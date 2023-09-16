Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Fae Farm
2. NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition
3. Sea of Stars
4. Mortal Shell
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
7. Minecraft
8. Among Us
9. Stardew Valley
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
12. Just Dance 2023 Edition
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Pikmin 4
15. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
16. Hole io
17. Red Dead Redemption
18. Vampire Survivors
19. Hades
20. Nintendo Switch Sports
21. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Monopoly
24. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
25. BioShock: The Collection
26. Pokemon Violet
27. Unravel Two
28. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
29. It Takes Two
30. Thief Simulator
Download-Only Games
1. Sea of Stars
2. Mortal Shell
3. Among Us
4. Stardew Valley
5. Hole io
6. Vampire Survivors
7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
8. Thief Simulator
9. Storyteller
10. Little Nightmares
11. Trombone Champ
12. Human: Fall Flat
13. Truck Simulator
14. Stick Fight: The Game
15. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
16. Death’s Door
17. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
18. Don’t Starve Together
19. Disney Dreamlight Valley
20. Sprout Valley
21. Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat
22. The Last Campfire
23. The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
24. Ultimate Chicken Horse
25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
26. Hollow Knight
27. Super Meat Boy Forever
28. Castlevania Advance Collection
29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
30. 4×4 Offroad Car Exploration
