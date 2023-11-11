Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
2. Suika Game
3. Super Mario RPG
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
6. Dave the Diver
7. Fashion Dreamer
8. Among Us
9. WarioWare: Move It
10. Minecraft
11. Stardew Valley
12. My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
13. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
14. Five Nights at Freddy’s
15. Cult of the Lamb
16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
17. Star Ocean: The Second Story R
18. Overcooked: Special Edition
19. Just Dance 2024 Edition
20. Mario Party Superstars
21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
22. Risk of Rain Returns
23. Hades
24. Blasphemous + Blasphemous II
25. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Track Edition
26. MLB The Show 23
27. Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition
28. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
29. Nintendo Switch Sports
30. Gang Beasts
Download-Only Games
1. Suika Game
2. Dave the Diver
3. Among Us
4. Stardew Valley
5. Five Nights at Freddy’s
6. Risk of Rain Returns
7. Hole io
8. Super Meat Boy Forever
9. Witchy Life STory
10. Grim Fandango Remastered
11. The House of the Dead: Remake
12. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
13. Stick Fight: The Game
14. Terraria
15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
16. A Little to the Left
17. Dicey Dungeons
18. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
19. Creepy Tale
20. Hollow Knight
21. The Game of Life 2
22. Quake II
23. Enchanted Portals
24. Thief Simulator
25. Ultimate Chicken Horse
26. Vampire Survivors
27. Chants of Sennaar
28. Rubber Bandits
29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
30. Retro Bowl
