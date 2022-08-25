Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 15 au 21 aout 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./01. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 18.668 / 696.061 (-39%)

02./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 16.052 / 4.790.937 (-2%)

03./03. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 10.877 / 862.743 (-27%)

04./07. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 10.697 / 2.759.736 (-8%)

05./06. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set <Monster Hunter Rise \ Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak> <ACT> (Capcom) {2022.06.30} (¥7.990) – 8.625 / 250.277 (-31%)

06./00. [NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet _Nintendo Switch Download Software_ |DL| |Download Card| <ETC> (Nintendo) {2022.08.17} (¥1.364) – 7.218 / NEW

07./11. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 7.014 / 4.956.081 (-3%)

08./08. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 6.748 / 3.253.767 (-28%)

09./05. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 # <RPG> (Nintendo) {2022.07.29} (¥7.980) – 6.714 / 158.971 (-48%)

10./10. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 6.056 / 1.023.061 (-17%)

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 58.396 | 76.911 | 72.527 | 2.764.888 | 3.586.976 | 25.684.389 | | PS5 # | 15.655 | 23.300 | 12.638 | 642.901 | 720.277 | 1.866.236 | | XBS # | 9.820 | 4.352 | 5.782 | 172.890 | 46.203 | 301.548 | | 3DS # | 152 | 153 | 522 | 9.124 | 20.040 | 24.596.572 | | PS4 # | 13 | 14 | 943 | 603 | 88.757 | 9.395.547 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 84.036 | 104.730 | 92.412 | 3.590.406 | 4.462.253 | 63.032.712 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 14.609 | 22.063 | 10.083 | 578.279 | 607.367 | 1.607.405 | | PS5DE | 1.046 | 1.237 | 2.555 | 64.622 | 112.910 | 258.831 | | XBS X | 4.836 | 2.401 | 2.932 | 71.240 | 29.217 | 144.531 | | XBS S | 4.984 | 1.951 | 2.850 | 101.650 | 16.986 | 157.017 | |NSWOLED| 31.275 | 47.414 | | 1.451.693 | | 2.223.821 | | NSW L | 11.133 | 11.962 | 10.505 | 451.298 | 948.093 | 4.862.082 | | NSW | 15.988 | 17.535 | 62.022 | 861.897 | 2.638.883 | 18.598.486 | | PS4 | 13 | 14 | 943 | 603 | 88.533 | 7.819.824 | |n-2DSLL| 152 | 153 | 522 | 9.124 | 20.040 | 1.201.627 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+