Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Portal Companion Collection

2. Cuphead

3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

4. Nintendo Switch Sports

5. Stardew Valley

6. Minecraft

7. Inside

8. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

9. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

10. Super Mario Odyssey

11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

12. Mario Strikers: Battle League

13. Among Us

14. Little Nightmares

15. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

16. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

17. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

19. Mario Party Superstars

20. Hades

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

22. Just Dance 2022

23. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition

24. Zelda: Link’s Awakening

25. Dark Souls: Remastered

26. Limbo

27. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

28. Sonic Forces

29. Unpacking

30. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Download-Only Games

1. Cuphead

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

3. Stardew Valley

4. Inside

5. Among Us

6. Little Nightmares

7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

8. Limbo

9. Slime Rancher

10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

11. Death’s Door

12. Sonic Origins

13. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

15. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

16. Contra Anniversary Collection

17. Hungry Shark World

18. Ultimate Chicken Horse

19. Hollow Knight

20. Uno

21. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

22. Castlevania Advance Collection

23. Cozy Grove

24. Diablo II: Resurrected

25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

26. Goat Simulator: The GOATY

27. Bastion

28. Subnautica

29. Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

30. Figment