Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Air Twister

Bluey: The Videogame

Hogwarts Legacy

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Persona 5 Tactica

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

Super Mario RPG

Adventure Tanks

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2

Astlibra Revision

Astral Ascent

Backpack Hero

Brawl.io 2

Burning Secrets: A Bara Visual Novel

Castle Invasion: Throne Out

Cats on Streets

Claire: Extended Cut

CometStriker DX

Draw and Color

Drive Hard

Enjoy the Diner

Highway Moto Racing Rush 2023 Simulator

Hodgepodge Hunch

Hoop Shoot

Howl

Jet Ski Mania Aqua Rush

KarmaZoo

Keep the Fire: Survival Simulator

Kumi-Daiko Beatoff

Lily in Puzzle World

Low Story

MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure

Merge Games Adventure Bundle

Merge Games Cleaning Bundle

Merge Games Pixel Bundle

OnlyUp

On Rusty Trails

Passpartout 2

PeopleWillMoney

Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator

Prison City

Rogue Glitch Ultra

Sakura Alien 2

Slaughter: The Lost Outpost

Smoots Pinball

Spacefarer Mahjong

Spacefarer Solitaire

Spirttea

The Last Faith

The Myth Seekers 2

There Is No Light

The Trotties Adventure

Truck Simulator Collection

Turbo Shell

Turok 3 Remastered

Ultimate Solitaire Collection

Until the Last Bullet

Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator

Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue

Zombies Rising Dawn

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Outer Wilds

A Highland Song

Démo de la semaine :

Survival Quiz CITY Omatsuri-hen (Phoenixx) [Japon]

Palia (Singularity 6) [Europe / USA]

BATTLE CRUSH (NCSOFT) [Europe / USA]

Les DLC de la semaine :

Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack

Dredge: The Pale Reach