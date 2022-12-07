Le jeu passe en version 1.2, je vous propose le patchnote de Crema Games (en anglais).

New stuff

A new Season begins today: Days of Yore . Enjoy this medieval-themed Tamer Pass filled with imposing mounts, knights, bards, royalty, clergy and an old-timey new musical instrument. A new set of items has entered the shop rotation, so keep an eye out for interesting new things! Your Pass has returned to level 0. Remember you can check the resting duration of your Pass on the upper right corner. Items in Season 1 Tamer Pass will join the regular rotation of the store in about a year.

. Ranked v2 has been implemented. Ranked will now be determined by Seasons , the same ones that determine the Tamer Pass. TMR has been hidden . You will instead see a new system of ranks and leagues: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond and the Legend rank . Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond ranks also have 3 sub-ranks each (called divisions) , while Legend will have a public leaderboard where you’ll see your position compared to other Legend players. Even though TMR is now hidden, internally the system still uses it. We have plans to make this data available via the API . In order to enter a new rank, players must reach the base TMR set for that rank . However, a rank can only be lost by losing two consecutive matches and reaching the threshold for the previous rank TMR. These ranks are calculated at the beginning of each season , and the idea is to calculate them based on the current population TMR spread. Rewards per match are now based on your current rank , and overall have been buffed from what they were before this patch. Seasonal rewards will now start being granted at the end of each season. These are a title that displays the highest rank you achieved, a seal for each rank you achieved, and a banner for each rank you achieved. These rewards will be different each season and will remain exclusive to each ranked season. The TMR lost when losing a ranked match will now be calculated with the max value between your current TMR and the TMR of your rival . This effectively means that losing against someone worse than you won’t penalize you as much as it did before. Also, the factor at which TMR gains and loses are calculated has been incremented, meaning matches will give (and subtract) more TMR in general . This will allow to have a bigger TMR spread along the leaderboard. We’ve reduced the TMR multiplier in placement matches so they are now less decisive. We’ve made some improvements to the matchmaking timings in order to reduce them when there is not a good opponent available. It will now match faster against worse or better opponents. The idea behind this is that is better to fight against someone non-optimal that not fight at all (or having to wait 20 minutes) and since TMR loses are now capped, it shouldn’t be as punishing as before. TMR decay will now happen. Each week (at the weekly activity reset), Diamond and Legend players that have been inactive for the past week will get their TMR decayed. In order to calculate the TMR lost, the system will simulate a lost match against yourself and the value will be multiplied by 2. A notification will be sent to each user that has had their TMR decayed. Tournaments will now use the player’s max TMR of the season to calculate the appropriate Tournament league, instead of the current TMR. We’ve included a fixed set of daily and weekly challenges that will grant further rewards to active ladder players.

has been implemented. Temtem Showdown has been added to the game. Temtem Showdown is a PvP tool ingrained into the game that will allow you to create your PvP teams from scratch with no training needed . You will be able to access Showdown from the in-game menu. As a result, auto-scaling has been disabled for ranked games. You will now be able to edit your squads on the go , without needing to be on a Temdeck. You can access Temtem Showdown from the beginning of the game. Squads can now be shared and imported using short codes.

has been added to the game. A new Kudo category has been added: Elite Kudos. Elite Kudos are a hardcore set of Kudos for the most daring, dedicated, and challenge-seeking Tamers. Some previously existing Kudos have been moved into this category, and some are brand new. New rewards have been created for these Kudos.

Events have been implemented into the game Events will consist in a set of quests and challenges that will grant you points to spend on thematic rewards, exclusive and specifically created for that event. Events will have a defined duration that you will be able to check at all times on the Events menu. The first Temtem event, Winterfest , will begin on December 12th .

have been implemented into the game We have added a new colorblind setting for Koish fishing . Koish all throughout the game will now display patterns apart from their usual colors. Each pattern will be unique to a color+section of the tail , so you will be able to easily identify each color by the pattern and the tail where it’s placed.

. A new building opens its doors in Neoedo: the Beauty Center . You’ll be able to change your character’s appearance in exchange for Feathers. You will also be able to change your running and idle animations, and you’ll get 4 new ones to pick from, completely exclusive to the Beauty Center.

. Players can now change their name at the Citizen’s Bureau Central Offices in Neoedo in exchange for Feathers. The OT on Tems will update following said change.

at the Citizen’s Bureau Central Offices in in exchange for Feathers. The OT on Tems will update following said change. A new furniture item has been added: the Fruit Blender . This item will allow you to change all the TVs of a Temtem in one single UI from the comfort of your home. You will need to own the fruits to create a concoction that will immediately add or subtract the Temtem’s TVs according to your selection . This furniture is given as a reward from the Fruiterer Kudo. Players that already obtained this Kudo should have the item in their inventories now.

. We have added 6 new competitive battlezones representing each of the 6 Archipelagic islands. These are randomly chosen each time the player enters a ranked match. Dojo Wars will still show the battlezone of that Dojo’s island, and PvE matches will still show the environment of the route. We’re also currently working on new battle music variations to go along these new battlezones.

representing each of the 6 Archipelagic islands. These are randomly chosen each time the player enters a ranked match. Dojo Wars will still show the battlezone of that Dojo’s island, and PvE matches will still show the environment of the route. We’re also currently working on to go along these new battlezones. The previous competitive battlezone has also been tweaked and improved.

We have added idle battle camera animations to Temtem. Enjoy different shots and angles while you wait or think your next move.

to Temtem. Enjoy different shots and angles while you wait or think your next move. You can now mark cosmetic items and dyes asfavorites and they will show up at the top of your customization list.

Improvements

We’ve made some improvements to Koish fishing. We’ve reduced the number of Koish color possibilities at the Nuru Lodge to make easier to complete the Weekly Koish Fishing activity. The number of possible colors remain the same at other wild places. We’ve also reduced the number of minimum encounters required to ensure the 4/5 and 5/5 Koish for the Weekly Koish Fishing activity.

We’ve turned Seals into a unique item. Players will only be able to buy one copy of each Seal, and can equip the same Seal to any number of Temtem. Extra number of copies of the same Seal have been refunded to the players that had them.

into a unique item. Club vault items are now sorted like they are on the personal Tamer vault.

Pro squads (previously known simply as competitive squads) can now be edited anywhere , even if you are not in a Temporium.

, even if you are not in a Temporium. We have added the Legend rank icon to the text displayed on the top 3 ranked player holograms at Tamer’s Paradise.

to the text displayed on the top 3 ranked player holograms at Tamer’s Paradise. When you move between Temtem entries on the Tempedia, the selector will now automatically skip the ones you have no information on.

the ones you have no information on. We’ve added “Victory” and “Defeat” labels when a player concedes on a Ranked match, and in battles versus NPCs that employ competitive ruling, like Dojo Rematches.

on a Ranked match, and in battles versus NPCs that employ competitive ruling, like Dojo Rematches. We’ve added a fade in and a fade out effect to most of the UIs in the game.

to most of the UIs in the game. We’ve added a new animation for receiving rewards from a loot pool.

for receiving rewards from a loot pool. We have changed some tutorials and System messages to reflect the new Ranked/Showdown feature instead of the previous system.

We have balanced the audio levels for Temtem techniques and NPC dialogue expressions.

We have polished and improved the audio ambience transitions between zones.

Balance

PvE

We have added Telomere Hotfix – Trait Swaps to the Dojo Park loot pools.

We have added Telomere Hotfix – Trait Swap and Telomere Hack – Trait Swap to the Tamer’s Paradise Feather shop.

We have doubled the amount of Novas that premium Weekly Tamer Pass Challenges provided.

Tamer Pass’ free Weekly Challenges will now also give Pansuns as reward.

We have reduced the XP needed to advance through each level of the Tamer Pass, from 3300 ⇒ 2500. We’ve also incremented the Tamer Pass level boundary until which the player can get TP XP from defeating trainers, from level 20 ⇒ 25.

⇒ 2500. We’ve also incremented the Tamer Pass level boundary until which the player can get TP XP from defeating trainers, from level ⇒ 25. Evershifting Tower now gives 9% more Feathers upon completion.

All Evershifting Tower initial rooms will now grant an extra Growth Enhancer+.

Defeating a floor boss in the Evershifting Tower now revives and heal 20% HP of all Temtem in your squad.

Archtamers’ Sanctum now gives 20% more Feathers upon completion.

We have reviewed the builds for some of the Tems in Tamers’ Paradise activities that we’re correctly set up.

Temtem

Time for change: Rhoulder, Gyalis, Golzy, Minothor, Ukama and Tulcan had their fun, now it’s time for other Temtem to shine. Special Temtem will be seen more, and the era of Purgation domination is coming to an end, we hope. Electric Temtem will be electrifying once more.

#013 – Gharunder Defibrillate has been added to its movepool.



#015 – Magmut STA has been increased 45 ⇒ 53.



#026 – Wiplump SPATK has been reduced 95 ⇒ 88.



#028 – Skunch ATK has been reduced 70 ⇒ 66.



#031 – Rhoulder HP has been reduced 90 ⇒ 83. DEF has been reduced 91 ⇒ 86. Rhoulder has been the absolute king of the last meta. Its base stats, the synergy with Reactive Vial and its trait Tardy Rush have made this Temtem one of the regulars. The changes to all of these things, as well as some changes to the techs it uses regularly, should leave Rhoulder on a healthier spot. It will still have its place on this meta where Electric Temtem are expected to be seen more often than before.



#035 – Orphyll Noxious Bomb is learnable as a Technique Course.



#036 – Nidrasil Noxious Bomb is learnable as a Technique Course.



#052 – Owlhe STA has been increased 46 ⇒ 51. Nito Seiho has been added to its movepool. Owlhe is just in the opposite spot of Rhoulder: it has been the least picked Temtem this past meta. This Temtem was in need of some love and we are going to give it to them. We will keep an eye on it as we are aware of the similarities between Owlhe and Tutsu, but we felt that it was too rushed to make a big shift and split both Temtem into two completely different archetypes, plus we’re still lacking valuable data on Owhle.



#054 – Gyalis ATK has been reduced 85 ⇒ 77. The most successful Temtem in the last meta is getting hit too. This Temtem has been too effective on both its offensive and its defensive playstyles. Even though it’s not going to be as oppressive as before offensively, it will still play a important role in this new meta as Electric Temtem are going to be more prevalent.



#061 – Piraniant Fluid Barrier has been added to its move pool. STA increased 50 ⇒ 52. We hope this Temtem earns its deserved spot on Stall compositions. There are not many Temtem that can buff SPDEF, so the addition of Fluid Barrier alone should give Piraniant a bit more time in the spotlight.



#075 – Innki SPD has been increased 73 ⇒ 80.



#078 – Cycrox Virulent Gust has been added to its move pool.



#080 – Pocus SPD has been increased 78 ⇒ 85.



#085 – Mushook SPDEF has been increased 41 ⇒ 43.



#087 – Mastione SPD has been reduced 52 ⇒ 50. SPDEF has been increased 45 ⇒ 52. Mastione has also been one of the least picked Temtem. We are still aiming at them becoming a bulky-offensive Temtem, so the changes made to their stats and the techs should reinforce a bit more this identity, specially on Solidifier builds.



#089 – Ukama SPATK has been reduced 76 ⇒ 72. Come on mate, the other Water Temtem want to play too. Your parents say it’s their turn on the meta.



#094 – Seismunch ATK has been reduced 89 ⇒ 83.



#112 – Grumper STA has been increased 41 ⇒ 43. Sparks has been added to its move pool.



#116 – Yowlar ATK has been reduced 80 ⇒ 74. DEF has been reduced 82 ⇒ 77. Yowlar still has an impressive win rate even with all the changes it has received in the past. This Temtem has been extremely oppressive since its birth, and we want to re-focus it as a bulk-offensive Temtem. They might not be seen as much as before, but we think players won’t miss them much if it’s just a short bit while we explore new options for it.



#121 – Broccolem Inner Spirit has been added to its move pool.



#123 – Nessla DEF has been increased 50 ⇒ 56. STA has been increased 58 ⇒ 62. HP has been increased 58 ⇒ 60.



#129 – Adoroboros HP has been increased 65 ⇒ 68. DEF has been increased 42 ⇒ 47.



#133 – Tuvine Turbine has been added to its move pool.



#135 – Tuwire Turbine has been added to its move pool.



#136 – Tutsu ATK has been reduced 74 ⇒ 69.



#157 – Chimurian ATK has been reduced 67 ⇒ 62.



Techniques

Time Split Damage has been increased 30 ⇒ 45.



Defibrillate Isolated turns have been increased 2 ⇒ 3.



Magma Cannon Priority has been increased Low ⇒ Normal.



Pollution STA Drain has been increased 10% ⇒ 25%.



Willpower Drain STA Drain has been increased 23 ⇒ 25 points.



Rampage STA Cost has been reduced 31 ⇒ 27.



Rampage (Synergy) STA Cost has been reduced 28 ⇒ 25. Priority has been increased Low ⇒ Normal.



Confiscate Priority has been increased Normal ⇒ High.



High-pressure Water Damage has been increased 60 ⇒ 75.



High-pressure Water (Synergy) Damage has been increased 60 ⇒ 75.



Toxic Fang Damage has been increased 62 ⇒ 80. STA Cost has been increased 14 ⇒ 16.



Psy Wave SPDEF Stage reduction has been increased 1 ⇒ 2. STA Cost increased 10 ⇒ 11.



Earth Wave Damage increased 100 ⇒ 120. STA Cost reduced 33 ⇒ 28.



DC Beam Damage increased 35 ⇒ 42.



Humiliating Slap Damage increased 90 ⇒ 97.



Kesa Gatame Priority increased Low ⇒ Very High.



Hurricane (Synergy) Damage increased 67 ⇒ 77.



Firewall STA Cost increased 17 ⇒ 18. It will now grant +1 DEF and +1 SPDEF.



Denigrate It will now apply -1 SPATK to the target.



Psychic Collaborator STA Cost increased 22 ⇒ 29. Now the target gets +2 SPATK. Along with some other changes, we wanted to offer more tools in this meta to have control over the SPATK. This past meta had more focus on Physical Temtem, it was time to leave a bit of space for Special ones.



Psychic Collaborator (Synergy) STA Cost increased 22 ⇒ 29.



Drought The order of the Status Conditions has been inverted. It will now first apply Seized, and then Exhausted.



Cooperation Healing has been increased 7% ⇒ 10%.



Earthbreaker Damage has been increased 120 ⇒ 130.



Earthbreaker (Synergy) Damage has been increased 150 ⇒ 175.



Stare STA Cost has been increased 9 ⇒ 12.



Metabolize It now applies 1 turn of Regenerating to the target. Healing has been increased 15% ⇒ 20%.



Metabolize (Synergy) Healing has been increased 15% ⇒ 20%.



Major Slash STA Cost has been increased 29 ⇒ 33.



Held Anger STA Cost has been increased 14 ⇒ 16.



Oshi-Dashi Damage has been reduced 150 ⇒ 142.



Piezoelectric Blow STA Cost has been increased 36 ⇒ 39.



Piezoelectric Blow (Synergy) STA Cost has been increased 36 ⇒ 39.



Sparkling Bullet (Synergy) Damage has been reduced 105 ⇒ 98.



Frond Whip: Damage has been increased 146 ⇒ 153.



Aqua Bullet Hell Damage has been increased 67 ⇒ 89.



Electric Storm Damage has been increased 76 ⇒ 85.



Wrenching Massage Damage has been increased 89 ⇒ 92.



Wrenching Massage (Synergy) Damage has been increased 116 ⇒ 120.



Water Blade Damage has been increased 64 ⇒ 75. Priority has been increased Norma l ⇒ High.



Goring Damage has been reduced 120 ⇒ 95. STA Cost has been increased 18 ⇒ 20.



Thunder Strike Damage has been reduced 115 ⇒ 107. The 2 turns of Exhausting on the caster have been removed. This might be one of the biggest changes for this new meta. Electric Temtem are going to be relevant aside from Golzy and Minothor.



Bright Beam The order of the Status Conditions has been inverted. First it applies Alert, and then Evading.



Virulent Gust Damage has been increased 60 ⇒ 80.



Virulent Gust (Synergy) Damage has been increased 60 ⇒ 80.



Double Gash Damage has been increased 49 ⇒ 55.



Tornado Damage has been reduced 135 ⇒ 125. This tech has given Tulcan and Wiplump a lot of power during this past meta. Also, thanks to the rise of Electric Temtem, the users of this tech should feel more balanced.



Blizzard Damage has been increased 120 ⇒ 123.



Martial Strike It’s now a Physical Technique. STA Cost increased 5 ⇒ 8. Hold turns reduced 1 ⇒ 0. It now grants +1 SPATK to the caster.



Purgation STA Cost increased 16 ⇒ 18. Priority increased Low ⇒ Normal. Hold turns increased 0 ⇒ 1. Maybe the whole reason why the last meta was so focused on Physical Temtem and why Temtem like Minothor have been seen so much. This change should leave Purgation as a strong supportive technique but it should be more manageable than before.



Sparks STA Cost increased 9 ⇒ 13. It now grants 1 turn of Invigorated. Special Temtem fell off after the Stages rework, with these changes to Sparks we expect more presence of this type of Temtem.



Wind Burst Damage has been reduced 90 ⇒ 80.



Tesla Prison Damage has been increased 50 ⇒ 70.



Refreshing Breeze (Synergy) Now the caster can also be a target for this technique.



Cozy Net Sleep turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2. Cozy Net: STA Cost has been increased 21 ⇒ 25.



Cozy Net (Synergy) Sleep turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2. Cozy Net (Synergy): STA Cost has been increased 21 ⇒ 25.



Stone Wall STA Cost has been reduced 25 ⇒ 18.



Turbo Choreography STA Cost has been increased 23 ⇒ 29.



Turbo Choreography (Synergy) STA Cost has been reduced 23 ⇒ 20.



Harmful Microwaves Priority has been increased Low ⇒ Normal STA Cost has been reduced 28 ⇒ 25 Digital Temtem were played only under one playstyle, and we wanted to see them outside this Digi-Core compositions to analyze their strengths and weaknesses for future changes. We will still keep an eye on this tech after the buffs to its damage.



Harmful Microwaves (Synergy) Damage has been increased 86 ⇒ 95. STA Cost has been increased 14 ⇒ 18. Type needed to activate its Synergy has been changed Digital ⇒ Electric.



Quartz Shield STA Cost has been increased 9 ⇒ 15.



Traits

Tardy Rush SPD increase has been reduced 100% ⇒ 85%.



Comebacker Damage increase has been reduced 35% ⇒ 32%.



Coward’s Rest It now applies 2 turns of Invigorated.



Contemplation It now works once per battle. It now grants +1 SPD.



Body Stretch Regenerated turns have been reduced 2 ⇒ 1. It now heals 10% of the Temtem’s max HP.



Gears

Reactive Vial Nullified turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2. Healing has been reduced 15% ⇒ 8%.



Bait Immune and Invigorated turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2. Along with Reactive Vial and Fake Beard, this Gear was one of the most valuable ones during this past meta. We hope this change will leave Bait at a more balanced spot.



Tucma Mask Damage reduction has been reduced 20% ⇒ 8%. It now reduces the effects of the Poison Status Condition by 1 turn.



Pillow Healing has been increased 10% ⇒ 15%. It now triggers when the Asleep Status Condition is applied.



Fixes

All platforms

Fixed a hardlock at the Anak Volcano Lair after picking the first Temtem node.

Fixed a soft-lock when displaying a tutorial after receiving a reward in a Lair.

Fixed a soft-lock when receiving two rewards in a row in the game lobby after opening the game.

Fixed not being able to buy dyes for feathers in Tamer’s Paradise Mall.

Fixed some Evershifting Tower maps were generating without a ladder to the upper floor.

Fixed that the Tamer Pass Weekly Challenge about capturing/hatching a Temtem with perfect stats was resetting after completing it.

Fixed Tamer Pass XP sound playing twice after finishing a 2 wild Temtem encounter.

Fixed an interactable invisible object near the Evershifting Tower final chest that teleports the player out of the activity.

Fixed some not tradeable Dyes not being saved in the Vault after resetting character.

Fixed broken Co-op when finishing a NPC fight at Digilar while Co-op partner is disconnected. This was provoking several bugs with Synstars, inventory and final boss fight.

Fixed Temtem that come from eggs opened with an Incubator Ticket not being counted for the kudos related to collecting Temtem.

Fixed Temtem experience desyncing if one of players capture a Temtem and then defeated or captured the other Temtem while in a 2v2 battle in Co-op.

Fixed a case where some players could not be able to claim the rewards of the Champion Kudo.

Fixed not getting the amount shown in the UI after claiming the Novas for the Premium Weekly Challenges.

Fixed the Trait Wax Bath increasing DEF instead of SPDEF.

Fixed Naolin having two Double Screen in his pool of Temtem for the Archtamers battle.

Fixed Stowaway having the same technique twice on Amphatyr in their pool for the Archtamers activity.

Fixed Nalla’s Temtem having duplicated Gears in their pool for the Archtamers activity.

Fixed a series of NPCs that didn’t enter their battle if the Quest Progresses met a specific set of requirements.

Fixed not being able to deliver a postal service package to the DigiLair responsible.

Fixed player’s Tamer banner not loading correctly in the battle log of a Lair combat.

Fixed Sorting not resetting when changing sections in the Trade House.

Fixed not being to place the furniture Uncovered Basket at the player’s house.

Fixed being able to buy a Unique item twice when the player had lag.

Fixed furniture and cosmetic were not being displayed at the FreeTem reward board.

Fixed the text of the Ready button for Dojo Wars was being displaying “button” instead of “Ready”.

Fixed getting stuck when entering at the Smith’s Guild in Quetzal while doing the quest Breached Narwhal in Co-op.

Fixed Items UI in Temtem Details menu can be reopened if the player presses again the Items button.

Fixed that while in co-op, the speed arrow was not showing the correct player that triggered it.

Fixed seeing an empty section when selling items at the Temporium after scrolling down a large number of items and then moving to another section.

Fixed enemy Rhoulder being in camera while the player’s Temtem on the right used Piezoelectric Blow against the enemy Temtem placed on the left.

Fixed ally Amphatyr’s horns getting in the middle of the shot while using certain techniques if they were on the right Slot during a battle.

Fixed seeing all units of the same cosmetics having the same dyes in the sell UI from the Temporium.

Fixed default battle outro is not being shown correctly after creating a new character.

Fixed Titles weren’t sorted alphabetically in the Customization Menu.

Fixed that tournament titles were not displaying correctly.

Fixed not showing the Rewards UI after losing against the final Tamer in the DigiLair and not getting the Feathers client-side.

Fixed seeing the props of the emotes for a few frames if a player changed the focus from the emote list to the emote wheel list and back again while the animation of the emote with props was almost ending.

Fixed a collision inside a house in Properton.

Fixed a hole between two rocks at the north of Neoedo.

Fixed Arburian Dojo Club entrance banners were not displaying correctly.

Fixed Wishing Well sound attenuating the music for all players within the same server instance.

Switch

Fixed excessive loading times in the Properton’s Sewers on Switch.

Fixed not being able to see the preview of a seal item if the following Temtem of the player it is not in scene like while inside a building.

Fixed some textures on different walls of Mac Aed’s Crags on Switch.

Other

New Dojo Warriors will need to have completed their 10 placement Ranked matches in order to be promoted to this club rank.

The speed arrow tie will now only show if the Battle Log is opened in combat.