Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Blasphemous II
Airplane Rescue Simulator
Alice Escaped!
Ashina: The Red Witch
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Bounce House
Brave Bow Archer
Bust Up
Cat’s Cosmic Atlas
Chat Simulator: Blind Dates
Forklift Simulator 2023
FRMaster – Formula Racing Simulator
Ginsha
King of the Hat
LiartaniumOS – Operating System
Little Devil: Foster Mayhem
Lost Forest
Neko Journey
Rescue Team 911 Simulator
Shotgun King
Stack Ball Run
Virgo Versus The Zodiac
Word Search Puzzle: Find the Words
WrestleQuest
Nintendo Switch Online :
- ???
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Sonic Superstars
- Fashion Dreamer
Démo de la semaine :
- Yakuzukuri Puzzle Yumeiro Yuram (Nippon Ichi Software) [Japon] (jouable en ligne jusqu’au 31 août)
- Floral Flowlove (Entergram) [Japon]
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central (SEGA) [Europe]
- Secret Summoner (Waku Waku Games) [Europe / USA / Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Parkour Jump Adventure – Simulator Stunt Tycoon Escape Kid Super Hero World Games
|-95%
|0,99€
|12-sept
|Fly Punch Boom!
|-93%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|CrashMetal – Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|-93%
|0,99€
|08-sept
|Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022
|-93%
|0,99€
|07-sept
|Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle
|-92%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Fear Effect Sedna
|-90%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Wuppo: Definitive Edition
|-90%
|1,49€
|30-août
|Shing!
|-90%
|1,99€
|07-sept
|Sky Caravan
|-90%
|1,99€
|23-sept
|Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|Tilt Pack
|-90%
|1,49€
|04-sept
|Figment
|-90%
|1,99€
|20-sept
|Poker – Texas & Omaha Hold’em
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Corrupt – Political Idle City War Strategy Simulator Craft
|-90%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|To Leave Deluxe Edition
|-90%
|1,99€
|19-sept
|Castle of Heart + Jet Kave Adventure Bundle
|-90%
|2,49€
|18-sept
|fig.
|-90%
|0,99€
|08-sept
|Tower Defense Bundle
|-90%
|1,19€
|18-sept
|GOD WARS The Complete Legend
|-90%
|3,99€
|27-août
|The Great Perhaps
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Pro Gymnast Simulator
|-90%
|1,99€
|17-sept
|Nowhere Prophet
|-90%
|2,16€
|16-sept
|Family Man
|-90%
|1,59€
|16-sept
|Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
|-90%
|2,29€
|16-sept
|Need for Drive – Car Racing
|-89%
|0,99€
|06-sept
|Slasher – Sword RPG Impact Simulator
|-89%
|0,99€
|05-sept
|Freecell Solitaire Deluxe
|-89%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Airport Flight Administrator Simulator & Air Traffic-Sky Airplane Sim Plane Games
|-88%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North
|-88%
|0,99€
|03-sept
|Space Genesis
|-88%
|2,03€
|15-sept
|Space Stella: The Unknown Planet
|-88%
|2,03€
|15-sept
|REDDEN: 100denarii
|-88%
|1,07€
|15-sept
|Girls Tank Battle
|-88%
|1,43€
|15-sept
|Bullet Battle: Evolution
|-88%
|2,03€
|15-sept
|Zombie Is Planting
|-88%
|1,43€
|15-sept
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|-87%
|7,79€
|10-sept
|NCL: USA Bowl
|-87%
|1,99€
|17-sept
|Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
|-85%
|4,49€
|13-sept
|Serial Cleaner
|-85%
|2,24€
|13-sept
|Help Will Come Tomorrow
|-85%
|2,99€
|13-sept
|When Ski Lifts Go Wrong
|-85%
|2,24€
|13-sept
|American Fugitive
|-85%
|2,99€
|13-sept
|Velocity 2X
|-85%
|2,99€
|13-sept
|Beholder: Complete Edition
|-85%
|2,24€
|13-sept
|Smoke And Sacrifice
|-85%
|2,99€
|13-sept
|Pumped BMX Pro
|-85%
|2,24€
|13-sept
|The Swindle
|-85%
|2,24€
|13-sept
|Hotshot Racing
|-85%
|2,99€
|13-sept
|This is the Zodiac Speaking
|-85%
|1,94€
|13-sept
|Bomber Crew
|-85%
|2,99€
|13-sept
|A Knight’s Quest
|-85%
|3,74€
|13-sept
|Big Pharma
|-85%
|4,49€
|13-sept
|Dimension Drive
|-85%
|1,94€
|06-sept
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|-85%
|8,99€
|10-sept
|A Magical High School Girl
|-85%
|1,95€
|31-août
|Squids Odyssey
|-85%
|2,24€
|07-sept
|The Sinking City
|-85%
|7,49€
|21-sept
|Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse
|-85%
|2,54€
|15-sept
|Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies
|-85%
|1,79€
|15-sept
|Dark Water: Slime Invader
|-85%
|2,54€
|15-sept
|Pure Mahjong
|-85%
|2,99€
|17-sept
|Yes, Your Grace
|-85%
|2,51€
|16-sept
|Crowdy Farm Puzzle
|-83%
|1,01€
|22-sept
|Carbage
|-83%
|2,49€
|22-sept
|Food Truck Tycoons – 2 in 1 Bundle
|-83%
|1,49€
|20-sept
|Street Basketball
|-83%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Crowdy Farm Rush
|-83%
|1,01€
|17-sept
|WRITHE
|-82%
|1,61€
|28-août
|Hue
|-80%
|1,99€
|13-sept
|Oh My Godheads: Party Edition
|-80%
|2,99€
|06-sept
|Golazo!
|-80%
|2,99€
|13-sept
|Manual Samuel
|-80%
|1,99€
|13-sept
|Rainswept
|-80%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Lumini
|-80%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Luckslinger
|-80%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Glyph
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-août
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|-80%
|7,99€
|10-sept
|Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-sept
|Gangster Life: Criminal Untold, Cars, Theft, Police
|-80%
|0,99€
|06-sept
|The Last Campfire
|-80%
|2,99€
|06-sept
|NachoCado
|-80%
|1,99€
|22-sept
|Broken Lines
|-80%
|4,99€
|04-sept
|Syberia
|-80%
|2,98€
|10-sept
|Fort Boyard
|-80%
|2,99€
|10-sept
|Real Drift Racing
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Astebreed
|-80%
|2,31€
|10-sept
|TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition-
|-80%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|Fobia
|-80%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-sept
|Broken Universe – Tower Defense
|-80%
|1,99€
|19-sept
|reky
|-80%
|1,99€
|19-sept
|Dungeon Limbus
|-80%
|3,39€
|15-sept
|Counter Recon: The First Mission
|-80%
|3,39€
|15-sept
|ANIMUS: Revenant
|-80%
|4,99€
|15-sept
|Demong Hunter
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-sept
|ANIMUS: Harbinger
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-sept
|ANIMUS
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-sept
|Lost Castle
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-sept
|SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption
|-80%
|3,79€
|03-sept
|The Demon Crystal
|-80%
|1,99€
|10-sept
|Fear or Evil : Nightmare Horror Scary Game Phobia 2023 Simulator Hunter Games
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-sept
|Racing in Car – Night Traffic Highway Driving Games Mechanic Simulator 2023 for Kids
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-sept
|Super Hero Fighting Legends : Anime Mortal Battle
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-sept
|Pure Crosswords
|-80%
|2,99€
|17-sept
|WeakWood Throne
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Guards
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Swordbreaker The Game
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Pancake Bar Tycoon
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|UORiS DX
|-78%
|1,76€
|10-sept
|Castle on the Coast
|-75%
|3,74€
|13-sept
|Effie
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-sept
|The Amazing American Circus
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-sept
|We. The Revolution
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-sept
|Jack ‘n’ Hat
|-75%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|BFF or Die
|-75%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Lost Wing
|-75%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|The Bug Butcher
|-75%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Wandersong
|-75%
|4,99€
|03-sept
|Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers
|-75%
|1,49€
|22-sept
|Make the Burger
|-75%
|0,99€
|03-sept
|Funtasia
|-75%
|3,74€
|04-sept
|Ruin Raiders
|-75%
|3,99€
|04-sept
|Jetboard Joust
|-75%
|2,24€
|04-sept
|Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-sept
|My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant
|-75%
|9,99€
|10-sept
|My Universe – Fashion Boutique
|-75%
|9,99€
|10-sept
|Deadly Fighter 2
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Star Sky
|-75%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|Modern War: Tank Battle
|-75%
|4,24€
|15-sept
|Car+Toon Race: Rally Valley Champion
|-75%
|2,99€
|15-sept
|Haunted Zombie School
|-75%
|4,24€
|15-sept
|Counter Crossline: Crime War
|-75%
|4,24€
|15-sept
|Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain
|-75%
|4,24€
|15-sept
|World War: Tank Battle
|-75%
|4,24€
|15-sept
|Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol
|-75%
|0,99€
|07-sept
|Don’t Be Afraid
|-75%
|2,49€
|17-sept
|Dark Burial
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Super Cyborg
|-72%
|1,95€
|17-sept
|Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition
|-70%
|1,49€
|13-sept
|SKYHILL
|-70%
|1,49€
|13-sept
|Just Die Already
|-70%
|4,19€
|13-sept
|Space Crew: Legendary Edition
|-70%
|7,49€
|13-sept
|Motorsport Manager
|-70%
|4,49€
|13-sept
|Embr
|-70%
|5,99€
|13-sept
|Human: Fall Flat
|-70%
|5,99€
|13-sept
|For The King
|-70%
|7,49€
|13-sept
|From Shadows
|-70%
|1,49€
|13-sept
|Horned Knight
|-70%
|1,79€
|06-sept
|Devastator
|-70%
|2,09€
|06-sept
|Mahjong: Magic Casual Puzzle
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-sept
|Solitaire: Classic Card Game
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-sept
|Gravity Runner
|-70%
|2,45€
|03-sept
|Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-sept
|Extreme Highway Racing: Real Speed Driver
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-sept
|Kawaii Deathu Desu
|-70%
|1,49€
|07-sept
|Void Bastards
|-70%
|8,99€
|03-sept
|Röki
|-70%
|5,99€
|05-sept
|Eldest Souls
|-70%
|5,99€
|05-sept
|Alchemist Adventure
|-70%
|5,99€
|04-sept
|Retro Machina
|-70%
|5,99€
|04-sept
|Doughlings: Invasion
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-août
|Doughlings: Arcade
|-70%
|2,09€
|27-août
|Kero Blaster
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-sept
|Croixleur Sigma
|-70%
|4,49€
|10-sept
|A Summer with the Shiba Inu
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-août
|Within the Blade
|-70%
|3,29€
|30-août
|How to take off your Mask Remastered
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-août
|A Little Lily Princess
|-70%
|3,89€
|30-août
|C14 Dating
|-70%
|5,99€
|30-août
|UFS League
|-70%
|2,99€
|08-sept
|LONGHEAD
|-70%
|2,99€
|08-sept
|Casino GOLF
|-70%
|2,99€
|08-sept
|Once Upon a Time on Halloween
|-70%
|2,99€
|08-sept
|emoji MUSIC
|-70%
|2,69€
|08-sept
|MARIOZZA COPS
|-70%
|2,67€
|08-sept
|3000th Duel
|-70%
|3,74€
|01-sept
|Clash Force
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-août
|Kinduo
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-août
|Sun Wukong VS Robot
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-août
|Super Onion Boy 2
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-août
|Apple Slash
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-août
|Barry the Bunny
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-août
|Sumatra: Fate of Yandi
|-70%
|1,79€
|30-août
|Cosmos Bit
|-70%
|1,49€
|30-août
|6Souls
|-70%
|2,39€
|30-août
|My Lovely Daughter
|-70%
|4,49€
|03-sept
|Wall of insanity
|-70%
|1,95€
|07-sept
|Mindcell
|-70%
|1,29€
|07-sept
|Lament of the Yuppie
|-68%
|9,99€
|03-sept
|Animal Puzzle World
|-67%
|1,99€
|23-sept
|Tuk Tuk Extreme – Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2023 Car Games 3D Vehicle
|-67%
|0,99€
|12-sept
|Football Battle
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-sept
|Hextones
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-sept
|CATch the Stars
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-sept
|Romeow: in the cracked world
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-sept
|BOT.vinnik Chess 2
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-sept
|Godstrike
|-67%
|4,12€
|04-sept
|Anuchard
|-67%
|4,94€
|04-sept
|Clouzy!
|-67%
|4,12€
|04-sept
|Disjunction
|-67%
|5,27€
|03-sept
|Colorful Colore
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Autonauts
|-66%
|6,79€
|13-sept
|From Space
|-66%
|5,09€
|13-sept
|Chenso Club
|-66%
|3,39€
|13-sept
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|-66%
|8,49€
|16-sept
|Rip Them Off
|-65%
|2,58€
|31-août
|NUTS
|-65%
|6,99€
|03-sept
|Summer Catchers
|-65%
|3,49€
|03-sept
|Soundfall
|-65%
|10,49€
|03-sept
|Furi
|-65%
|6,99€
|07-sept
|Forager
|-65%
|6,99€
|03-sept
|Langrisser I & II
|-65%
|17,49€
|27-août
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|-65%
|6,01€
|16-sept
|Roarr! Jurassic Edition
|-60%
|1,99€
|13-sept
|Castle Of Pixel Skulls
|-60%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|A Pretty Odd Bunny
|-60%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Back to Bed
|-60%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Batu Ta Batu
|-60%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Inferno 2
|-60%
|1,99€
|06-sept
|Arcane Vale
|-60%
|2,60€
|07-sept
|Button Button Up!
|-60%
|4,79€
|13-sept
|World Conqueror X
|-60%
|3,99€
|13-sept
|Incredible Mandy
|-60%
|5,99€
|13-sept
|A Dark Room
|-60%
|2,79€
|13-sept
|Solstice Chronicles: MIA
|-60%
|5,99€
|13-sept
|Shelter Generations
|-60%
|7,99€
|13-sept
|European Conqueror X
|-60%
|3,99€
|13-sept
|Book Quest
|-60%
|2,79€
|07-sept
|Wind of Shuriken
|-60%
|3,19€
|07-sept
|Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses
|-60%
|13,19€
|03-sept
|Divination
|-60%
|1,99€
|07-sept
|Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
|-60%
|2,79€
|07-sept
|Seduction: A Monk’s Fate
|-60%
|3,19€
|07-sept
|The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel
|-60%
|7,99€
|07-sept
|20 Ladies
|-60%
|1,99€
|07-sept
|Rogue Explorer
|-60%
|3,19€
|07-sept
|Marble Maid
|-60%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|-60%
|4,79€
|07-sept
|Sudoku Zenkai
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-sept
|Owlboy
|-60%
|9,19€
|29-août
|Brawlout
|-60%
|7,99€
|18-sept
|Mayhem Brawler
|-60%
|7,99€
|27-août
|Monorail Stories
|-60%
|5,99€
|04-sept
|Koh-Lanta
|-60%
|15,99€
|10-sept
|Beyond a Steel Sky
|-60%
|15,99€
|10-sept
|The Sisters – Party of the Year
|-60%
|15,99€
|10-sept
|My Universe – Interior Designer
|-60%
|15,99€
|10-sept
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
|-60%
|15,99€
|10-sept
|Murder Mystery Machine
|-60%
|7,99€
|10-sept
|VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-sept
|Orangeblood
|-60%
|6,71€
|10-sept
|Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker
|-60%
|1,59€
|03-sept
|Revertia
|-60%
|1,59€
|03-sept
|Crime Busters: Strike Area
|-60%
|6,79€
|15-sept
|World Class Champion Soccer
|-60%
|4,79€
|15-sept
|Counter Recon 2: The New War
|-60%
|6,79€
|15-sept
|Jet Set Knights
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|Quest for Infamy
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|The Language Of Love
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|Nicole
|-60%
|7,59€
|30-août
|Roommates
|-60%
|7,99€
|30-août
|I and Me
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|Klang 2
|-60%
|5,99€
|30-août
|Paw Paw Paw
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|Thy Sword
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|The Prince of Landis
|-60%
|3,19€
|30-août
|I Am The Hero
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|Guard Duty
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|Strawberry Vinegar
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|36 Fragments of Midnight
|-60%
|1,19€
|30-août
|Traffix
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-sept
|Roar of Revenge
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|TEN
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|RUNOUT
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
|-60%
|2,39€
|30-août
|The Song Out of Space
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Two Parsecs From Earth
|-60%
|3,19€
|30-août
|Reed 2
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Devious Dungeon 2
|-60%
|3,19€
|30-août
|Infestor
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|METAGAL
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Daggerhood
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|RogueCube
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Don’t Touch this Button!
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Royal Frontier
|-60%
|2,79€
|30-août
|Castle Pals
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Zero Zero Zero Zero
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|The Psychoduck
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Night Lights
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Super Destronaut DX-2
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|More Dark
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Football Game
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Road of Death
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Dojoran
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Pinkman+
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|God Damn The Garden
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Donuts’n’Justice
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|The Bounty Huntress
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Duck Souls+
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Super Sunny Island
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Rush Rover
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|FullBlast
|-60%
|2,39€
|30-août
|Slime’s Journey
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Blackberry Honey
|-60%
|5,19€
|30-août
|Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-août
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|-60%
|19,99€
|27-août
|Disgaea 1 Complete
|-60%
|19,99€
|27-août
|Dandy & Randy DX
|-60%
|2,79€
|30-août
|Concept Destruction
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|DISTRAINT 2
|-60%
|3,19€
|30-août
|Chefy-Chef
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Castle Formers
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-août
|Descenders
|-60%
|9,99€
|16-sept
|orbit.industries
|-55%
|8,99€
|13-sept
|If My Heart Had Wings
|-55%
|8,99€
|13-sept
|Dead Rain: New Zombie Virus
|-55%
|5,39€
|15-sept
|Haunted Zombie Slaughter
|-55%
|7,64€
|15-sept
|Escape Room Bundle
|-50%
|17,49€
|07-sept
|May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville
|-50%
|7,49€
|13-sept
|Best Month Ever!
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-sept
|Superliminal
|-50%
|8,99€
|07-sept
|Bombing Busters
|-50%
|3,49€
|06-sept
|Twist & Match
|-50%
|1,49€
|06-sept
|Drum Box
|-50%
|3,99€
|06-sept
|Spot The Differences: Party!
|-50%
|2,49€
|06-sept
|Tropico 6
|-50%
|24,99€
|20-sept
|Just a Phrase by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Epic Word Search Collection
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Block-a-Pix Deluxe
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Word Search by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Gaps by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Sixty Words by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Letterbox by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Alphaset by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Fifty Words by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Ladders by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Epic Word Search Collection 2
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Word Puzzles by POWGI
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-sept
|Wordsweeper by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Pic-a-Pix Deluxe
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Word Sudoku by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Link-a-Pix Deluxe
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Pic-a-Pix Pieces
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Word Wheel by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Crypto by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Wordbreaker by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Roundout by POWGI
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Black Legend
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-août
|Haven
|-50%
|12,49€
|07-sept
|Crying Suns
|-50%
|10,49€
|03-sept
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|-50%
|12,49€
|03-sept
|The Wild at Heart
|-50%
|12,49€
|03-sept
|Flynn: Son of Crimson
|-50%
|9,99€
|03-sept
|Raiders Of The Lost Island
|-50%
|5,39€
|28-août
|No Man’s Sky
|-50%
|24,99€
|06-sept
|Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator!
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-sept
|The Mooseman
|-50%
|3,49€
|12-sept
|Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-sept
|Active Neurons – Puzzle game
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-sept
|Active Neurons 2
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-sept
|Blood Waves
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-sept
|A Winter’s Daydream
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-sept
|It’s Spring Again
|-50%
|0,99€
|12-sept
|Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-sept
|NORTH
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-sept
|Wurroom
|-50%
|0,99€
|12-sept
|Rift Keeper
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-sept
|Drowning
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-sept
|STELLATUM
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-sept
|The Tower of Beatrice
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-sept
|Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris
|-50%
|1,49€
|03-sept
|Tyrant’s Blessing
|-50%
|9,99€
|04-sept
|Dreamscaper
|-50%
|9,99€
|04-sept
|Mars Base
|-50%
|9,99€
|04-sept
|Dark Deity
|-50%
|10,99€
|04-sept
|Tandem : A Tale of Shadows
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-août
|Out of Line
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-août
|SMURFS KART
|-50%
|24,99€
|10-sept
|Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch
|-50%
|19,99€
|10-sept
|ARKANOID – ETERNAL BATTLE
|-50%
|9,99€
|10-sept
|Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands
|-50%
|17,49€
|10-sept
|The Quest for Excalibur – Puy du Fou
|-50%
|14,99€
|10-sept
|Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo
|-50%
|19,99€
|10-sept
|Hakoniwa Explorer Plus
|-50%
|5,99€
|10-sept
|The Sealed Ampoule
|-50%
|8,39€
|10-sept
|Legal Dungeon
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-sept
|REPLICA
|-50%
|2,49€
|10-sept
|Mighty Goose
|-50%
|8,39€
|10-sept
|Strange Telephone
|-50%
|4,49€
|10-sept
|Imp of the Sun
|-50%
|9,99€
|03-sept
|Colsword
|-50%
|1,67€
|18-sept
|Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-sept
|BINGO
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-sept
|Caterpillar Royale
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-sept
|BATTLE & CRASH
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-sept
|Dungeon Shooting
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-sept
|Animal Hunter Z
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-sept
|Super Ping Pong Trick Shot
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-sept
|Collide-a-Ball 2
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-sept
|jetPIN
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|BringIt to MOM
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Hero Express
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Firework
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|My Lovely Wife
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-sept
|Offroad Moto Bike
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|League Of Champions Soccer
|-50%
|2,99€
|08-sept
|Pro Flight Simulator
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-sept
|Checkers Master
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Niko and the Cubic Curse
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Puzzle 9
|-50%
|2,99€
|08-sept
|Aliens Strike
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Clay Skeet Shooting
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|CANNON ARMY
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|SPACETIME ODISSEY
|-50%
|2,99€
|08-sept
|Archery Blast
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Zombie Raid
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Skittles
|-50%
|2,99€
|08-sept
|Candy Match Kiddies
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Blastoid Breakout
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Galactic Trooper Armada
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Pop Blocks
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Top Down Racer
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|America Wild Hunting
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Bocce
|-50%
|3,99€
|08-sept
|Dynos & Ghosts
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|US Navy Sea Conflict
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Bubble Bubble Ocean
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Free Throw Basketball
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Sweet Sugar Candy
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Turbo Skiddy Racing
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Top Gun Air Combat
|-50%
|3,99€
|08-sept
|Grand Slam Tennis
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Grand Prix Racing
|-50%
|2,99€
|08-sept
|Halftime Heroes
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Spice and Wolf VR2
|-50%
|11,25€
|29-août
|Spice and Wolf VR
|-50%
|11,25€
|29-août
|Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-août
|Long Live The Queen
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-août
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-août
|Catmaze
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-août
|The Wizard and The Slug
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-août
|Parasite Pack
|-50%
|3,49€
|30-août
|Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-août
|REMOTE LIFE
|-50%
|8,99€
|30-août
|Back in 1995
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-août
|Even the Ocean
|-50%
|7,49€
|30-août
|Summer in Mara
|-50%
|9,99€
|17-sept
|Save Room
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-août
|Super Car Driver
|-50%
|6,99€
|14-sept
|City Driving Simulator 2
|-50%
|5,99€
|14-sept
|Roof Jump Stunt Driver
|-50%
|6,49€
|14-sept
|Venice Taxi Boats
|-50%
|6,49€
|14-sept
|Gas Station: Highway Services
|-50%
|5,99€
|14-sept
|Explosive Dinosaurs
|-50%
|3,49€
|07-sept
|Galacticon
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-sept
|Murtop
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-sept
|The Legend of Gwen
|-50%
|9,99€
|07-sept
|Lambs on the road : The Beginning
|-50%
|1,49€
|07-sept
|Eternum Ex
|-50%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|Papertris
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-sept
|Laraan
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-sept
|Donut Dodo
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-sept
|GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-sept
|A Winding Path
|-50%
|3,49€
|07-sept
|Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-sept
|What Comes After
|-50%
|3,49€
|07-sept
|Moorhuhn X – Crazy Chicken X
|-50%
|3,49€
|17-sept
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|-45%
|9,23€
|08-sept
|The Answer is 42
|-40%
|1,79€
|06-sept
|Rise of Fox Hero
|-40%
|2,99€
|06-sept
|Formula Bit Racing DX
|-40%
|2,99€
|06-sept
|Alwa’s Awakening
|-40%
|5,99€
|31-août
|Alwa’s Legacy
|-40%
|8,99€
|31-août
|Cathedral
|-40%
|8,39€
|31-août
|Kraino Origins
|-40%
|7,19€
|31-août
|Suhoshin
|-40%
|9,59€
|31-août
|Lovekami -Divinity Stage-
|-40%
|8,39€
|13-sept
|Until the Last Plane
|-40%
|5,99€
|07-sept
|Supraland
|-40%
|11,99€
|03-sept
|Unpacking
|-40%
|11,99€
|03-sept
|Necrosmith
|-40%
|4,79€
|04-sept
|Airborne Kingdom
|-40%
|13,19€
|04-sept
|Haiku, the Robot
|-40%
|11,39€
|27-août
|TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
|-40%
|10,07€
|10-sept
|Mad Father
|-40%
|5,39€
|10-sept
|One Way Heroics Plus
|-40%
|8,99€
|10-sept
|LiEat
|-40%
|5,39€
|10-sept
|Bunker Life
|-40%
|10,19€
|15-sept
|World War: Prologue
|-40%
|10,19€
|15-sept
|Witch Explorer
|-40%
|11,99€
|10-sept
|Star Gagnant
|-40%
|20,39€
|10-sept
|COGEN: Sword of Rewind
|-40%
|14,99€
|29-août
|Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy
|-40%
|10,79€
|30-août
|Voyage
|-40%
|8,99€
|30-août
|Angels with Scaly Wings
|-40%
|5,99€
|30-août
|How to Fool a Liar King Remastered
|-40%
|8,99€
|30-août
|Kaiju Wars
|-35%
|12,99€
|13-sept
|Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim
|-35%
|12,99€
|13-sept
|Gnomes Garden: New Home
|-35%
|1,94€
|07-sept
|Ministry of Broadcast
|-35%
|9,74€
|07-sept
|Draw a Stickman: EPIC
|-35%
|4,54€
|07-sept
|Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
|-35%
|4,54€
|07-sept
|Draw a Stickman EPIC 3
|-35%
|6,49€
|07-sept
|A Robot Named Fight
|-35%
|7,14€
|07-sept
|Lovekami -Useless Goddess-
|-35%
|9,09€
|13-sept
|Super Woden GP
|-35%
|7,79€
|07-sept
|Cult of the Lamb
|-35%
|16,24€
|28-août
|World War: Combat Guardian
|-35%
|11,04€
|15-sept
|Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu
|-35%
|13,64€
|29-août
|Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite
|-35%
|13,64€
|29-août
|Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator
|-34%
|11,87€
|03-sept
|Silt
|-34%
|9,89€
|03-sept
|Fly The Bird
|-34%
|1,65€
|08-sept
|Park Inc
|-34%
|1,65€
|08-sept
|Elderand
|-33%
|13,39€
|10-sept
|Agatha Christie Collection
|-33%
|19,99€
|10-sept
|Sudoku Master
|-33%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Space Wars
|-33%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Egg Up
|-33%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Egg Runner
|-33%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Strike Daz Cans
|-33%
|1,99€
|08-sept
|Weedcraft Inc
|-30%
|17,49€
|13-sept
|Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle
|-30%
|3,49€
|13-sept
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2
|-30%
|3,49€
|13-sept
|Mokoko X
|-30%
|6,99€
|13-sept
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle
|-30%
|3,49€
|13-sept
|Volley Pals
|-30%
|4,54€
|13-sept
|Murder House
|-30%
|7,13€
|30-août
|Nun Massacre
|-30%
|4,19€
|30-août
|Bloodwash
|-30%
|6,71€
|30-août
|Color Pals
|-30%
|3,49€
|07-sept
|TORINTO
|-30%
|3,49€
|07-sept
|Lovekami -Healing Harem-
|-30%
|9,79€
|13-sept
|Ghost Song
|-30%
|13,99€
|03-sept
|Moonscars
|-30%
|13,99€
|03-sept
|Midnight Fight Express
|-30%
|13,99€
|03-sept
|Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
|-30%
|14,69€
|10-sept
|SUBWAY MIDNIGHT
|-30%
|7,69€
|10-sept
|Samurai Bringer
|-30%
|5,73€
|10-sept
|Gnosia
|-30%
|17,49€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Prison Underground
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape from The Room with Sturdy Door
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn-
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Retro House
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage-
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Abandoned Schoolhouse
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|OSHIIRO
|-30%
|7,69€
|10-sept
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Games The Outlaws
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Forbidden Garden
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Mansion of Tricks
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Room Without Doors
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|The Closed Circle
|-30%
|7,69€
|10-sept
|ENOH
|-30%
|7,69€
|10-sept
|Moon Dancer
|-30%
|13,29€
|10-sept
|CosmoPlayerZ
|-30%
|7,69€
|10-sept
|WHY I was Born
|-30%
|6,99€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Hospital
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Light and Mirror Room
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese Escape Games The House
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sweets Shop
|-30%
|6,29€
|10-sept
|Intrepid Izzy
|-30%
|7,69€
|30-août
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters
|-30%
|27,99€
|27-août
|Soccer Story
|-30%
|13,99€
|16-sept
|Potato Flowers in Full Bloom
|-26%
|11,09€
|10-sept
|Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection
|-25%
|29,99€
|06-sept
|Cat Cafe Manager
|-25%
|14,99€
|04-sept
|Coromon
|-25%
|14,99€
|04-sept
|One More Island
|-25%
|14,99€
|04-sept
|Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
|-25%
|14,99€
|17-sept
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman
|-25%
|29,99€
|27-août
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|-25%
|29,99€
|27-août
|Fashion Police Squad
|-25%
|12,59€
|16-sept
|Athanasy
|-22%
|7,79€
|28-août
|PowerWash Simulator
|-20%
|19,99€
|06-sept
|PIANISTA
|-20%
|19,99€
|20-sept
|Startup Company Console Edition
|-20%
|10,39€
|06-sept
|Axiom Verge 2
|-20%
|14,39€
|30-août
|Dredge Deluxe Edition
|-20%
|21,59€
|06-sept
|Virgo Versus The Zodiac
|-20%
|15,99€
|06-sept
|Infinite Guitars
|-20%
|15,99€
|03-sept
|SIGNALIS
|-20%
|15,99€
|03-sept
|Protodroid DeLTA
|-20%
|15,99€
|03-sept
|A Building Full of Cats
|-20%
|2,39€
|03-sept
|Terracotta
|-20%
|14,66€
|04-sept
|Hello Goodboy
|-20%
|11,99€
|04-sept
|To The Rescue!
|-20%
|15,99€
|04-sept
|DRAINUS
|-20%
|15,60€
|10-sept
|Drago Noka
|-20%
|15,60€
|10-sept
|TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity
|-20%
|7,99€
|10-sept
|Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition
|-20%
|15,99€
|10-sept
|Marfusha
|-20%
|9,59€
|10-sept
|Counter Delta 2: Eastern Crisis
|-20%
|13,59€
|15-sept
|GyroGunner
|-20%
|5,19€
|10-sept
|Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf
|-20%
|4,79€
|07-sept
|The Oregon Trail
|-20%
|23,99€
|07-sept
|GrimGrimoire OnceMore
|-20%
|39,99€
|27-août
|Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook
|-20%
|39,99€
|27-août
|Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
|-20%
|27,99€
|29-août
|Embraced By Autumn
|-20%
|15,19€
|07-sept
|Dormitory Love
|-17%
|29,04€
|03-sept
|Farm Slider
|-10%
|4,49€
|06-sept
|Never Stop
|-10%
|4,49€
|03-sept
|Tales of the Tiny Planet
|-10%
|13,49€
|03-sept
|RichMan 4 Fun
|-10%
|9,89€
|03-sept
