Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

2. Suika Game

3. Super Mario RPG

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

6. Dave the Diver

7. Fashion Dreamer

8. Among Us

9. WarioWare: Move It

10. Minecraft

11. Stardew Valley

12. My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition

13. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

14. Five Nights at Freddy’s

15. Cult of the Lamb

16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

17. Star Ocean: The Second Story R

18. Overcooked: Special Edition

19. Just Dance 2024 Edition

20. Mario Party Superstars

21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

22. Risk of Rain Returns

23. Hades

24. Blasphemous + Blasphemous II

25. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Track Edition

26. MLB The Show 23

27. Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition

28. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

29. Nintendo Switch Sports

30. Gang Beasts

Download-Only Games

1. Suika Game

2. Dave the Diver

3. Among Us

4. Stardew Valley

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s

6. Risk of Rain Returns

7. Hole io

8. Super Meat Boy Forever

9. Witchy Life STory

10. Grim Fandango Remastered

11. The House of the Dead: Remake

12. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

13. Stick Fight: The Game

14. Terraria

15. Disney Dreamlight Valley

16. A Little to the Left

17. Dicey Dungeons

18. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

19. Creepy Tale

20. Hollow Knight

21. The Game of Life 2

22. Quake II

23. Enchanted Portals

24. Thief Simulator

25. Ultimate Chicken Horse

26. Vampire Survivors

27. Chants of Sennaar

28. Rubber Bandits

29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

30. Retro Bowl