Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Splatoon 3

2. Disney Dreamlight Valley

3. Minecraft

4. Inside

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Mortal Kombat 11

7. No Man’s Sky

8. NieR: Automata

9. Nintendo Switch Sports

10. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

11. Stardew Valley

12. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

13. Dragon Ball FighterZ

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

15. Mario Party Superstars

16. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

17. Boomerang Fu

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

20. Tunic

21. Cult of the Lamb

22. This War of Mine

23. Cat Quest II

24. Limbo

25. Among Us

26. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

27. Little Nightmares

28. Bear & Breakfast

29. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

30. Tools Up!

Download-Only Games

1. Disney Dreamlight Valley

2. Inside

3. Stardew Valley

4. Boomerang Fu

5. Tunic

6. Cult of the Lamb

7. Limbo

8. Among Us

9. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

10. Little Nightmares

11. Bear & Breakfast

12. Tools Up!

13. Cuphead

14. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

15. Hollow Knight

16. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

17. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

18. Real Boxing 2

19. Battle Chef Brigade

20. Slime Rancher

21. Ori and the Blind Forest

22. Retro Bowl

23. Dorfromantik

24. Kill It With Fire

25. Ooblets

26. Cozy Grove

27. A Short Hike

28. Return to Monkey Island

29. The Wylde Flowers

30. Strange Horticulture