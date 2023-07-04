Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en juin 2023, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon.

Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 30 juin :

01./01. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {7 900¥}

02./New. – Pikmin 2 (Nintendo) [22.6.2023] {3 000¥}

03./00. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2 990¥}

04./New. – Pikmin 1 (Nintendo) [22.6.2023] {3 000¥}

05./04. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750¥}

06./00. – Persona 4 Golden (Atlus) [19.1.2023] {1 980¥}

07./New. – Etrian Odyssey III HD (Atlus) [01.6.2023] {4 467¥}

08./New. – Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (Spike-Chunsoft) [30.6.2023] {6 980¥}

09./02. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678¥}

10./13. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3 990¥}

11./10. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578¥}

12./00. – NBA 2K23 (Take-Two) [09.9.2022] {6 600¥}

13./05. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500¥}

14./03. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578¥}

15./New. – Etrian Odyssey HD (Atlus) [01.6.2023] {4 467¥}

16./New. – Etrian Odyssey II HD (Atlus) [01.6.2023] {4 467¥}

17./15. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960¥}

18./07. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920¥}

19./09. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {1 530¥}

20./00. – We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (Bandai-Namco) [01.6.2023]