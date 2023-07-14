Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Ils partagent également des palmarès pour l’année entière, et pour le premier semestre, et c’est ce dernier que nous avons obtenu aujourd’hui ! Le Top 30 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop entre janvier et juin 2023, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon.

Voici le dernier Top 30 logiciel du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er janvier au 30 juin 2023 :

01./New. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {7 900 ¥}

02./New. – Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo) [20.1.2023] {7 600 ¥}

03./00. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578 ¥}

04./00. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500 ¥}

05./New. – Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 (Capcom) [14.4.2023] {3 990 ¥}

06./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678 ¥}

07./New. – Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (Capcom) [14.4.2023] {3 990 ¥}

08./New. – Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) [24.2.2023] {6 500 ¥}

09./00. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {7 990 ¥}

10./00. – Pokémon Scarlet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500 ¥}

11./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750 ¥}

12./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {4 378 ¥}

13./New. – Persona 4 Golden (Atlus) [19.1.2023] {1 980 ¥}

14./00. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578 ¥}

15./00. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960 ¥}

16./00. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920 ¥}

17./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {1 530 ¥}

18./00. – Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500¥}

19./New. – Persona 3 Portable (Atlus) [19.1.2023] {1 980 ¥}

20./00. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2 990 ¥}

21./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520 ¥}

22./00. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {4 300 ¥}

23./00. – Kirby’s Dream Buffet (Nintendo) [17.8.2022] {1 500 ¥}

24./New. – Final Fantasy V (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] {2 200 ¥}

25./New. – Final Fantasy VI (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] {2 200 ¥}

26./New. – PowerWash Simulator (Square-Enix) [31.1.2023] {2 970 ¥}

27./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020] {6 930 ¥}

28./New. – Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous) [26.1.2023] {5 478 ¥}

29./00. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {6 500 ¥}

30./New. – Pikmin 2 (Nintendo) [22.6.2023] {3 000 ¥}