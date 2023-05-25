Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition

Fitness Circuit

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble

Akaiito HD Remaster

Animality

Aoishiro HD Remaster

Bat Boy

Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril

Bee in the Valley

Best Action Games 5-in-1

Best Forklift Operator

Best Mobile Games 5-in-1

BlackSmith Hit

Cassette Beasts

Coloring Pixels: Collection 3

Convergence: A League of Legends Story

Dark Quest 3

Dice & Spells

End of Lines

Fantasy Tower Defense

Fights in Tight Spaces

Finally, in Love Again

Ghostpia Season One

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You

Hello Goodboy

Hentai Dream

Hexapoda

Horse Club Adventures: Lakeside Collection

Hush Hush

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat

Last Labyrinth: Ludicity Lost

LEGO 2K Drive

Loco Parentis

Maquette

Marlon’s Mystery: The Darkside of Crime

Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot

Moonleap

Octo Curse

Onigo Hunter

Pulling no Punches

Puzzle Bobble / Bust-a-Move (16-bit Console Version)

Replikator

RINA: RhythmError

Round People

Santa’s Monster Shootout

Serene Hike

Skye Tales

Smash Out

Spectrolite

Sunshine Shuffle

Super Night Riders

Terracotta

The Case of the Golden Idol

Theft Ride Legacy

Torinto

To the Rescue

True Disc Golf

Vaccine Rebirth

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Welcome Kokuri-san

Woodland Hike

World War: Combat Guardian

Nintendo Switch Online :



NC

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! (ININ Games) [Europe / USA / Japon]

BUSTAFELLOWS season 2 (NIPPON CULTURAL BROADCASTING EXTEND) [Japon]

Les DLC de la semaine :

NC

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin CrashMetal – Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 02-juin Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 01-juin Bugvasion TD 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 15-juin Shing! 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-juin Fly TOGETHER! 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 15-juin Conduct TOGETHER! 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 15-juin Headland 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 15-juin Yooka-Laylee 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 14-juin Talisman: Digital Edition 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 01-juin Forest Home 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 14-juin Tin & Kuna 24,99 € -90% 2,49€ 21-juin Ghost Parade 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 21-juin SuperEpic: The Entertainment War 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 21-juin FUN! FUN! Animal Park 29,99 € -90% 2,99€ 21-juin The Innsmouth Case 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 23-juin Encodya 29,99 € -90% 2,99€ 23-juin Jessika 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 23-juin Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 23-juin Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 23-juin Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 23-juin Shakes on a Plane 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 23-juin INSIDE 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 11-juin LIMBO 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 11-juin Corrupt – Political Idle City War Strategy Simulator Craft 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 04-juin American Fugitive 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-juin Trancelation 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 02-juin To Leave 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 18-juin Moon Raider 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-juin Klondike Solitaire 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 18-juin Airport Flight Administrator Simulator & Air Traffic-Sky Airplane Sim Plane Games 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 05-juin Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 04-juin Tyd wag vir Niemand 8,99 € -88% 1,07€ 20-juin Harvest Life 24,99 € -88% 2,99€ 19-juin Uzzuzzu My Pet 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 24-juin Nirvana 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 23-juin Pew Paw 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 18-juin Event Horizon: Space Defense 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 18-juin Big Pharma 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 07-juin Help Will Come Tomorrow 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 07-juin Mini Motor Racing X 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 14-juin Space Raiders in Space 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 21-juin The Treflik Family 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 21-juin Serial Cleaner 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 08-juin When Ski Lifts Go Wrong 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 08-juin Narcos: Rise of the Cartels 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 08-juin Hotshot Racing 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 08-juin Fury Fight: Gangsters of City 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 18-juin Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 02-juin Team Troopers 15,90 € -82% 2,94€ 14-juin Potata: Fairy Flower 11,99 € -82% 2,15€ 07-juin Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 24-juin 3 in 1 – Logical Bundle 7,99 € -81% 1,49€ 19-juin Insert before flight 12,49 € -80% 2,49€ 14-juin Inside My Radio 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-juin Ethan: Meteor Hunter 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-juin Golazo! 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 07-juin This is the Zodiac Speaking 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 07-juin Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 21-juin Gangster Life: Criminal Untold, Cars, Theft, Police 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 07-juin Null Drifter 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 08-juin Zombie Garden vs Plants Defence -Battle Craft and Survival Simulator Game 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 07-juin FAR: Lone Sails 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 23-juin Interrogation: You will be deceived 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 23-juin Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 04-juin Uphill Rush Water Park Racing 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 23-juin Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 18-juin Classic Games Collection Vol.2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-juin Kayko & Kokosh Coloring Book 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 21-juin I and Me 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-mai The Language Of Love 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-mai Roommates 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 28-mai I Am The Hero 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-mai Nicole 18,99 € -80% 3,79€ 28-mai Guard Duty 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-mai Call of Juarez: Gunslinger 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 10-juin Liberated 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 10-juin Super Hero Fighting Legends : Anime Mortal Battle 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 02-juin Hue 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-juin Manual Samuel 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-juin Velocity 2X 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 08-juin Beholder: Complete Edition 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 08-juin Smoke And Sacrifice 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 08-juin Pumped BMX Pro 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 08-juin Bomber Crew 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 08-juin The Swindle 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 08-juin A Knight’s Quest 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 08-juin It’s Kooky 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 18-juin Fluffy Horde 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 18-juin 2 in 1 Workout 6,99 € -79% 1,49€ 19-juin FPV Simulator 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 14-juin RICO: London 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 21-juin Castle on the Coast 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 07-juin Effie 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 07-juin We. The Revolution 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 07-juin Phantom Breaker: Omnia 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 08-juin Sea King 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 08-juin Jetboard Joust 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 08-juin Red’s Kingdom 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 21-juin Cool Animals 4,00 € -75% 1,00€ 14-juin Battle Axe 27,99 € -75% 6,99€ 21-juin Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 21-juin Minute of Islands 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 23-juin A Juggler’s Tale 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 23-juin Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 23-juin XEL 18,99 € -75% 4,74€ 23-juin Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition 13,99 € -75% 3,49€ 30-mai Severed 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 30-mai Guacamelee! 2 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 30-mai Mary Skelter 2 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 07-juin Make the Burger 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 04-juin Jet Ski Rush 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 18-juin Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 18-juin INSTANT TENNIS 9,90 € -75% 2,47€ 28-mai Sky Races 3,49 € -72% 0,99€ 18-juin Plumber Puzzles 3,99 € -71% 1,14€ 18-juin Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 07-juin From Shadows 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 07-juin The Amazing American Circus 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 07-juin SKYHILL 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 07-juin Rotating Brave 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 08-juin Sea King Hunter 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 08-juin Bubble Shooter FX 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 04-juin Word Mesh 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 04-juin M.A.C.E. Tower Defense 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 04-juin Neon Mine 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 04-juin Monster Blast 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 04-juin Radon Blast 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 04-juin Neon Blast 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 04-juin 3000th Duel 12,49 € -70% 3,74€ 06-juin Megadimension Neptunia VII 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 07-juin PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 29-mai A Summer with the Shiba Inu 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 28-mai Within the Blade 10,99 € -70% 3,29€ 28-mai A Little Lily Princess 12,99 € -70% 3,89€ 28-mai C14 Dating 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 28-mai How to take off your Mask Remastered 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 28-mai Liberated: Enhanced Edition 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 10-juin Just Die Already 13,99 € -70% 4,19€ 08-juin Space Crew: Legendary Edition 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 08-juin Human: Fall Flat 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 08-juin Motorsport Manager 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 08-juin Embr 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 08-juin For The King 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 08-juin BIT.TRIP COLLECTION 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 18-juin Funtasia 14,99 € -67% 4,94€ 08-juin Tuk Tuk Extreme – Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2023 Car Games 3D Vehicle 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 05-juin Football Battle 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-juin Hextones 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-juin CATch the Stars 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-juin Romeow: in the cracked world 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-juin Ludomania 3,00 € -67% 0,99€ 18-juin Rail Trail 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 18-juin Pipes Master 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 18-juin Jim’s Adventure 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 18-juin Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 18-juin Chalk Gardens 5,99 € -67% 1,99€ 18-juin Tactical Mind 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 18-juin Autonauts 19,99 € -66% 6,79€ 08-juin Hexologic 2,99 € -66% 1,01€ 02-juin WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF 17,99 € -65% 6,29€ 01-juin Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack 9,99 € -65% 3,49€ 30-mai Billion Road 19,99 € -65% 6,99€ 29-mai Roarr! Jurassic Edition 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 07-juin Button Button Up! 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 14-juin World Conqueror X 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 14-juin Incredible Mandy 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 14-juin A Dark Room 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 14-juin Solstice Chronicles: MIA 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 14-juin Shelter Generations 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 14-juin European Conqueror X 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 14-juin Storm In A Teacup 2,99 € -60% 1,19€ 21-juin Gearshifters 26,99 € -60% 10,79€ 21-juin Treasures of the Aegean 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 21-juin Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi 44,99 € -60% 17,99€ 21-juin Death end re;Quest 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 07-juin Arc of Alchemist 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 07-juin Moero Chronicle Hyper 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 07-juin Quest for Infamy 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 28-mai The Prince of Landis 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 28-mai Klang 2 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 28-mai Blackberry Honey 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 28-mai Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 28-mai NecroWorm 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-juin War of Ships 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 18-juin Corner Driver 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 18-juin Foxy’s Coin Hunt 2,99 € -60% 1,19€ 18-juin Bounce Journey 2,99 € -60% 1,19€ 18-juin Samurai Warrior 2,29 € -57% 0,99€ 18-juin 64 2,69 € -52% 1,29€ 20-juin Defend the Kingdom 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 14-juin Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 14-juin Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 14-juin Mini Car Racing 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 14-juin Super Shape Shooter 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 14-juin Super Disc Soccer 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 14-juin Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle 35,98 € -50% 17,99€ 31-mai Chess Cartoons 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 14-juin Buissons 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 08-juin Cue Sports 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 14-juin Titans Black Ops 4,49 € -50% 2,24€ 14-juin Let it Roll 2 Slide Puzzles 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 14-juin Simple Mini Golf 3,49 € -50% 1,74€ 14-juin Box That Ball 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 14-juin Sakura MMO 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 11-juin Inside Her (bedroom) 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 11-juin Sakura Nova 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 11-juin Sakura Swim Club 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 11-juin Sakura Spirit 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 11-juin Sakura Succubus 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 11-juin Beach Bounce Remastered 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 11-juin The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 11-juin Legends of Talia: Arcadia 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 11-juin orbit.industries 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 07-juin May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 07-juin Vampire’s Fall: Origins 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-juin Tyrant’s Blessing 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 08-juin 20XX 14,49 € -50% 7,24€ 21-juin Ruin Raiders 15,99 € -50% 7,99€ 08-juin Mars Base 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 08-juin Monorail Stories 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 08-juin KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era 4,39 € -50% 2,19€ 16-juin Jigsaw Kitties 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 14-juin Raiders Of The Lost Island 10,79 € -50% 5,39€ 28-mai Final Vendetta 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 21-juin Heaven Dust 6,59 € -50% 3,29€ 20-juin Wenjia 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-juin Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 08-juin Back Again 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 08-juin Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 08-juin Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 08-juin Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 08-juin Super Jagger Bomb 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 08-juin Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 08-juin Casual Challenge Players’ Club 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 08-juin Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 08-juin Hell Pages 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 08-juin ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 3 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin ACA NEOGEO NAM-1975 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin ACA NEOGEO ZED BLADE 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin ACA NEOGEO TOP HUNTER RODDY & CATHY 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 3 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 2 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin ACA NEOGEO REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN IV 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin ACA NEOGEO 2020 SUPER BASEBALL 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-juin Pizza Tycoon 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 23-juin Jade Order 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 22-juin Drift Legends 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 22-juin PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 31-mai Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 11-juin Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 28-mai Parasite Pack 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 28-mai The Wizard and The Slug 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 28-mai REMOTE LIFE 17,99 € -50% 8,99€ 28-mai Anodyne 2: Return to Dust 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 28-mai Back in 1995 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 28-mai Clone Drone in the Danger Zone 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 10-juin Gang Beasts 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 10-juin Cartoon Tower Defense 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Table Soccer Foosball 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Easy Flight Simulator 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Beat Them All 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin ELO 1100 Chess 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Gorilla Big Adventure 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin WWII Tank Battle Arena 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Mission Commando 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Superpanda 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Galagi Shooter 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Kiddy Memory 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Handball Pelota 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Jumping Bricks Ball 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Blob Quest 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Frog Ball Rerolled 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Jumping Helix Ball 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Medieval Tower Defense 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 18-juin Galactic Invasion 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Block Puzzle 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin 3D Air Hockey 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Hammer 2 Reloaded 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 18-juin Pinball Frenzy 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Ninja Epic Adventure 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Air Stunt Racing 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 18-juin Extreme Snowboard 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 18-juin Word Chef 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 18-juin Urban Street Fighting 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin 3D Box Sokoban 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin International Basketball 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 18-juin Space Invasion 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Space Tanks 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin International Boxing 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 18-juin Curling 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 18-juin Hunter Shooting Camp 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 18-juin Zombie Apocalypse 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Fantasy Cards 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Offroad Mini Racing 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Bounce Mania 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Jumping Stack Ball 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin International Table Tennis 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Universal Flight Simulator 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 18-juin Pyramids Slot Machines 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 18-juin Hover Racer 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Magic Pen Color Book 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Ace Strike 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Superpanda 2 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin World Soccer Cup 2022 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Mania Fish 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Micro Stunt Machina 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 18-juin Chenso Club 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 08-juin From Space 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 08-juin Doom & Destiny Worlds 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-juin Miner Warfare 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 02-juin Doom & Destiny Advanced 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 02-juin Doom & Destiny 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 02-juin Battle for Blood 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Tap Tap Legions 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 18-juin Legend of Numbers 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 18-juin Ages of Mages: The last keeper 10,99 € -50% 5,49€ 18-juin Emergency Driver Simulator 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 15-juin Driving World: Aspen 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 15-juin PI.EXE 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 17-juin SIMULACRA 12,99 € -45% 7,14€ 08-juin The Shapeshifting Detective 12,99 € -45% 7,14€ 08-juin Niche – a genetics survival game 17,99 € -45% 9,89€ 06-juin Football Killer 6,99 € -45% 3,84€ 31-mai Beholgar 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 14-juin Best Month Ever! 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 07-juin Dreamscaper 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 08-juin Dark Deity 21,99 € -40% 13,19€ 08-juin Airborne Kingdom 21,99 € -40% 13,19€ 08-juin Hatup 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 08-juin Freezer Pops 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 08-juin Rayland 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 08-juin Alan Wake Remastered 29,99 € -40% 17,99€ 07-juin Nobody Saves the World 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 30-mai Figment 1 + Figment 2 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 23-juin Redemption Reapers 49,99 € -40% 29,99€ 06-juin Shotgun Farmers 8,19 € -40% 4,91€ 29-mai PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 29-mai Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy 17,99 € -40% 10,79€ 28-mai Voyage 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 28-mai Long Live The Queen 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 28-mai Angels with Scaly Wings 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 28-mai Bush Hockey League 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 09-juin The Company Man 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 15-juin Saboteur! 7,00 € -40% 4,20€ 08-juin Farm Expert 2018 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 08-juin Farm Mechanic Simulator 27,99 € -40% 16,79€ 08-juin Saboteur II: Avenging Angel 7,00 € -40% 4,20€ 08-juin Truck Mechanic Simulator 27,99 € -40% 16,79€ 08-juin Lust for Darkness 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 08-juin Preventive Strike 1,79 € -40% 1,07€ 08-juin Saboteur SiO 8,99 € -40% 5,39€ 08-juin Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 08-juin Construction Machines Simulator 27,99 € -40% 16,79€ 08-juin Candleman 13,99 € -36% 8,99€ 20-juin Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim 19,99 € -35% 12,99€ 07-juin Vivid Knight 12,49 € -35% 8,11€ 27-mai Clouzy! 12,49 € -34% 8,24€ 08-juin Anuchard 14,99 € -34% 9,89€ 08-juin Godstrike 12,49 € -34% 8,24€ 08-juin 39 Days to Mars 12,49 € -33% 8,36€ 21-juin Sakura Succubus 6 9,99 € -33% 6,69€ 11-juin Crystal Goddess 5,99 € -33% 4,01€ 11-juin Sakura Cupid 9,99 € -33% 6,69€ 11-juin Furry Hentai Tangram 2,99 € -33% 2,00€ 11-juin Sakura Neko Calculator 4,99 € -33% 3,34€ 11-juin The Answer is 42 2,99 € -33% 2,00€ 14-juin Heaven Dust 2 14,99 € -33% 9,99€ 20-juin Devil Slayer Raksasi 14,99 € -33% 9,99€ 20-juin Haiku, the Robot 18,99 € -33% 12,72€ 28-mai Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 04-juin BOT.vinnik Chess 2 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 04-juin Froggy Crossing 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 18-juin Worm Run 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 18-juin Archery Escape 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 18-juin Flip The Buddy 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 18-juin Delivery From the Pain 12,99 € -31% 8,99€ 20-juin Yeah！Fighting Girl 14,00 € -30% 9,80€ 24-juin Sunwards 14,00 € -30% 9,80€ 24-juin Kaiju Wars 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 07-juin Strike Buster Prototype 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 13-juin Reversi Let’s Go 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 20-juin Cruel Bands Career 3,99 € -30% 2,79€ 20-juin An NPC’s Odyssey 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 20-juin The Wake 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 20-juin Never Breakup 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 20-juin Arrog 3,99 € -30% 2,79€ 20-juin Duel on Board 6,59 € -30% 4,61€ 20-juin Gomoku Let’s Go 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 20-juin AngerForce: Reloaded 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 20-juin Tricky Thief 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 08-juin Lacuna 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 23-juin Deadly Days 18,99 € -30% 13,29€ 23-juin Arcade Archives SUPER PAC-MAN 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin Arcade Archives DRAGON BUSTER 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin Arcade Archives YOUKAI DOUCHUKI 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin Arcade Archives GAPLUS 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin Arcade Archives DRAGON SPIRIT 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin Arcade Archives MAPPY 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin Arcade Archives PAC-MAN 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin Arcade Archives XEVIOUS 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin Arcade Archives THE LEGEND OF VALKYRIE 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin King Lucas 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 06-juin Spell Casting: Purrfectly Portable Edition 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 06-juin Captain Cat 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 06-juin Circuits 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 06-juin Billy 101 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 07-juin Steel Defier 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 07-juin The Guise 5,99 € -30% 4,19€ 07-juin Gunman Tales 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 07-juin EAGLETALON vs. HORDE OF THE FLIES 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 08-juin TETRA 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 08-juin Assault ChaingunS KM 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 08-juin De: Yabatanien 12,99 € -30% 9,09€ 08-juin Weedcraft Inc 24,99 € -25% 18,74€ 07-juin Cat Cafe Manager 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 08-juin One More Island 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 08-juin Super Planet Life 9,99 € -25% 7,49€ 15-juin The Library of Babel 18,99 € -25% 14,24€ 04-juin Cake Bash 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 18-juin Terracotta 18,33 € -20% 14,66€ 08-juin Sherlock Holmes The Awakened 39,99 € -20% 31,99€ 22-juin Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx 17,99 € -20% 14,39€ 07-juin Waifu Space Conquest 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 14-juin Clive ‘N’ Wrench 28,99 € -20% 23,19€ 21-juin A Building Full of Cats 2,99 € -20% 2,39€ 04-juin The House of Da Vinci 3 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 29-mai Titanium Hound 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 07-juin Cyber Citizen Shockman 5,99 € -20% 4,79€ 08-juin Halftime Heroes 4,99 € -15% 4,24€ 31-mai Pixel Game Maker Series Tentacled Terrors Tyrannize Terra! 11,99 € -15% 10,19€ 27-mai Coromon 19,99 € -10% 17,99€ 08-juin Rumble Sus 4,99 € -10% 4,49€ 20-juin Gardenia 14,99 € -10% 13,49€ 08-juin Quantum Storm 3,99 € -10% 3,59€ 08-juin