bonus. À part cela, on ne sait pas grand-chose. Nous attendons toujours les détails les plus précis, comme la liste complète des classiques prévus.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is bringing another 32 arcade classics to Switch, PS4, XB1, and PC!

SonSon will be a free download with this collection, and pre-orders / early purchases of Capcom Fighting Collection will also get Three Wonders as a bonus at launch.

More info soon! pic.twitter.com/mbvrpwr7LB

— Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) April 11, 2022