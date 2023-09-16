Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Fae Farm

2. NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition

3. Sea of Stars

4. Mortal Shell

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

7. Minecraft

8. Among Us

9. Stardew Valley

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

12. Just Dance 2023 Edition

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Pikmin 4

15. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

16. Hole io

17. Red Dead Redemption

18. Vampire Survivors

19. Hades

20. Nintendo Switch Sports

21. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Monopoly

24. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

25. BioShock: The Collection

26. Pokemon Violet

27. Unravel Two

28. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

29. It Takes Two

30. Thief Simulator

Download-Only Games

1. Sea of Stars

2. Mortal Shell

3. Among Us

4. Stardew Valley

5. Hole io

6. Vampire Survivors

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

8. Thief Simulator

9. Storyteller

10. Little Nightmares

11. Trombone Champ

12. Human: Fall Flat

13. Truck Simulator

14. Stick Fight: The Game

15. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

16. Death’s Door

17. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

18. Don’t Starve Together

19. Disney Dreamlight Valley

20. Sprout Valley

21. Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat

22. The Last Campfire

23. The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

24. Ultimate Chicken Horse

25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

26. Hollow Knight

27. Super Meat Boy Forever

28. Castlevania Advance Collection

29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

30. 4×4 Offroad Car Exploration