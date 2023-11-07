Une vidéo d’Hogwarts Legacy tournant sur Nintendo Switch a été mise en ligne après qu’une personne ayant reçu le jeu en avance a eu l’idée de capturé du gameplay en mode portable, puis l’a téléchargé sur la plateforme de médias sociaux X (ex-Twitter).

Hogwarts Legacy est attendu sur la famille de consoles Nintendo Switch le 14 novembre.

Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch – First gameplay!

Can’t capture it straight from the console sadly.

It plays and looks great! pic.twitter.com/uON54vMmcV

— Tal Helfgott (@talhelf) November 7, 2023