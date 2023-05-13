Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Don’t Starve Together

4. NBA 2K23

5. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

6. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Mario Party Superstars

9. Minecraft

10. Stardew Valley

11. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

13. Dying Light

14. Super Mario Odyssey

15. Overcooked: Special Edition

16. Dragon Ball FighterZ

17. Just Dance 2023 Edition

18. Nintendo Switch Sports

19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

20. LEGO Harry Potter

21. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

22. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

23. Among Us

24. Inside

25. Ori and the Blind Forest

26. Pokemon Violet

27. Cadence of Hyrule

28. Monopoly

29. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

30. BioShock: The Collection

Download-Only Games

1. Don’t Starve Together

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Inside

5. Ori and the Blind Forest

6. Cadence of Hyrule

7. Hollow Knight

8. Blasphemous

9. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

10. Disney Dreamlight Valley

11. Real Boxing 2

12. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

14. Amaze

15. South Park: The Stick of Truth

16. Bugsnax

17. Final Fantasy VII

18. Limbo

19. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

20. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

21. Cattails

22. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

23. Cozy Grove

24. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

25. Dig Deep

26. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

27. Crypt of the NecroDancer

28. Final Fantasy IX

29. Old Man’s Journey

30. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game