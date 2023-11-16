Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Air Twister
Bluey: The Videogame
Hogwarts Legacy
Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
Persona 5 Tactica
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle
Super Mario RPG
Adventure Tanks
Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2
Astlibra Revision
Astral Ascent
Backpack Hero
Brawl.io 2
Burning Secrets: A Bara Visual Novel
Castle Invasion: Throne Out
Cats on Streets
Claire: Extended Cut
CometStriker DX
Draw and Color
Drive Hard
Enjoy the Diner
Highway Moto Racing Rush 2023 Simulator
Hodgepodge Hunch
Hoop Shoot
Howl
Jet Ski Mania Aqua Rush
KarmaZoo
Keep the Fire: Survival Simulator
Kumi-Daiko Beatoff
Lily in Puzzle World
Low Story
MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure
Merge Games Adventure Bundle
Merge Games Cleaning Bundle
Merge Games Pixel Bundle
OnlyUp
On Rusty Trails
Passpartout 2
PeopleWillMoney
Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator
Prison City
Rogue Glitch Ultra
Sakura Alien 2
Slaughter: The Lost Outpost
Smoots Pinball
Spacefarer Mahjong
Spacefarer Solitaire
Spirttea
The Last Faith
The Myth Seekers 2
There Is No Light
The Trotties Adventure
Truck Simulator Collection
Turbo Shell
Turok 3 Remastered
Ultimate Solitaire Collection
Until the Last Bullet
Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator
Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue
Zombies Rising Dawn
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Outer Wilds
- A Highland Song
Démo de la semaine :
- Survival Quiz CITY Omatsuri-hen (Phoenixx) [Japon]
- Palia (Singularity 6) [Europe / USA]
- BATTLE CRUSH (NCSOFT) [Europe / USA]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack
- Dredge: The Pale Reach
