Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Disney Illusion Island

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Alien War 2 Dogfight

Animal Farm Parking

Calm Waters

D-Corp

Eden’s Last Surprise

Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise

Heist Force

Hospital Doctor: Fix Me Up for Kids

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara

Luna & Monsters Tower Defense

Magic Exposure: Yuri Visual Novel

Mr. Run and Jump

Operate Now: Hospital

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup

Patrick’s Parabox

Pixel Game Maker Series Angel’s Gear

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe

Psychic 5: Eternal

Radiant Tale

Ramp Car Racing

Ring Racer

Skeljump

Super Dinoblasters

Super Intern Story

Sword & Fairy Inn 2

Sword of Glory

The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame

This Way Madness Lies

Venice 2089

Watch

Words of Wisdom

Working Hard Collection

Yggdra Union

Zombie Hunter: D-Day

Zoo Park Story

Nintendo Switch Online :



Zelda : Oracle of Ages et Oracle of Seasons

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Blasphemous 2

Démo de la semaine :

Les DLC de la semaine :

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – Ch. Desuhiko: Charisma Killed the Cat

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks :Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022 24,99 € -96% 0,99€ 14-août Last Encounter 13,49 € -93% 0,99€ 13-août Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 13-août Fly Punch Boom! 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 21-août The Blind Prophet 24,99 € -92% 1,99€ 26-août Stellar Interface 12,99 € -92% 1,03€ 01-août Cooking Tycoons 2 – 3 in 1 Bundle 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 20-août Eastern Euro Truck Simulator: Real Offroad Car Driving Game Sim 4×4 Mud 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 12-août All-Star Fruit Racing 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 16-août Banners of Ruin 17,99 € -90% 1,79€ 16-août Defend the Rook 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 16-août Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager 17,99 € -90% 1,79€ 16-août As Far As The Eye 20,99 € -90% 2,09€ 16-août Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 16-août Jessika 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 24-août The Innsmouth Case 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 24-août Encodya 29,99 € -90% 2,99€ 24-août Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 24-août Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 24-août Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 24-août Shakes on a Plane 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 24-août Deep Diving Adventures 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-août The Church in the Darkness 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 31-juil Cinders 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 30-juil WARSAW 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 06-août City Super Hero 3D – Flying Legend Warriors Deluxe Simulator 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 12-août Merge Your Room 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août Zoo Dentist 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août ABC Search With Me 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août ABC Follow Me: Food Festival 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août AnimaLudo 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août Gangsta Paradise 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août Super Dino 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août ABC Follow Me: Animals 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août Checkers for Kids 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août Sky Games 12,99 € -90% 1,29€ 22-août Mermaid Story 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août ABC Match with Me 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août Crazy Trucks 12,99 € -90% 1,29€ 22-août Perfect Traffic Simulator 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-août ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition 59,99 € -90% 5,99€ 30-juil Zodiakalik 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 20-août Marmoset 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 20-août Moon Raider 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 20-août Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 26-août Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 15-août Hospital Doctor – Fix me up for KIDS (Boys & Girls) 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 14-août Tyd wag vir Niemand 8,99 € -88% 1,07€ 25-août Fantasy Checkers 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 22-août The Legend of Ninja 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 22-août Fall Gummies 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 22-août Among Pipes 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 22-août 3 in 1: Fashion Games! 24,99 € -88% 2,99€ 20-août Xenon Racer 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 16-août Beasties 14,99 € -87% 1,95€ 31-juil Nirvana 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 24-août Police Cop Hot Pursuit – Car Racing Driving Simulator Real 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 14-août Azurebreak Heroes 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 13-août Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 13-août Event Horizon: Space Defense 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 20-août Pew Paw 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 20-août Corridor Z 7,99 € -85% 1,19€ 10-août Turn-Based Strategy Bundle 57,49 € -85% 8,62€ 16-août Liberated 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 15-août Neo Cab 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 31-juil XCOM 2 Collection 49,99 € -85% 7,49€ 02-août Bonkies 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 30-juil My Memory of Us 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 30-juil Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition 39,99 € -85% 5,99€ 31-juil Space Raiders in Space 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 22-août The Treflik Family 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 22-août The Stillness of the Wind 11,49 € -84% 1,83€ 31-juil Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen 29,99 € -83% 5,09€ 02-août Unravel Two 29,99 € -83% 5,09€ 31-juil Paratopic 5,49 € -82% 0,99€ 20-août Spider Solitaire BLACK 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 26-août Solitaire Klondike BLACK 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 26-août NecroWorm 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 16-août Forklift Extreme Ultra Edition 16,99 € -80% 3,39€ 26-août Forklift Extreme 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 26-août The Legend of Dark Witch 6,99 € -80% 1,39€ 16-août Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch Story:COMBAT 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 16-août An American Werewolf in L.A. 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-août Hammer Kid 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 10-août Family Tree 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 10-août Without Escape 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 10-août Legend of Keepers Collection 26,29 € -80% 5,25€ 16-août Tents and Trees 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-août 80’s OVERDRIVE 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 04-août FAR: Lone Sails 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 24-août Minute of Islands 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 24-août A Juggler’s Tale 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 24-août Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 24-août Interrogation: You will be deceived 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 24-août FLASHOUT 3 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 08-août KURSK 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-août Remains 9,75 € -80% 1,95€ 31-juil Think of the Children 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 31-juil FRAMED Collection 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 31-juil WWE 2K Battlegrounds 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 02-août Double Cross 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 13-août The King’s Bird 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 13-août Cyber Hook 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 13-août REZ PLZ 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 13-août Joggernauts 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 13-août Adventures of Chris 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 13-août Mable & The Wood 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 13-août Restless Soul 14,75 € -80% 2,95€ 13-août Nira 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 13-août Bite the Bullet 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 13-août Lila’s Sky Ark 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 13-août Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-juil Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 31-juil BioShock: The Collection 49,99 € -80% 9,99€ 02-août Fin and the Ancient Mystery 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 13-août Xenon Valkyrie+ 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-juil Riddled Corpses EX 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-juil Carnival Games 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 02-août Borderlands Legendary Collection 49,99 € -80% 9,99€ 02-août Lost in Random 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 31-juil Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 30-juil Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 02-août Sweet Bakery Tycoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-août GoNNER 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-août Super Kickers League 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 31-juil INSTANT Chef Party 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 31-juil Night Call 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 03-août Fantasy Friends 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 31-juil 夕鬼 零 Yuoni: Rises 10,99 € -80% 2,19€ 10-août Mosaic 17,99 € -80% 3,59€ 03-août Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 31-juil Out There: Ω The Alliance 13,00 € -80% 2,60€ 03-août GONNER2 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 03-août Uurnog Uurnlimited 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-août Retrace: Memories of Death 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 03-août Kayko & Kokosh Coloring Book 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 22-août Fantasy Tower Defense 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 22-août Rally Race Car Simulator Poly : World Driver Arcade Real Driving Games Sim 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 11-août The Dwarf Kingdom – Magic World of War vs Orks and Dragon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 11-août Uphill Rush Water Park Racing 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 20-août Animals Transport Simulator – Car Driving & Parking Games Real Zoo Park 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 10-août The Zombie Smasher – Dead Apocalyptic Killer Car Driving & Parking Games Survival 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 10-août Sudoku Classic 6,09 € -76% 1,49€ 26-août Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea 24,99 € -76% 5,99€ 31-juil Quell Zen 7,79 € -75% 1,94€ 13-août Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 13-août Swapperoo 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 13-août For The Warp 16,49 € -75% 4,12€ 10-août Ashen 35,99 € -75% 8,99€ 06-août What Remains of Edith Finch 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 06-août Telling Lies 16,99 € -75% 4,19€ 06-août Smoots World Cup Tennis 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 26-août Eight Dragons 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 26-août The Last Dead End 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 26-août Exodemon 12,99 € -75% 3,24€ 26-août Spirit Arena 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 26-août MiniGolf Tour 10,99 € -75% 2,74€ 26-août KAUIL’S TREASURE 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 26-août Indiecalypse 12,99 € -75% 3,24€ 26-août Reknum 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 26-août Smoots Golf 12,99 € -75% 3,24€ 26-août Space Revenge 10,99 € -75% 2,74€ 26-août Evil Inside 12,99 € -75% 3,24€ 26-août Elliot 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 26-août Super Hyperactive Ninja 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 26-août Inukari – Chase of Deception 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 26-août Liberated: Enhanced Edition 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 15-août Nine Parchments 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 09-août Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 09-août Trine Enchanted Edition 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 09-août Trine: Ultimate Collection 49,99 € -75% 12,49€ 09-août Trine 2: Complete Story 16,99 € -75% 4,24€ 09-août Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince 34,99 € -75% 8,74€ 09-août XEL 18,99 € -75% 4,74€ 24-août Masters of Anima 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 01-août Switch ‘N’ Shoot 3,89 € -75% 0,99€ 31-juil Singled Out 4,39 € -75% 1,09€ 31-juil Ghost Grab 3000 4,39 € -75% 1,09€ 31-juil NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 02-août NBA 2K23 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 02-août Fe 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 31-juil PGA TOUR 2K21 59,99 € -75% 14,99€ 02-août BioShock 2 Remastered 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 02-août Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 02-août EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 21-août Evoland Legendary Edition 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 06-août Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 06-août Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 06-août Gems of Magic: Double Pack 17,99 € -75% 4,49€ 06-août Gems of Magic: Lost Family 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 06-août Go! Fish Go! 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 20-août Match 3 Adventure Collection 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 06-août Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest 13,99 € -75% 3,49€ 03-août West of Dead 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 03-août Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 03-août Ganryu 2 – Hakuma Kojiro 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 31-juil Bad North: Jotunn Edition 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 03-août Atomicrops 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 03-août Kingdom: New Lands 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 03-août Plumber Puzzles 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 20-août INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 30-juil Northgard 34,99 € -72% 9,79€ 06-août Sky Races 3,49 € -72% 0,99€ 20-août Donut County 11,99 € -71% 3,49€ 06-août RoboPhobik 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 26-août Cubers: Arena 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 02-août Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition 17,99 € -70% 5,39€ 31-juil Gone Home 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 06-août Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 31-juil Tallowmere 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 02-août Gorogoa 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 06-août XPOSED SWITCHED 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 10-août Rubber Bandits 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 25-août Thunder Kid II: Null Mission 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 10-août Super Star Blast 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 06-août Spencer 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 06-août Radon Break 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 06-août M.A.C.E. Space Shooter 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 06-août Ghost Blade HD 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 10-août Pyramid Quest 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 06-août Pizza Tycoon 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 24-août Deadly Days 18,99 € -70% 5,69€ 24-août Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 23-août AeternoBlade II 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 23-août MudRunner – American Wilds 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 01-août VAMPYR 39,99 € -70% 11,99€ 01-août AeternoBlade 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 23-août Crazy Strike Bowling EX 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 23-août HEROINE ANTHEM ZERO episode 1 12,99 € -70% 3,89€ 02-août Conga Master Party! 8,99 € -70% 2,69€ 20-août In Other Waters 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 31-juil MouseCraft 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 30-juil Genesis Noir 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 31-juil Superola and the Lost Burgers 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 20-août Demon’s Tier+ 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 30-juil SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 20-août Dream 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 02-août Suzerain 16,99 € -70% 5,09€ 31-juil Star Renegades 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 03-août Andro Dunos II 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 31-juil Pixel Boy – Lost in the Castle 4,50 € -70% 1,35€ 19-août El Gancho 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 03-août Ravva and the Cyclops Curse 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 03-août Breakneck City 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 03-août Queeny Army 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 03-août Explosive Candy World 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 03-août GLO 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 03-août Crazy Gravity 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 03-août 890B 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 03-août Mastho is Together 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 03-août Monster Prom: XXL 15,99 € -69% 4,95€ 26-août Resident Evil Revelations 2 24,99 € -68% 7,99€ 02-août Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 15-août Burnout Paradise Remastered 29,99 € -67% 9,89€ 31-juil Kittens and Yarn 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 13-août Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy 29,99 € -67% 9,89€ 02-août BIRFIA 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 13-août Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition 29,99 € -67% 9,89€ 02-août Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection 29,99 € -67% 9,89€ 02-août Mega Man 11 29,99 € -67% 9,89€ 02-août Rail Trail 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 20-août Pipes Master 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 20-août Foxy’s Coin Hunt 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 20-août Bounce Journey 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 20-août Tactical Mind 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 20-août Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion 14,99 € -66% 5,09€ 13-août Blue Fire 19,99 € -66% 6,79€ 13-août Murder by Numbers 12,49 € -66% 4,24€ 02-août REDO! 9,99 € -65% 3,49€ 15-août Henchman Story 14,99 € -65% 5,24€ 15-août Sheepo 10,99 € -65% 3,84€ 15-août Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 39,99 € -65% 13,99€ 06-août The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day 14,99 € -65% 5,24€ 30-juil Death Coming 6,99 € -65% 2,44€ 30-juil Time Loader 14,99 € -65% 5,24€ 30-juil Biped 14,95 € -65% 5,23€ 30-juil Drunken Fist 2 : Zombie Hangover 7,99 € -65% 2,79€ 03-août Florence 5,49 € -64% 1,99€ 06-août Rotating Brave 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-août The Park 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 02-août Last Stop 20,99 € -60% 8,39€ 06-août Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight 13,99 € -60% 5,59€ 31-juil Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition 44,99 € -60% 17,99€ 02-août Minoria 16,79 € -60% 6,71€ 31-juil Evertried 16,79 € -60% 6,71€ 31-juil SHAPE SUITABLE 7,49 € -60% 2,99€ 22-août Q REMASTERED 7,01 € -60% 2,80€ 22-août Hell Pages 8,99 € -60% 3,59€ 10-août Empire of Angels IV 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 10-août Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 10-août Trigger Witch 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 10-août Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 22-août Regular Factory: Escape Room 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 08-août Tested on Humans: Escape Room 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 08-août Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 08-août Right and Down 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 08-août Spyro Reignited Trilogy 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 06-août Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 06-août Between Time: Escape Room 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 08-août Curse of the Dead Gods 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 01-août Shady Part of Me 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 01-août Kraken Academy!! 16,99 € -60% 6,79€ 31-juil Paradise Killer 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 31-juil No Longer Home 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 31-juil Winds Of Change 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 30-juil BUTCHER 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 30-juil Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 02-août Onimusha: Warlords 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 02-août BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 02-août Mega Man X Legacy Collection 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 02-août Darkwood 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 30-juil BioShock Remastered 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 02-août Project Warlock 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 30-juil Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 30-juil Resident Evil Revelations 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 02-août Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 02-août Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 06-août Jigsaw Fun: Greatest Cities 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 06-août Backbone 24,99 € -60% 9,99€ 03-août INSTANT SPORTS All-Stars 24,99 € -60% 9,99€ 31-juil Immortus Temporus 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 03-août Ball laB 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 03-août Venus: Improbable Dream 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 03-août Pets No More 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-août Vampire’s Fall: Origins 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 10-août Rise: Race The Future 17,99 € -60% 7,19€ 10-août War of Ships 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 20-août Corner Driver 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 20-août Samurai Warrior 2,29 € -57% 0,99€ 20-août Twelve Minutes 20,99 € -52% 9,99€ 06-août 64 2,69 € -52% 1,29€ 22-août SGC – Short Games Collection #1 10,99 € -50% 5,49€ 14-août Dungeon and Gravestone 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 24-août BQM -BlockQuest Maker- 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 24-août tERRORbane 15,99 € -50% 7,99€ 22-août Amazing Princess Sarah 6,49 € -50% 3,24€ 26-août Beholgar 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 16-août Why Pizza? 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 16-août Go Rally 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 24-août Almost My Floor 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 16-août Amazing Superhero Squad 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 16-août Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 16-août Hillbilly Doomsday 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 16-août Silenced: The House 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 16-août Witchcrafty 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 16-août MEGALAN 11 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 16-août If Found… 10,99 € -50% 5,49€ 06-août The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition 59,99 € -50% 29,99€ 06-août Smelter 16,79 € -50% 8,39€ 31-juil Conan Chop Chop 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août Lost Ruins 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 31-juil Mundaun 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 06-août I Am Dead 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 06-août Hermitage: Strange Case Files 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 07-août The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 06-août Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 06-août The Artful Escape 17,49 € -50% 8,69€ 06-août Squabble 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 16-août Rise of the Third Power 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 31-juil Astalon: Tears of the Earth 16,79 € -50% 8,39€ 31-juil Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 03-août What The Fork 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 16-août V.O.I.D. 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 26-août DreamBall 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-août Cards of the Dead 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-août Surface Rush 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-août WAIFU IMPACT 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-août Retro Pixel Racers 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-août The Lost Cube 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-août Wizodd 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-août Light Up The Room 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-août Galactic Wars EX 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 26-août Street Racer Underground 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 26-août Rodent Warriors 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-août Square Keeper 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-août Superola Champion Edition 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-août Vesper: Zero Light Edition 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 10-août Tower Princess 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 17-août Viviette 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 24-août Alvastia Chronicles 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 16-août Armed Emeth 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 16-août Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 16-août Santa´s Monster Shootout 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 06-août Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 10-août Rayland 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-août Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 10-août Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 10-août Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 10-août Heaven Dust 6,59 € -50% 3,29€ 22-août Wenjia 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 22-août Perry Pig Jump 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 06-août Swamp Defense 2 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 06-août Marble Power Blast 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 06-août Bubble Shooter DX 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 06-août Balance Blox 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 06-août Waifu Uncovered 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 10-août MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 10-août Bonds of the Skies 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 16-août Liege Dragon 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 16-août Boreal Blade 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 09-août Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 06-août Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-août Diablo III: Eternal Collection 59,99 € -50% 29,99€ 06-août Velocity Noodle 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 15-août A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 01-août Aeon Must Die! 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 01-août Call of Cthulhu 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 01-août OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 01-août OlliOlli: Switch Stance 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 02-août Milanoir 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 02-août Semblance 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 02-août Monster Train First Class 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 02-août John Wick Hex 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 02-août Black Future ’88 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG 27,99 € -50% 13,99€ 08-août Supreme Car Race on Highway Simulator – Ultimate Driving Games Poly Experience 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 14-août Mini Metro 8,49 € -50% 4,24€ 31-juil Lone Ruin 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 31-juil Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Cloud Version 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 30-juil OlliOlli World 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 02-août DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 30-juil L.A. Noire 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 02-août New Tales from the Borderlands 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 02-août Ultra Foodmess 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 13-août Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 30-juil JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 30-juil DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 30-juil DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 30-juil Resident Evil 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 02-août Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 07-août OKAMI HD 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 02-août Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition 20,99 € -50% 10,49€ 22-août Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 30-juil Mail Mole 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 20-août Resident Evil 5 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août My Friend Peppa Pig 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 30-juil resident evil 4 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août Resident Evil 6 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août Resident Evil 0 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août Capcom Fighting Collection 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 07-août Ryan’s Rescue Squad 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 30-juil New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 02-août Island Farmer 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 13-août Dragon Fury 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 05-août Into The Dark 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 05-août Voxelgram 6,59 € -50% 3,29€ 29-juil Magicians’ Chase : Missing Curry Recipe 7,49 € -50% 3,74€ 06-août Greedroid 12,00 € -50% 6,00€ 06-août Ekstase 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 31-juil Hell’s High Harmonizers 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 06-août Dead by Daylight 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 30-juil Superliminal 17,99 € -50% 8,99€ dans 7 heures. The Longest Road on Earth 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 03-août Wolfstride 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 03-août Blind Fate: Edo no Yami 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 06-août Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-août Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 03-août Townscaper 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 03-août GRANDIA HD Collection 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 01-août Stack Tower Up 3D Builder Simulator Don’t Crash 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 11-août Railways 4,99 € -50% 2,50€ 06-août Truck Simulator 2 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 17-août Sports Car Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 17-août Offroad Night Racing 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 17-août Car Dealer Driver 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-août New York City Driver 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 17-août Car Parking Simulator 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 17-août Car Factory Driver 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 17-août City Bus Driving Simulator 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 17-août Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 17-août Street Racing: Tokyo Rush 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 17-août Farming Life 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 10-août Mad Experiments: Escape Room 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 10-août Bus Driver Simulator Countryside 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 10-août Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 10-août RMX Real Motocross 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 10-août Demolish & Build 2018 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 10-août Mr. Prepper 15,49 € -50% 7,74€ 10-août Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 10-août Junkyard Builder 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-août Tank Mechanic Simulator 17,99 € -50% 8,99€ 10-août Road Builder 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 10-août Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska 17,99 € -50% 8,99€ 10-août Bus Driver Simulator 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 10-août Fishing Adventure 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 10-août Dirt Bike Insanity 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 10-août Demolish & Build Classic 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 10-août Mega Man Legacy Collection 14,99 € -47% 7,94€ 02-août Crystal Ortha 14,99 € -45% 8,24€ 16-août Figment 1 + Figment 2 39,99 € -45% 21,99€ 24-août Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition 22,99 € -43% 12,99€ 06-août Sayonara Wild Hearts 11,99 € -42% 6,99€ 06-août Summertime Madness 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 16-août Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 16-août Perky Little Things 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 16-août Music Racer 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 16-août 35MM 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 16-août Succubus With Guns 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 16-août Ultra Age 29,99 € -40% 17,99€ 31-juil Arcadia Fallen 20,99 € -40% 12,59€ 02-août The Witch’s House MV 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 31-juil The Pathless 37,99 € -40% 22,79€ 06-août Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 31-juil Brave Dungeon -The Meaning of Justice- 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 16-août Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk and Milk outside a bag of milk outside a bag of milk 7,99 € -40% 4,79€ 22-août The Testament of Sherlock Holmes 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 24-août Stick Fight: The Game 6,00 € -40% 3,60€ 25-août Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- 17,99 € -40% 10,79€ 25-août Kitty Love -Way to look for love- 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 25-août Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 25-août Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 25-août Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 25-août Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance 13,99 € -40% 8,39€ 10-août Albacete Warrior 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 10-août SnowRunner 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 01-août Citizen Sleeper 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 31-juil Bratz: Flaunt your fashion 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 30-juil CoComelon: Play with JJ 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 30-juil Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 30-juil Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure! 29,99 € -40% 17,99€ 30-juil An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs 16,99 € -40% 10,19€ 30-juil Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator 16,99 € -40% 10,19€ 30-juil DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders 29,99 € -40% 17,99€ 30-juil Ben 10 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 30-juil Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 06-août Blossom’s Bloom Boutique 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 06-août The Darkest Tales 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 06-août Kids Vs Parents 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 31-juil Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 03-août Sunwards 14,00 € -40% 8,40€ 21-août Yeah！Fighting Girl 14,00 € -40% 8,40€ 21-août Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 15,49 € -40% 9,29€ 10-août Farm Manager 2022 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 10-août Aquarist 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 10-août Fishing Star World Tour 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 18-août Hidden Paws Mystery 3,99 € -38% 2,49€ 30-juil A Memoir Blue 6,99 € -36% 4,49€ 06-août Hindsight 13,99 € -36% 8,99€ 06-août Candleman 13,99 € -36% 8,99€ 22-août Lost Artifacts: Soulstone 2,99 € -35% 1,94€ 10-août My Dangerous Life 12,99 € -35% 8,44€ 07-août Wings of Bluestar 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 10-août Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack 49,99 € -35% 32,49€ 25-août Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun 69,99 € -35% 45,49€ 25-août A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version 59,99 € -35% 38,99€ 01-août Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between 12,99 € -35% 8,44€ 31-juil Mutropolis 19,99 € -35% 12,99€ 02-août Maquette 18,99 € -34% 12,49€ 06-août The Outer Worlds 29,99 € -34% 19,79€ 02-août Heaven Dust 2 14,99 € -33% 9,99€ 22-août Devil Slayer Raksasi 14,99 € -33% 9,99€ 22-août Zodiacats 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 13-août Resident Evil 3 Cloud 29,99 € -33% 20,09€ 02-août Sifu 39,99 € -33% 26,79€ 03-août Neon White 21,99 € -32% 14,99€ 06-août Delivery From the Pain 12,99 € -31% 8,99€ 22-août Hyper Shapes 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 26-août 30-in-1 Game Collection 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 02-août Party Planet 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 02-août Guess the Character 2,99 € -30% 2,09€ 26-août Kawaii Slime Arena 5,99 € -30% 4,19€ 26-août LootLite 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 26-août Astronite 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 26-août TEMPUS 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 26-août Island Cities 2,99 € -30% 2,09€ 16-août The Smile Alchemist 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 16-août Heirs of the Kings 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 16-août Overrogue 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 16-août Legend of Ixtona 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 16-août Under the Warehouse 5,99 € -30% 4,19€ 10-août Reversi Let’s Go 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 22-août Cruel Bands Career 3,99 € -30% 2,79€ 22-août An NPC’s Odyssey 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 22-août The Wake 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 22-août Never Breakup 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 22-août Arrog 3,99 € -30% 2,79€ 22-août Duel on Board 6,59 € -30% 4,61€ 22-août Gomoku Let’s Go 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 22-août AngerForce: Reloaded 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 22-août Omen of Sorrow 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 10-août Hyper-5 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 10-août Fairy Elements 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 16-août Pixel Driver 5,99 € -30% 4,19€ 14-août Itorah 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 24-août Lacuna 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 24-août Super Jumpy Ball 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 14-août Total Arcade Racing 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 14-août Snake vs Snake 3,99 € -30% 2,79€ 14-août Beacon Pines 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 31-juil Timber Tennis: Versus 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 30-juil PAW Patrol: On a Roll! 29,99 € -30% 20,99€ 30-juil Constellations 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 06-août Inhabit 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 06-août BROK the InvestiGator 24,99 € -30% 17,49€ 30-juil Spy Bros. 7,99 € -30% 5,59€ 06-août Lamplight City 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 02-août Unforeseen Incidents 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 02-août Growbot 16,99 € -30% 11,89€ 02-août House Flipper 24,99 € -30% 17,49€ 10-août Castle Renovator 13,99 € -30% 9,79€ 10-août Animal Shelter Simulator 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 10-août Ship Graveyard Simulator 12,49 € -30% 8,74€ 10-août Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon 13,99 € -30% 9,79€ 10-août Totally Accurate Battle Simulator 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 25-août Mini Motorways 13,99 € -25% 10,49€ 31-juil It Takes Two 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 31-juil Resident Evil Village Cloud 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 02-août Resident Evil 2 Cloud 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 02-août Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 02-août Shinsekai Into the Depths 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 02-août Peppa Pig: World Adventures 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 30-juil Last Labyrinth -Lucidity Lost- 34,99 € -25% 26,24€ 02-août Backpack Twins 11,99 € -25% 8,99€ 02-août NOSTALGIC TRAIN 12,99 € -25% 9,74€ 02-août The Longing 14,99 € -25% 11,24€ 02-août Lonesome Village 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 02-août Railbound 12,99 € -25% 9,74€ 22-août Storyteller 13,99 € -21% 10,99€ 06-août Hunahpu Quest. Mechanoid 3,29 € -21% 2,59€ 31-juil OneShot: World Machine Edition 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 31-juil Hentai Uni 2 2,50 € -20% 2,00€ 09-août Dordogne 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 01-août Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 21,99 € -20% 17,59€ 01-août Apsulov: End of Gods 29,99 € -20% 23,99€ 30-juil POST VOID 5,49 € -20% 4,39€ 31-juil Cassette Beasts 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 03-août Sonority 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 02-août Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island 34,99 € -20% 27,99€ 16-août Strayed Lights 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ dans 7 heures. Sephonie 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 10-août Cavity Busters 12,49 € -15% 10,61€ 26-août Zapling Bygone 12,99 € -15% 11,04€ 26-août Saga of Sins 19,99 € -15% 16,99€ 31-juil Dashing Orange 3,99 € -10% 3,59€ 26-août Super Alloy Ranger 14,99 € -10% 13,49€ 16-août Gemini 4,99 € -10% 4,49€ 22-août Rumble Sus 4,99 € -10% 4,49€ 22-août Chants of Sennaar 19,99 € -10% 17,99€ 05-sept Sunshine Shuffle 9,75 € -10% 8,77€ 30-juil Air Missions: HIND 14,99 € -10% 13,49€ 06-août