Spike Chunsoft lance les promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch. La plupart de ces rabais seront disponibles jusqu’au 14 janvier 2022. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Instant-gaming qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|STEINS;GATE 0
|-80%
|5,99€
|14-janv
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
|-60%
|7,99€
|14-janv
|KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story
|-80%
|5,99€
|14-janv
|YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.
|-70%
|14,99€
|14-janv
|PixelJunk Monsters 2
|-85%
|2,24€
|14-janv
|STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace
|-60%
|11,99€
|14-janv
|Robotics;Notes Elite
|-60%
|13,99€
|14-janv
|Robotics;Notes DaSH
|-60%
|13,99€
|14-janv
|ANONYMOUS;CODE
|-30%
|41,99€
|14-janv
|CHAOS;HEAD NOAH / CHAOS;CHILD DOUBLE PACK
|-50%
|24,99€
|14-janv
|Fitness Circuit
|-50%
|24,99€
|14-janv
|CHAOS;CHILD
|-50%
|12,49€
|14-janv
|CHAOS;HEAD NOAH
|-50%
|12,49€
|14-janv
