Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Portal Companion Collection
2. Cuphead
3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
4. Nintendo Switch Sports
5. Stardew Valley
6. Minecraft
7. Inside
8. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
9. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
10. Super Mario Odyssey
11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
12. Mario Strikers: Battle League
13. Among Us
14. Little Nightmares
15. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
16. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
17. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
19. Mario Party Superstars
20. Hades
21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
22. Just Dance 2022
23. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
24. Zelda: Link’s Awakening
25. Dark Souls: Remastered
26. Limbo
27. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
28. Sonic Forces
29. Unpacking
30. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Download-Only Games
1. Cuphead
2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
3. Stardew Valley
4. Inside
5. Among Us
6. Little Nightmares
7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
8. Limbo
9. Slime Rancher
10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
11. Death’s Door
12. Sonic Origins
13. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
15. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
16. Contra Anniversary Collection
17. Hungry Shark World
18. Ultimate Chicken Horse
19. Hollow Knight
20. Uno
21. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
22. Castlevania Advance Collection
23. Cozy Grove
24. Diablo II: Resurrected
25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
26. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
27. Bastion
28. Subnautica
29. Little Noah: Scion of Paradise
30. Figment
