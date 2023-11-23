Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing
Pui Pui Molcar – Let’s! Molcar Party!
The Walking Dead: Destinies
Alina of the Arena
Attack Strategy: Battle Simulator Accurate
Big Ball Sports
Call of Sniper Combat: WW2
Colored Effects
Deleted
Drag Racing Car Simulator
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
Euro Truck Driver Simulator
Evil Diary
Firebird
Fly&Ride Collection
Grotto
Heavy Car Battle: Demolition Derby
Inertia 2
In Stars and Time
Irem Collection Volume 1
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
Mix AI Animal Ultimate
Orbital Cargo Division
Runnyk
Settris
Snap Together
Swim Sacabambaspis
Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens
Tennis Tournament Hyper-Casual
Terraformers
The Forest Quartet
The Smurfs: Learn and Play
Train Driver Simulator
Train Valley 2: Community Edition
Witchtastic
Wordless
Switch Online Game Trial:
- Fae Farm
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Terraformers (Goblinz Studio) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Super Intern Story (Blue Noise Games) [Europe / Amérique du Nord]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|VISCO Collection
|-15%
|16,99€
|30-nov
|Bright Paw
|-50%
|6,49€
|30-nov
|Under: Depths of Fear
|-50%
|5,49€
|30-nov
|Dust & Neon
|-50%
|9,75€
|30-nov
|Monomals
|-50%
|8,49€
|30-nov
|Fisti-Fluffs
|-50%
|10,99€
|30-nov
|Super Mega Zero
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-nov
|Super Impossible Road
|-50%
|10,99€
|30-nov
|Harlow
|-50%
|6,49€
|30-nov
|Dragon Fury
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-nov
|Into The Dark
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-nov
|Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls
|-30%
|2,09€
|10-déc
|Loot Box Simulator – Heroes of the Dark Age
|-30%
|2,09€
|10-déc
|Panda’s Village
|-40%
|3,35€
|30-nov
|HALF DEAD 3
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-déc
|Happy Animals Bowling
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-déc
|Happy Animals Mini Golf
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-déc
|HALF DEAD
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-déc
|Bloodwash
|-30%
|6,71€
|30-nov
|Stay Out of the House
|-30%
|12,59€
|30-nov
|No One Lives Under the Lighthouse
|-30%
|8,39€
|30-nov
|Murder House
|-30%
|7,13€
|30-nov
|Nun Massacre
|-30%
|4,19€
|30-nov
|Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom
|-81%
|0,99€
|23-déc
|Jujubos
|-25%
|3,74€
|30-nov
|Rooms: The Adventure of Anne & George
|-50%
|6,49€
|30-nov
|UBERMOSH: SANTICIDE
|-25%
|2,99€
|30-nov
|YEAH! YOU WANT « THOSE GAMES, » RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!
|-20%
|7,99€
|13-déc
|Cyber Neon Bundle
|-25%
|3,74€
|30-nov
|Poly Link – Origins
|-30%
|2,09€
|10-déc
|Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls
|-30%
|2,09€
|10-déc
|Poly Link – Battle Heroes
|-30%
|2,09€
|10-déc
|Gourmet Warriors (QUByte Classics)
|-25%
|7,49€
|30-nov
|Funghi Explosion
|-50%
|8,50€
|13-déc
|Thief Town
|-60%
|2,99€
|13-déc
|Pixel Puzzle Makeout League
|-60%
|5,19€
|13-déc
|Loot Box Quest – Mystic Maidens
|-30%
|2,09€
|10-déc
|Invirium
|-75%
|1,99€
|17-déc
|Chef’s Tail
|-60%
|4,59€
|17-déc
|The Bullet: Time of Revenge
|-75%
|1,12€
|17-déc
|WW2: Bunker Simulator
|-30%
|9,09€
|17-déc
|Negative: The Way of Shinobi
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Pooplers
|-75%
|2,24€
|17-déc
|Ancient Islands
|-60%
|4,99€
|17-déc
|O—O
|-70%
|1,04€
|17-déc
|S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored
|-60%
|4,99€
|17-déc
|Toolboy
|-80%
|1,39€
|17-déc
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|-70%
|2,09€
|29-nov
|Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch Story:COMBAT
|-70%
|2,69€
|29-nov
|Brave Dungeon -The Meaning of Justice-
|-70%
|7,49€
|29-nov
|Loot Box Simulator – Crimson Fire
|-30%
|2,09€
|10-déc
|Teocida + Estigma
|-25%
|7,49€
|30-nov
|Chipmonk!
|-25%
|7,49€
|30-nov
|Tachyon Project
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-déc
|Spheroids
|-85%
|1,19€
|19-déc
|Legendary Eleven
|-85%
|1,49€
|19-déc
|SAMURAI MAIDEN
|-35%
|38,99€
|13-déc
|The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love
|-65%
|4,19€
|13-déc
|The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya
|-50%
|7,49€
|13-déc
|Nightshade/百花百狼
|-40%
|28,79€
|13-déc
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS
|-50%
|19,99€
|13-déc
|The Golf
|-70%
|2,99€
|13-déc
|My Butler
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-déc
|My Secret Pets!
|-50%
|7,49€
|13-déc
|The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-déc
|Omega Labyrinth Life
|-70%
|17,99€
|13-déc
|THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One
|-60%
|1,99€
|13-déc
|Anime Poly Puzzle – Sci-Fi Maidens
|-30%
|2,09€
|10-déc
|KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era
|-50%
|2,19€
|23-déc
|Stellar Interface
|-86%
|1,81€
|03-déc
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|-80%
|7,99€
|20-déc
|NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition
|-95%
|1,24€
|29-nov
|ALIEN WAR 2 DOGFIGHT
|-76%
|1,70€
|19-déc
|Master Sleuth Bundle
|-80%
|17,99€
|21-déc
|Strikey Sisters
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|Super Star Path
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|Bot Vice
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
|-80%
|1,99€
|07-déc
|TowerFall
|-75%
|4,99€
|27-nov
|Celeste
|-75%
|4,99€
|27-nov
|Shepherd’s Crossing
|-30%
|20,99€
|29-nov
|Void Gore
|-70%
|1,49€
|07-déc
|Maggie the Magnet
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-déc
|Kid Ball Adventure
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-déc
|KASIORI
|-30%
|4,90€
|29-nov
|Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN
|-50%
|3,89€
|29-nov
|AKAIITO HD REMASTER
|-15%
|9,77€
|29-nov
|Number Place 10000
|-50%
|2,54€
|29-nov
|Uchu Shinshuchu
|-84%
|1,00€
|29-nov
|AOISHIRO HD REMASTER
|-15%
|9,77€
|29-nov
|〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 !
|-92%
|1,00€
|29-nov
|Solitaire Collection
|-50%
|3,50€
|29-nov
|BACKGAMMON PRO
|-20%
|6,39€
|29-nov
|Dredge Deluxe Edition
|-25%
|20,24€
|30-nov
|Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS
|-50%
|2,99€
|07-déc
|Lucid Cycle
|-60%
|2,79€
|07-déc
|Neko Secret Homecoming
|-30%
|6,99€
|07-déc
|Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS
|-50%
|3,49€
|07-déc
|The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story
|-60%
|5,99€
|07-déc
|Suhoshin
|-50%
|7,99€
|07-déc
|Project Starship X
|-70%
|2,99€
|07-déc
|Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire
|-50%
|2,99€
|07-déc
|Sudoku for Kids
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-déc
|Kid Tripp
|-75%
|1,00€
|20-déc
|Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator
|-80%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Krispain Hero:Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World
|-90%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Baby Shapes for Kids – Puzzle,Animal,Funny, Parent,Coloring,Farm Simulator Games
|-67%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Heavy Car Battle – Demolition Derby
|-90%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Hole io
|-60%
|1,99€
|23-déc
|Paper io 2
|-60%
|1,99€
|23-déc
|Aquapark io
|-60%
|1,99€
|23-déc
|Pill Baby
|-80%
|3,00€
|07-déc
|Crowd City
|-60%
|1,99€
|23-déc
|Takotan
|-70%
|2,09€
|07-déc
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
|-50%
|2,99€
|07-déc
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue
|-50%
|2,99€
|07-déc
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green
|-50%
|2,99€
|07-déc
|The Kids We Were
|-50%
|6,99€
|29-nov
|PICO PARK
|-20%
|3,19€
|29-nov
|Glitch’s Trip
|-92%
|0,99€
|12-déc
|Zombie Scrapper
|-67%
|0,99€
|12-déc
|The Oregon Trail
|-40%
|17,99€
|12-déc
|SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
|-67%
|4,12€
|03-déc
|Troupe
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-déc
|Extreme Race
|-34%
|0,99€
|21-déc
|D-Corp
|-89%
|1,99€
|22-déc
|Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|12-déc
|Georifters
|-96%
|1,43€
|18-déc
|Headliner: NoviNews
|-35%
|8,69€
|28-nov
|Mystic Vale
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-nov
|Voodoo Detective
|-75%
|3,12€
|28-nov
|Talisman: Digital Edition
|-50%
|9,99€
|28-nov
|Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy
|-50%
|4,44€
|28-nov
|Fighting Fantasy Legends
|-50%
|4,49€
|28-nov
|TRON: Identity
|-20%
|11,99€
|dans 7 heures.
|Fights in Tight Spaces
|-50%
|10,49€
|28-nov
|Hentai: Make love not war
|-20%
|1,76€
|05-déc
|Towertale
|-78%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Gnome More War
|-20%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Grand Guilds
|-89%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|High Noon Revolver
|-23%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Hentai Dream
|-20%
|2,00€
|05-déc
|Japanese Goblins
|-20%
|1,99€
|05-déc
|Hentai Uni
|-20%
|1,76€
|05-déc
|Blasphemous
|-60%
|9,99€
|16-déc
|Narita Boy
|-80%
|4,99€
|16-déc
|Before We Leave
|-80%
|3,59€
|16-déc
|PLANET ALPHA
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-déc
|Yoku’s Island Express
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-déc
|Going Under
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-déc
|Sheltered
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-déc
|Rain on Your Parade
|-30%
|9,09€
|28-nov
|Overcooked Special Edition
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-déc
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-déc
|The Serpent Rogue
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-déc
|Super Magbot
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-déc
|CRASH: Autodrive
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-nov
|ForRace GT2D
|-15%
|6,79€
|28-nov
|Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition
|-77%
|4,59€
|28-nov
|Destrobots
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-déc
|It’s Kooky
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|Chalk Gardens
|-83%
|0,99€
|21-déc
|Anime Clock
|-90%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|Fury Fight: Gangsters of City
|-85%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|To Leave
|-90%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot
|-87%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|Fluffy Horde
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-déc
|3 in 1: Fashion Games!
|-88%
|2,99€
|21-déc
|The Knight Witch
|-50%
|9,99€
|16-déc
|Thymesia – Cloud Version
|-50%
|14,99€
|16-déc
|PAINT PRO for KIDS 0+
|-93%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Chain Car Stunt Simulator – 3D Extreme Highway Car Driving Games
|-50%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Bravery and Greed
|-50%
|9,99€
|16-déc
|Deep Space:Action Fire Sci-Fi Game 2023 Shooter Strike Simulator Alien Death Ultimate Games
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-déc
|Batora: Lost Haven
|-50%
|12,49€
|16-déc
|Helvetii
|-50%
|8,49€
|03-déc
|Nuclear Blaze
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-déc
|Gunborg: Dark Matters
|-70%
|4,49€
|03-déc
|Sophstar
|-70%
|3,89€
|03-déc
|Heidelberg 1693
|-70%
|4,49€
|03-déc
|Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity
|-70%
|2,99€
|03-déc
|OmegaBot
|-70%
|3,89€
|03-déc
|SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition
|-70%
|2,99€
|03-déc
|CrunchTime
|-85%
|1,34€
|30-nov
|Soulslayer
|-50%
|4,49€
|30-nov
|Gaokao.Love.100Days
|-45%
|5,49€
|30-nov
|Reverse Memories
|-35%
|3,89€
|30-nov
|Youkai Poetry
|-35%
|3,89€
|30-nov
|Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection
|-35%
|3,89€
|30-nov
|ASTRAL CHAIN
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|Red Dead Redemption
|-30%
|34,99€
|03-déc
|Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
|-50%
|12,49€
|03-déc
|DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
|-50%
|19,99€
|03-déc
|New Pokémon Snap
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
|-25%
|29,99€
|03-déc
|Quake II
|-60%
|3,99€
|03-déc
|Spaceland
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-déc
|Niffelheim
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-déc
|The Tiny Bang Story
|-80%
|1,69€
|03-déc
|Braveland Trilogy
|-80%
|2,99€
|03-déc
|Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise
|-50%
|24,99€
|03-déc
|DOOM Eternal
|-75%
|9,99€
|03-déc
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|-50%
|29,99€
|03-déc
|DOOM II (Classic)
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|-70%
|5,99€
|03-déc
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
|-75%
|7,49€
|03-déc
|DOOM 64
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|DOOM
|-75%
|9,99€
|03-déc
|DOOM 3
|-60%
|3,99€
|03-déc
|QUAKE
|-67%
|3,29€
|03-déc
|DOOM (1993)
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|-85%
|5,99€
|03-déc
|Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles
|-25%
|37,49€
|03-déc
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition
|-60%
|23,99€
|03-déc
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|-60%
|15,99€
|03-déc
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|-60%
|7,99€
|03-déc
|Bayonetta 3
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|Fire Emblem Engage
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
|-50%
|29,99€
|03-déc
|No More Heroes 3
|-50%
|24,99€
|03-déc
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless
|-17%
|49,99€
|03-déc
|Metroid Prime Remastered
|-30%
|27,99€
|03-déc
|GrimGrimoire OnceMore
|-40%
|29,99€
|03-déc
|ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!
|-70%
|5,24€
|03-déc
|Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|-30%
|48,99€
|03-déc
|Super Mario Odyssey
|-33%
|39,99€
|03-déc
|Pawarumi
|-50%
|9,99€
|03-déc
|Spacebase Startopia
|-60%
|19,99€
|17-déc
|Fae Farm
|-25%
|44,99€
|03-déc
|Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
|-40%
|29,99€
|03-déc
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|-50%
|19,99€
|03-déc
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|-55%
|26,99€
|03-déc
|LIVE A LIVE
|-50%
|24,99€
|03-déc
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-déc
|Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
|-25%
|14,99€
|17-déc
|Cat Quest
|-70%
|3,89€
|04-déc
|Upaon: A Snake’s Journey
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Nullum
|-50%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Galaxy Champions TV
|-86%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|A Castle Full of Cats
|-25%
|2,99€
|03-déc
|BOT.vinnik Chess
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|15in1 Solitaire
|-33%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas
|-67%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos
|-88%
|0,99€
|03-déc
|80’s OVERDRIVE
|-85%
|1,49€
|dans 31 heures.
|Mind Scanners
|-85%
|2,09€
|19-déc
|MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure
|-75%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Portal: Companion Collection
|-66%
|6,45€
|03-déc
|Merek’s Market
|-30%
|8,39€
|03-déc
|Old School
|-35%
|9,74€
|03-déc
|Wrestling Empire
|-25%
|14,99€
|03-déc
|The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
|-25%
|14,99€
|27-nov
|Insomnis
|-60%
|5,99€
|27-nov
|Sqroma
|-78%
|1,99€
|28-nov
|Mary Skelter 2
|-70%
|11,99€
|03-déc
|Death end re;Quest
|-65%
|10,49€
|03-déc
|Kids: ZOO Puzzle
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns
|-92%
|2,49€
|17-déc
|Cute And Creepy
|-85%
|1,99€
|20-déc
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo –
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-nov
|Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter
|-50%
|19,99€
|27-nov
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes –
|-50%
|14,99€
|27-nov
|Scandal In The Spotlight
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-nov
|Fatum Betula
|-82%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon –
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-nov
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments –
|-50%
|14,99€
|27-nov
|even if TEMPEST
|-50%
|23,99€
|27-nov
|My Forged Wedding
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-nov
|My Last First Kiss
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-nov
|Zombie Hill Race
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Kissed by the Baddest Bidder
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-nov
|Spider Solitaire
|-89%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Our Two Bedroom Story
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-nov
|Irresistible Mistakes
|-50%
|14,49€
|27-nov
|Bubble Cats Rescue
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|10-déc
|Love Letter from Thief X
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-nov
|Kings of Paradise
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-nov
|Seduced in the Sleepless City
|-50%
|14,49€
|27-nov
|Mysterious Retro Games Bundle
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Her Love in the Force
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-nov
|Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|ReactorX
|-75%
|1,24€
|08-déc
|Dark Grim Mariupolis
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|My Maitê
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Castle of no Escape
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|OkunoKA
|-88%
|0,99€
|01-déc
|Void Source
|-75%
|1,37€
|08-déc
|Bullet Beat
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Nyakamon Adventures
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure
|-75%
|3,74€
|08-déc
|IN-VERT
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Taimumari: Complete Edition
|-50%
|3,99€
|06-déc
|Inhabit
|-40%
|2,99€
|25-nov
|Constellations
|-40%
|2,99€
|25-nov
|Kraken Smash: Volleyball
|-50%
|2,50€
|01-déc
|Forklift Extreme Ultra Edition
|-80%
|3,39€
|29-nov
|Spy Bros.
|-40%
|4,79€
|25-nov
|A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
|-10%
|6,29€
|dans 31 heures.
|Venice 2089
|-10%
|6,29€
|dans 31 heures.
|Duck Race
|-10%
|2,69€
|dans 31 heures.
|Bubble Shoot Farm
|-80%
|1,99€
|19-déc
|Demolish Derby Nitro-Battle Driving Car Games 2022 Deluxe Driver
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-déc
|Z World Zombie Death War : Survival Platformer Game Left Killer Box 2023
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-déc
|Virtual Mom – Job Simulator Manager
|-92%
|0,99€
|09-déc
|Hooligan Simulator – San Gangster Andreas Fight for City, Battle Gangs, Shooter, Police
|-92%
|0,99€
|09-déc
|The JOTA Collection
|-53%
|14,79€
|26-nov
|3000th Duel
|-70%
|3,74€
|01-déc
|Prison Life Simulator Jail – Gangster Escape Games Scary Architect Battle
|-92%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator
|-70%
|2,99€
|18-déc
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
|-10%
|44,99€
|dans 31 heures.
|4×4 Mud – Offroad Car Simulator & Truck
|-92%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Rally Race Car Simulator Poly : World Driver Arcade Real Driving Games Sim
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Waves Running Simulator – Surfing Hyper Runner Casual 3D Games
|-90%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Parking Trucks :Car Driving Racing Simulator 2023 LITE Speed Games
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|TOW TRUCK Driver Simulator 2023
|-93%
|0,99€
|08-déc
|Zumatch
|-60%
|2,39€
|01-déc
|Gem Miner
|-60%
|2,39€
|01-déc
|Connect the Dots
|-60%
|2,79€
|01-déc
|LogScape – Puzzle Game
|-60%
|2,79€
|01-déc
|City Match – A Block Pop Puzzle Game
|-60%
|2,79€
|01-déc
|Switchy Road DeluX
|-60%
|2,39€
|01-déc
|Super Space Snake
|-60%
|1,99€
|01-déc
|Grandmaster Sudoku
|-60%
|1,99€
|01-déc
|Tower Inferno
|-60%
|3,19€
|01-déc
|Zodiac Tri Peaks Solitaire
|-60%
|1,99€
|01-déc
|Candy Jump featuring Frosty
|-60%
|2,39€
|01-déc
|Space Blast Zom A Matching Game
|-60%
|3,19€
|01-déc
|Tower Princess
|-40%
|11,99€
|30-nov
|Teslagrad 2
|-40%
|11,70€
|01-déc
|Teslagrad Remastered
|-40%
|5,85€
|01-déc
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|-90%
|3,99€
|01-déc
|Teslagrad Power Pack Edition
|-40%
|17,55€
|01-déc
|Cris Tales
|-90%
|3,99€
|01-déc
|Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
|-25%
|18,74€
|01-déc
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|-90%
|1,49€
|01-déc
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|-90%
|2,99€
|01-déc
|Rustler
|-90%
|2,99€
|01-déc
|Override 2: Super Mech League
|-90%
|2,99€
|01-déc
|In Sound Mind
|-90%
|3,49€
|01-déc
|Skully
|-90%
|3,49€
|01-déc
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|-90%
|3,49€
|01-déc
|Afterimage
|-35%
|16,24€
|01-déc
|Chickenoidz Super Party
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-nov
|Elli
|-75%
|1,99€
|16-déc
|Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-nov
|The Forgotten Land
|-85%
|2,24€
|16-déc
|Harvest Life
|-85%
|3,74€
|16-déc
|Castaway Paradise
|-85%
|2,99€
|16-déc
|Shikaku Shapes
|-50%
|3,49€
|13-déc
|Kropki 8
|-50%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Animal Up!
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Sudoky
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Lines Infinite
|-50%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Suguru Nature
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-déc
|The Big Journey
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-déc
|Wordify
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Nonogram Minimal
|-50%
|3,49€
|13-déc
|Lines X
|-50%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|Lines Universe
|-50%
|1,99€
|13-déc
|Go Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-déc
|Kakuro Magic
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Solitaire Spider Minimal
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Wayout
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Mahjong Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-déc
|Slither Loop
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Kakurasu World
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Sorry, James
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-déc
|Gradiently
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-déc
|Chess Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-déc
|Math Gym
|-50%
|1,99€
|13-déc
|Hitori Logic
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-déc
|Checkers Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-déc
|3 in 1 – Logical Bundle
|-88%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Futoshiki Math
|-50%
|3,49€
|13-déc
|2 in 1 Workout
|-86%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Lines XL
|-50%
|0,99€
|13-déc
|They Came From the Sky
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Sudoku Universe
|-50%
|3,49€
|13-déc
|Sea Battle Minimal
|-50%
|2,49€
|13-déc
|Solitaire Klondike Minimal
|-50%
|1,49€
|13-déc
|Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
|-67%
|4,33€
|dans 7 heures.
|Never Again
|-70%
|3,47€
|30-nov
|Kovox Pitch
|-70%
|2,09€
|30-nov
|The Choice of Life: Middle Ages
|-70%
|1,19€
|30-nov
|Lofi Ping Pong
|-70%
|1,19€
|30-nov
|the StoryTale
|-70%
|1,19€
|30-nov
|Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
|-70%
|2,06€
|30-nov
|CyberHive
|-70%
|2,45€
|30-nov
|Paleo Pines
|-15%
|25,49€
|01-déc
|Muse Dash
|-20%
|23,99€
|26-nov
|Table Soccer Foosball
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Easy Flight Simulator
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Beat Them All
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Gorilla Big Adventure
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Hover Racer
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Mission Commando
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Superpanda
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Galagi Shooter
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|International Basketball
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-déc
|Curling
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-déc
|Hunter Shooting Camp
|-30%
|5,59€
|15-déc
|Fantasy Cards
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Superpanda 2
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|World Soccer Cup 2022
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Archery Escape
|-20%
|2,39€
|15-déc
|Space Invasion
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Pyramids Slot Machines
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-déc
|Kiddy Memory
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Handball Pelota
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Jumping Bricks Ball
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Blob Quest
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Magic Pen Color Book
|-20%
|3,19€
|15-déc
|Jumping Helix Ball
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Block Puzzle
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|3D Air Hockey
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Ace Strike
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Hammer 2 Reloaded
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-déc
|Ninja Epic Adventure
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Extreme Snowboard
|-30%
|5,59€
|15-déc
|Flip The Buddy
|-20%
|2,39€
|15-déc
|Galactic Invasion
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Mania Fish
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Jumping Stack Ball
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|International Boxing
|-30%
|5,59€
|15-déc
|Cartoon Tower Defense
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|WWII Tank Battle Arena
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Medieval Tower Defense
|-30%
|4,89€
|15-déc
|Micro Stunt Machina
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Urban Street Fighting
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Offroad Mini Racing
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Magic Pen Tracing Book
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-déc
|Worm Run
|-20%
|2,39€
|15-déc
|Zombie Apocalypse
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Bounce Mania
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Universal Flight Simulator
|-30%
|6,99€
|15-déc
|ELO 1100 Chess
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Air Stunt Racing
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-déc
|Frog Ball Rerolled
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Pinball Frenzy
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|Word Chef
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-déc
|Space Tanks
|-30%
|2,79€
|15-déc
|International Table Tennis
|-30%
|3,49€
|15-déc
|Playroom Racer
|-50%
|2,00€
|dans 31 heures.
|River City Melee Mach!!
|-66%
|3,92€
|27-nov
|RADIO HAMMER STATION
|-30%
|4,89€
|27-nov
|Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS The Awakening of Golden Jazz
|-88%
|4,31€
|27-nov
|Breakfast Bar Tycoon
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Cube Creator X
|-80%
|3,59€
|27-nov
|New Frontier Days ~Founding Pioneers~
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-nov
|Slice, Dice & Rice
|-73%
|4,85€
|27-nov
|OF MICE AND SAND -REVISED-
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-nov
|Ground Divers!
|-40%
|8,99€
|27-nov
|Shephy
|-50%
|2,49€
|27-nov
|Moto Rush GT
|-93%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Bridge Strike
|-86%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Breathing Fear
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Burger Chef Tycoon
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-déc
|Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol.2
|-50%
|7,49€
|17-déc
|Fortress Building Puzzle – Galaxy Cube Tower Simulator Game
|-67%
|0,99€
|07-déc
|Ultimate Shot – 3D Real Strike Shouter Counter FPS Simulator Games
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-déc
|CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE-
|-75%
|2,49€
|27-nov
|River City Saga: Three Kingdoms
|-20%
|23,99€
|27-nov
|Moorhuhn Wanted
|-50%
|3,49€
|17-déc
|Pode
|-50%
|12,49€
|27-nov
|Quest Hunter
|-80%
|5,99€
|dans 31 heures.
|Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-déc
|Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-déc
|Humans vs Tigers
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-déc
|Outcasts of Dungeon: Epic Magic World Fight Rogue Game Simulator
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-déc
