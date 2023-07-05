Comme chaque mois, Nintendo présente le nouveau classement des téléchargements sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe via les notifications de la console. Ce classement est consultable dans l’onglet “Nouvelles” de la Nintendo Switch. Les 15 jeux les plus téléchargés sur l’eShop européen en juin 2023 :

01./01. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {69.99€ / £59.99}

02./02. – Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

03./03. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

04./New. – Pikmin 1 + 2 (Nintendo) [21.6.2023] {49.99€ / £39.99}

05./New. – Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous Europe) [27.6.2023] {39.99€ / £34.99}

06./05. – Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

07./04. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

08./12. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {59.99€ / £49.99}

09./08. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

10./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [15.12.2020] {4.29€ / £3.89}

11./09. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021] {59.99€ / £49.99}

12./10. – New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) [11.1.2019] {59.99€ / £49.99}

13./06. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {69.99€ / £59.99}

14./15. – Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) [27.10.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

15./00. – Pokémon Violet (Nintendo) [18.11.2022] {59.99€ / £49.99}