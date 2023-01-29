Capcom lance de nouvelles promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits. Fin des promotions de Capcom le 8 février.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|24,99 €
|-68%
|7,99€
|08-févr
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|08-févr
|Mega Man 11
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|08-févr
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-févr
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|08-févr
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-févr
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|08-févr
|Resident Evil Revelations
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-févr
|Onimusha: Warlords
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-févr
|OKAMI HD
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|08-févr
|resident evil 4
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|08-févr
|Resident Evil
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Devil May Cry
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Resident Evil 0
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Resident Evil 5
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Resident Evil 6
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|08-févr
|Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Devil May Cry 2
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|08-févr
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|14,99 €
|-47%
|7,94€
|08-févr
|Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection
|59,99 €
|-42%
|34,79€
|08-févr
|Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|08-févr
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,79€
|08-févr
|Capcom Fighting Bundle
|59,99 €
|-35%
|38,99€
|08-févr
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
|14,99 €
|-33%
|10,04€
|08-févr
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
|14,99 €
|-33%
|10,04€
|08-févr
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
|14,99 €
|-33%
|10,04€
|08-févr
|Capcom Fighting Collection
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|08-févr
|Shinsekai Into the Depths
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|08-févr
|Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle 1
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|08-févr
