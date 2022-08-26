Le Tokyo Game Show 2022 se déroulera du 15 au 18 septembre. Les deux premiers jours sont réservés aux médias tandis que les deux derniers sont destinés au public.

Koei Tecmo a dévoilé les premiers détails de son programme pour le Tokyo Game Show 2022, qui comprend des informations sur Gust, le studio à l’origine de la série Atelier. Ce titre mystère fait partie du programme de Koei Tecmo pour l’expo. Koei Tecmo donnera le coup d’envoi de sa présence au TGS 2022 avec un programme le 16 septembre à 3 h PT / 6 h ET / 11 h au Royaume-Uni / 12 h en Europe.

La série Atelier a un bon passif avec la Nintendo Switch. Avec Atelier Arland Deluxe Pack (Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX, Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX, Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX), Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX, Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX, Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX), Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX, Atelier Firis: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Journey DX, Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings), Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland, Atelier Ryza 1 et 2, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream.