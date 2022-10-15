Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
1. Splatoon 3
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
3. Minecraft
4. Inside
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Mortal Kombat 11
7. No Man’s Sky
8. NieR: Automata
9. Nintendo Switch Sports
10. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
11. Stardew Valley
12. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
13. Dragon Ball FighterZ
14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
15. Mario Party Superstars
16. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
17. Boomerang Fu
18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
20. Tunic
21. Cult of the Lamb
22. This War of Mine
23. Cat Quest II
24. Limbo
25. Among Us
26. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
27. Little Nightmares
28. Bear & Breakfast
29. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
30. Tools Up!
Download-Only Games
1. Disney Dreamlight Valley
2. Inside
3. Stardew Valley
4. Boomerang Fu
5. Tunic
6. Cult of the Lamb
7. Limbo
8. Among Us
9. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
10. Little Nightmares
11. Bear & Breakfast
12. Tools Up!
13. Cuphead
14. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
15. Hollow Knight
16. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
17. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
18. Real Boxing 2
19. Battle Chef Brigade
20. Slime Rancher
21. Ori and the Blind Forest
22. Retro Bowl
23. Dorfromantik
24. Kill It With Fire
25. Ooblets
26. Cozy Grove
27. A Short Hike
28. Return to Monkey Island
29. The Wylde Flowers
30. Strange Horticulture
